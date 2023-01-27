Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hyperspectral imaging systems market size reached US$ 13.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 37.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.27% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A hyperspectral imaging system can be defined as a technique used to analyze a wide spectrum of light through a spectrometer. The device uses reflected, transferred or emitted light from the object to generate its spectral-based image in multiple colors (including red, blue and green).

It also measures the absorption of electromagnetic radiations, reflections and emissions from the object. The imaging technique is commonly used to monitor the development of crops, identification of contaminants in food products, screening of manufacturing defects and automated sorting of products. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including military and defense, mining, agriculture, food and beverage, medical diagnostics, etc.



The growing medical and healthcare sector, along with the increasing adoption of medical imaging systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Hyperspectral imaging systems are widely utilized for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases by analyzing the composition and physiology of the tissues and cells in the body. Furthermore, it is used for detecting the presence of cancerous cells and analyzing the progression of other chronic diseases.

Additionally, the increasing deployment of these imaging systems in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Technological advancements in imaging sensors and improvements in spatial resolution are making surveillance, mapping and imaging more effective. Other factors, including growing industrial and agricultural applications, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Applied Spectral Imaging, BaySpec Inc., ChemImage Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Cubert GmbH, Headwall Photonics, Norsk Elektro Optikk AS (NEO), Resonon Inc., Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Surface Optics Corporation and Telops Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hyperspectral imaging systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hyperspectral imaging systems market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global hyperspectral imaging systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Cameras

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Accessories

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Military Surveillance

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Remote Sensing

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Agriculture

7.2.2.2 Mining/Mineral Mapping

7.2.2.3 Environmental Monitoring

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast

7.3 Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Machine Vision & Optical Sorting

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Pushbroom

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Snapshot

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Applied Spectral Imaging

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 BaySpec Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 ChemImage Corporation

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Corning Incorporated

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Cubert GmbH

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Norsk Elektro Optikk AS (NEO)

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Resonon Inc

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Specim

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Spectral Imaging Ltd

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Surface Optics Corporation

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Telops Inc.

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

