Global IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ABB, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation & Siemens

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the period 2018-2022.
Global IIoT Sensors Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing commercial acceptance of IIoT sensors. The increase in the adoption of IIoT sensors in the oil and gas industry is mainly driven by the need to reduce costs. The installation of these sensors not only takes less time but also costs less owing to technical advances and easy assembling options that sensor manufacturers provide to end-users.
One trend in the market is growing adoption of smart asset monitoring. The preference for industrial internet of things enabled smart asset monitoring solutions add intelligence to automated workflows, real-time alerts, dynamic edge control of assets, cross-domain analytics, insights from data, real-time visibility, and predictive maintenance.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat of cyber-attacks. Oil and gas infrastructure, like all critical infrastructure, has always been a prime target for hackers. Many cyber-attacks and malware are targeted at industrial control systems, and therefore, SCADA systems are generally used to manage them.
Key vendors
- ABB
- Emerson Electric
- General Electric
- Honeywell
- Rockwell Automation
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Temperature sensors
- Flow sensors
- Gas sensors
- Pressure sensors
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing adoption of smart asset monitoring
- Wearable technologies gaining momentum in the oil and gas sector
- Emergence of simplified network architecture in wireless sensors
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lf8fzj/global_iiot?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-iiot-sensors-market-in-oil-and-gas-industry-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-abb-emerson-electric-general-electric-honeywell-rockwell-automation--siemens-300650484.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article