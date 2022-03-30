Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market to 2030 - by Drug Type, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market by Drug Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market was valued at $3,126.08 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,169.37 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic lung disease or a condition in which the tissues in lungs become thick and stiff over time. As a result of thickening of lung tissues, brain, and other organs are unable receive optimum oxygen. This condition causes scar tissue (fibrosis) to build up in the lungs, which makes the lungs unable to transport oxygen into the bloodstream effectively. The disease usually affects people between the ages of 50 and 70. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis belongs to a group of conditions called interstitial lung diseases (also known as ILD), which describes lung diseases that involve inflammation or scarring in the lung.



The most common signs and symptoms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are shortness of breath and a persistent dry, hacking cough. Many affected individuals also experience a loss of appetite and gradual weight loss. Some people with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis develop widened and rounded tips of the fingers and toes (clubbing) resulting from a shortage of oxygen.



The major factors that drive the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market include rise in prevalence of fibrotic disease and increase in geriatric population. In addition, surge in demand for cost-effective drugs and introduction of advanced treatment options propel the market growth. However, unavailability of the proper treatment options of the disease restricts the market growth.



The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is segmented on the basis of type of drug, distribution channel and region. According to type of drug, the market is divided into pirfenidone and nintedanib. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online providers. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA)

Key Topics Covered:



