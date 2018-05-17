Global IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ABB, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation & Siemens

The global IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Global IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing commercial acceptance of IIoT sensors. The increase in the adoption of IIoT sensors in the oil and gas industry is mainly driven by the need to reduce costs. The installation of these sensors not only takes less time but also costs less owing to technical advances and easy assembling options that sensor manufacturers provide to end-users.

One trend in the market is growing adoption of smart asset monitoring. The preference for industrial internet of things enabled smart asset monitoring solutions add intelligence to automated workflows, real-time alerts, dynamic edge control of assets, cross-domain analytics, insights from data, real-time visibility, and predictive maintenance.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat of cyber-attacks. Oil and gas infrastructure, like all critical infrastructure, has always been a prime target for hackers. Many cyber-attacks and malware are targeted at industrial control systems, and therefore, SCADA systems are generally used to manage them.

Key vendors

ABB

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

