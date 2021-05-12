Global Hyperspectral Imaging System (Cameras and Accessories) Markets Report 2020: Market to Grow at a 19.4% CAGR - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperspectral Imaging System Market by Product, Technology, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hyperspectral Imaging System Market is predicted to grow at a rate of 19.4% CAGR.

A Hyperspectral imaging system is defined as capturing and processing an image at various wavelengths. A normal human eye can see the light in three bands that are red, green, and blue of the visible spectrum, but hyperspectral imaging separates the spectrum into different bands, covering the visible and near-infrared range.

In hyperspectral imaging, every pixel of the image conveys spectral information, which adds on a third dimension of values to the two-dimensional spatial image, producing a three-dimensional data cube said to be a hypercube data.

There is a growth in deployment of imaging systems for high-quality imaging; screening and diagnosing due to better access and initiative from the government and other healthcare institutions and the focus of the manufacturers towards the development of healthcare hyperspectral imaging systems are the key factors that are strongly supporting the market growth.

In terms of product, the market is bifurcated into two types, namely camera and accessories. The cameras segment is estimated to lead the hyperspectral imaging system market due to advancements in technology, the evolution of cost-effective hyperspectral imaging cameras, and an increase in the hyperspectral imaging systems incorporated in the healthcare sector and also in other sectors.

Whereas, in the technology-based segment, the hyperspectral imaging system market is sub-segmented into push broom, snapshot, and other technology. The push broom technology is broadly adopted technology compared to other technologies because of the noncomplex illumination, less time to capture, reduced illumination vulnerability, and heat load.



Majorly, the medical diagnostics segment is obtaining lucrative growth in the hyperspectral imaging system market. The growth is due to the increasing imaging technology in the diagnosis as it offers information on diagnostic about physiology, composition, and morphology of the tissue.



North America held the maximum share in the hyperspectral imaging system market compared to other regions, which include Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The maximum share is accredited to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in this region, which is boosting the market.



Hyperspectral imaging system has a broad range of applications globally, including forensic, vegetation, crime detection, food quality, archaeology, diagnosis, and many others. Globally, the emerging application of the hyperspectral imaging system has increased the demand for a hyperspectral imaging system in non-invasive diagnosis, specifically in surgical guidance. These are the few other aspects responsible for growth in the global market.



Hence, the global healthcare hyperspectral imaging market has extensive growth opportunities not only in developed regions but also in the developing regions. The manufacturers are significantly focusing on improving healthcare hyperspectral imaging systems to assist image analysis and make the process faster of various imaging facilities, most importantly, during surgeries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. PEST Analysis

3.2.2. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Evolution

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market

4.4. Regulatory Impact

4.5. Market Offerings

4.6. Market Segmentation

4.7. Market Dynamics

4.7.1. Drivers

4.7.2. Restraints

4.7.3. Opportunities

4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Product: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cameras

5.3. Accessories



6. Technology: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Push broom

6.3. Snapshot

6.4. Other Technologies



7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Military Surveillance

7.3. Remote Sensing

7.4. Agriculture

7.5. Mining/Mineral Mapping

7.6. Environmental Monitoring

7.7. Other Remote Sensing Applications

7.8. Medical Diagnostics

7.9. Machine Vision & Optical Sorting

7.10. Other Applications



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Headwall Photonics, Inc

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Products & Services

10.1.4. Recent Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Spectral Imaging Ltd

10.3. Imec

10.4. Corning Incorporated

10.5. Specim

10.6. Norsk Elektro Optikk AS

10.7. Resonon Inc

10.8. Glana Sensors AB

10.9. Brandywine Photonics

10.10. Surface Optics Corporation



11. Companies to Watch

11.1. CytoViva, Inc

11.1.1. Overview

11.1.2. Products & Services

11.1.3. Business Strategy

11.2. Applied Spectral Imaging Ltd

11.3. Raytheon Company

11.4. ChemImage Corporation

11.5. Telops

11.6. Cubert GmbH

11.7. BaySpec, Inc

11.8. HyperMed Imaging, Inc

11.9. inno-spec GmbH

11.10. Camlin Ltd

11.11. XIMEA

11.12. Photon

11.13. Diaspective Vision GmbH

