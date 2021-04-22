Global ICs Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2025: Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Not only are these ICs the "hottest" part of the highest growing technology sectors, they are, in fact, interrelated.



Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are ubiquitous in autonomous vehicles. ADAS uses CMOS Integrated Sensors, memory, processing, and networking to detect road conditions and provide feedback to drivers - and in some cases to drive the vehicle off the road if there are unsafe conditions.



Besides powering ADAS and autonomous vehicles, AI is also a key enabler of voice recognition technologies, smart cities, and the Internet of Things (IoT). AI alongside the development of greater universal connectivity will enable new services that can benefit consumers in many ways.



Real-world fleets of autonomous vehicles are now ready for commercial deployment and many auto companies already provide some level of autonomous vehicle technology in their latest models. It is likely that on the show floor and in conference presentations we will see new uses for these AI-driven vehicles. We'll also see how possible problems are being tackled before the technology moves more into the consumer space.



The growth in mobile and personal devices, and their need for energy-efficient electronics, will lead to new ways to store information for immediate processing as well as long-term storage. The report details storage and memory products including those using traditional (NAND and DRAM) memories and emerging memories, such as phase change memory (PCM), magnetic random access memory (MRAM) or resistive random access memory. With the end of Moore's-law computer-lithography scaling, there is also a move to more specialized processing capability, tied to particular applications.



This report examines in detail Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, CMOS Image Sensor, and Memory Chips (DRAM, NAND, NVM). Markets for the ICs and their applications are forecast to 2025, and market shares given in each sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 CMOS Image Sensors (CIS)

2.1 CMOS Sensors Technology and Trends

2.2 Applications

2.2.1 Automotive/Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

2.2.2 Smartphones

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Market Analysis

2.3.1 Introduction

2.3.2 Automotive

2.3.3 Smartphones

2.3.4 Others

2.4 CMOS Image Sensor Supplier Products and Profiles

Canon

Galaxycore

Hanamatsu

LG Electronics

Newsight Imaging

ON Semiconductor

Omnivision

Pixelplus

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Sharp

Sony

TowerJazz Panasonic

3.0 5G

3.1 5G Chip Technology and Trends

3.2 Applications

3.2.1 Mobile Handsets

3.2.2 Interdisciplinary Connections

3.3 Market Analysis

3.3.1 Market Forecasts

3.3.2 New Components For 5G vs 4G

3.3.2.1 5G Modem Chip Overview

3.3.3.2 5G Chip

3.3.2.3 mmWave Modules

3.3.2.4 Traditional MIMO Antennas

3.3.3 China Mobile Carriers

3.3.4 Japan Mobile Carriers

3.3.5 U.S. Mobile Carriers

3.4 5G Chip Supplier Products and Profiles

Analog Devices

Anokiware

Apple

Broadcom

Huawei

Infineon

Intel

Inphi

Microchip

MediaTek

Marvell

M/A-Com

NXP Semiconductor

On Semiconductor

Qualcomm

Qorvo

Samsung Electronics

Sivers IMA

Skyworks Solutions

STMicroelectronics

Teradyne

Texas Instruments

Win Semiconductors

Xilinx

4.0 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

4.1 AI Technology and Trends

4.2 Applications

4.3 Market Analysis

4.4 AI Chip Technology

4.5 AI Chip Supplier Products and Profiles

4.5.1 IC Vendors

AMD

HiSilicon

IBM

Intel

MediaTek

Nvidia

NXP

Qualcomm

Rockchip

Samsung Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Xilinx

4.5.2 Cloud Providers - Tech Leaders

Alibaba

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon

Apple

Baidu

Facebook

Fujitsu

Google

Huawei Cloud

Microsoft

Nokia

Tencent Cloud

Cloud Tesla

4.5.3 IP Vendors

ARM

CEVA

Imagination

VeriSilicon

Videantis

4.5.4 Startups Worldwide

Adapteva

aiCTX

AImotive

AlphaICs

BrainChip

Cerebras Systems

Cornami

DeepScale

Esperanto Technologies

Graphcore

GreenWaves Technology

KAIST

Kalray

Kneron

Knowm

Koniku

Mythic

SambaNova Systems

Videantis

Wave Computing

4.5.5 Startups in China

AISpeech

Bitmain

Cambricon

Chipintelli

DeePhi Tech

Horizon Robotics

NextVPU

Rokid

Thinkforce

Unisound

5.0 Memory Chips

5.1 Memory Technology and Trends

5.2 Applications

5.3 Market Analysis

5.4 Memory Chip Supplier Products and Profiles

CXMT

Fujian

GigaDevice Semiconductor

Intel

Micron Technology

Nanya

Powerchip Technology

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Toshiba (Kloxia)

Tsinghua Chongqing

Western Digital

Winbond

YMTC

