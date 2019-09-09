Global Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market to 2027: Affordable Reimbursement Scenario for Pharmacotherapy Employed in the Treatment of HSDD

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) treatment market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.



Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) is currently on a rise in adult women population manifested by low self-confidence and less connected with their partners. The recent approval of Vyleesi will provide essential momentum for the HSDD market growth. Currently, 2 drugs such as BP101 and Prasterone 6.5 mg vaginal insert are under phase 3 clinical trial are being investigated for its safety and efficacy for the treatment of HSDD.



Hypoactive sexual desire disorder is the most common type of sexual dysfunction occurring in adult women worldwide manifested by lack of sex interest for a period of six months or more due to personal distress or fluctuating sex hormones during the menstrual cycle. Accurate diagnosis of the symptoms manifested in hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) is very critical to finalize the treatment regimen which is either psychotherapy or pharmacotherapy.



The PLISSIT model (Permission, Limited Information, Specific Suggestions, and Intensive Therapy) aids in the initial screening of HSDD. Psychotherapy is suggested to patients showing a positive response to counseling sessions with a sex therapist.



Pharmacotherapy comprises of buspirone and bupropion off label treatment for HSDD in women suffering from low libido associated with anxiety and depression. Testosterone transdermal patches are used as an off label treatment in premenopausal and postmenopausal women with HSDD. Flibanserin is currently the only drug approved by USFDA for treating HSDD in premenopausal women owing to its multifunctional serotonin agonist and antagonist pharmacodynamic profile.



North America is the largest regional segment in the hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) treatment market representing a market share of 38.5%. The chief attributing factors responsible for its supreme market growth are growing incidence of low libido in the female population owing to increasing stress in daily life and fluctuating sex hormones during the menstrual cycle.



Domicile of key players such as AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Plc., S1 Biopharma, Inc. and Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc. further propel the market growth in North America regional segment. Europe is placed in the second position with a market share of 32.4% primarily due to affordable reimbursement scenario for the medicines prescribed for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). The Asia Pacific holds a market share of 15.2% will be growing at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of HSDD in working women population and developing healthcare infrastructure.



Pharmaceutical companies providing pharmacotherapy for treating hypoactive sexual desire disorder are AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Plc., Ivix, LLX., EndoCeutics, Inc., Emotional Brain BV., S1 Biopharma, Inc. and Sprout Pharmaceutcials, Inc.



Key Market Movements

Growing incidence of low sex drive in women population worldwide

Affordable reimbursement scenario for pharmacotherapy employed in the treatment of HSDD

The recent approval of Vyleesi and strong product pipeline will further propel the HSDD market growth during the forecast period

