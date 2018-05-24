Global Imaging Agents Strategic Business Report 2018: Developed Markets Rule the Imaging Agents Market, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth, 2016-2024

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Imaging Agents in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI, & Ultrasound)

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals.

The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3B Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals Advanced Accelerator Applications

Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Blue Earth Diagnostics

Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.

Bracco-Eisai Co., Ltd

Cell>Point

Curium

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

FluoroPharma

GE Healthcare

Ground Fluor Pharmaceuticals

Guerbet Group

HealthTrust

IBA Molecular

Ipsen

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Mallinckrodt

Novartis

Oncardia

Piramal Imaging SA

SurgVision

Vizient

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Imaging Agents: Providing Brighter and Clearer Images for Effective Clinical Diagnosis

Growing Need for Early Disease Diagnosis Fosters Demand for Imaging Agents

Major Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Select Market Growth Restraints

Contrast Media: Giving Way to Contemporary Offshoots

X-ray/CT Segment Continues to Lead Contrast Media Market

Developed Economies Face Threat from Rising Demand for Contrast Agents in Asia-Pacific

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals to Outdo Contrast Media

Nuclear Medicine: A Potential Growth Avenue for Dx Radiopharmaceuticals

Select PET and SPECT Radioisotopes Used in Nuclear Medicine

Select Cardiology and Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals

Developed Markets Rule the Imaging Agents Market, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth



2. SEGMENTAL OVERVIEW AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Structure

Key Market Participants

Contrast Media

Popular Brands of Contrast Agents

X-ray Contrast Media

MRI Contrast Media

Market Scenario

Key Players in the MRI Market

List of FDA Approved Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents (GBCA) for CNS MRI

List of EMA Approved Gd Chelated Contrast Agents

Controversies over GBCAs Refuse to Die Down

A Comparison of Select Gadolinium-based Contrast Agents

Select GBCA-Induced Toxicities

Gadolinium Accumulation in Brain

A Major Concern for the Market

FDA Finds Concerns over Accumulation of Gadolinium Used in MRI Brain to be Unfounded

FDA Issues Drug Safety Communication for Gadolinium-Based MRI Contrast Agents

EMA Places Restrictions on Use of Linear Gadolinium Agents for Body Scans

Competitive Re-arrangement Surfaces as Safety Concerns on GBCAs Reach their Peak

Glucose

Can it Replace GBCAs for MRIs?

Ultrasound Contrast Media

Limited System Use Curtails Demand for Ultrasound Contrast Agents, Potential for Further Growth Exists

CEUS and Ultrasound Contrast Agents

A Dichotomy in Approach in Europe and the US

A Comparison of Approved Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Approved Ultrasound Contrast Agents by Country and Application

Contrast Media API Production

Still Largely In-house

A Peek into API Supplier Space for Select Contrast Media

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Market Overview

Commonly Used Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical Agents

Major Isotopes and their Diagnostic Applications

Select FDA Approved Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Indication

Prospects for Radiopharmaceutical Agents in PET and SPECT Appear Brighter



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Sustained Expansion of Molecular Imaging Platform Presents Positive Outlook

Novel Radiopharmaceuticals Add New Dimensions to Molecular Imaging

Latest Radiopharmaceuticals to Benefit Molecular Imaging

Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth

Growing Interest in Image Guided Surgery Offers New Opportunities

Role of Near-Infrared Contrast Agents for Image Guided Surgery

Fluorescence Optical Imaging

Opens New Avenues

Coronary CT Angiography Opens Up Opportunities for Contrast Agents

List of Iodine-Containing Contrast Agents for Coronary CT Angiography

Targeted Imaging

A Game Changer in the Making

Rising Clinical Acceptance of MRI Systems Augurs Well for Contrast Agents Market

Researchers Develop Iron Oxide-based Contrast Agent for MRI

Nanomaterials Taking the Center Stage

New Nanoparticle Contrast Agents on the Horizon Show Promise

Gadolinium Coated Nanoparticles

A Promising Imaging Agent

Growing Focus on Development of Gold Nanoparticles in X-Ray Imaging

Imaging Agents Make a Welcome Impact in the Field of Alzheimer's Disease

List of FDA Approved Alzheimer's Diagnostic Imaging Agents

Contrast-Enhanced Tomosynthesis Expands Opportunities

Hyperpolarized Gases as Contrast Agents

Multi-Modal Imaging: Combating Contrast Medium Inconsistencies

Falling Prices Turn on the Heat

Ultrasound Contrast Agents in Diagnosis of Kidney Ailments

PET: A Prime Growth Driver for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Innovative Radiotracers to Boost Cardiac Applications for SPECT and PET Modalities

A Peek at Global CVD Stats

Echocardiography Examinations

Improving Diagnostic Quality through Contrast Agents

Opportunities on Rise for Fluorine-Based Myocardial Perfusion Agents

Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure: A Major Concern for Nuclear Diagnostics

Rising Incidence of Cancer

A Major Growth Driver

World Cancer Statistics

Incidence and Mortality Data

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Aging Population

A Vital Demography

A Peek into Pricing Dynamics

Packaging of Contrast Agents

An Overview

Global Supply Shortages Restrains Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives

Lack of Dosage Standards for Pediatric Patients Limits Radiopharmaceutical Efficacy

Reimbursement Scenario

Europe

United States



4. GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW

Medical Imaging

Changing the Landscape of Clinical Diagnosis

Key Trends in the Global Medical Imaging Market

Growing Need for Medical Diagnostic Equipment, Outside Western World

Healthcare Providers Seeking Newer Cost-Effective Methods

Cost Related Issue of Electronic Technology Used for Diagnostic Purposes

Upgradation of Existing Imaging Equipment

Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications

Archaic X-Ray Imaging Modalities Paving Way for Digital X-Rays

Ultrasound Holds its Fort in the Medical Imaging Market

Technological Advancements Favor MRI Market

Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis

Hybrid PET/MRI Systems: A New Fusion

Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth

Bottlenecks in Developing Markets

Use of Contrast Agents in Other Imaging Modalities

Fluoroscopy

Computed Tomography



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Contrast Agents

Contrast Media: How Do They Function?

Where Are They Used ?

Evolution of Contrast Media: A Profile

Bismuth Nitrate: Beginning of Contrast Agents

Imaging Agents: Significant Developments in the Last Fifty Years

Schering Develops First Intravenous Contrast Agent

MRI: Creating a New Era for Contrast Agents

A Peek into the Finer Points of Differences Among Contrast Media

Second Generation Non-Ionic Contrast Agents: An Introduction

Choice of the Contrast Medium: A Weighty Decision

Factors Affecting choice of Imaging Agents

Taxonomy

Types of Contrast Media

X-Ray Contrast Medium

First Generation High Osmolar Contrast Media

Second Generation Low Osmolar Contrast Media or LOCM

MRI Contrast Medium

Role of Contrast Enhancement in MR Angiography (MRA)

MRI Contrast Agents for the Liver

Paramagnetic Extracellular Contrast Agents

Hepatobiliary Gadolinium Chelates

Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Particles

Ultrasound Contrast Medium

Ultrasonographic Contrast Media: What Are They?

Ultrasound Contrast Enhancement in Cardiology

Functionalities of Vascular Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

A Delineate of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals

Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: A Technical Run-Through

Applications

Classification

Cardiology Diagnostics

Non-cardiology Diagnostics

Molecular Imaging Modalities in Radiopharmaceutical Diagnostics

Planar Imaging

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Applications of PET

Commonly used Radioisotopes in PET Scans

Major PET Isotopes and their Applications

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Applications of SPECT

Commonly used Radioisotopes in SPECT Scans



6. TECHNOLOGY DYNAMICS

Proprietary Technologies Making In-Roads

Advanced Magnetics' Proprietary Colloidal Superparamagnetic Particle Technology

Enzon's Single Chain Antigen-Binding Technology

Immunomedics' Antibody Technology

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

NeoRx's Painting the Target Technology

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Gas Encapsulation Technology for Ultrasound Contrast Media

Pharmacyclics' Texaphyrin Technology

Regulatory Bodies

Entry Barriers

Research Driven Markets

Highly Competitive Market

Economies of Scale

Substitutes in Agents Manufacturing

New X-ray Diagnostic Agents

Amide-based Macrocyclic Ligands

Potential MRI Agents

Gadolinium (III) Complexes

Potential MRI Contrast Agents

Metal-Containing Compounds Act As Potential Contrast Agents

Therapeutic Applications

Diagnostic Applications

Magnetic Gels as Potential MRI Contrast Agents

PFCs as Diagnostic Contrast Agents

Saline Flushes To Help Ensure Accurate Delivery of Contrast Agents



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS/ APPROVALS

NanoHybrids Introduces PAtrace Contrast Agent

Ligand Commences Initiative to Develop New Captisol-Enabled Contrast Agents

Guerbet Launches Contrast&Care

GE Healthcare Launches Clariscan Gadolinium-based Contrast Agent

Piramal Imaging Announces New Research on PET Imaging Tracers

Bracco Bags FDA Approval for TAGITOL V for Use in Colon CT Imaging

Guerbet Wins FDA Approval for Dotarem Use in MRI for Pediatric Patients for CNS Scanning

Lantheus Begins Shipment of Xenon Xe 133 Gas

Otsuka Launches ORALTAG in the US

Advanced Accelerator Applications Receives FDA Approval for Netspot

Blue Earth Diagnostics Secures FDA Approval for Axumin

Bayer Obtains FDA Approval for Gadavist for MRA for Supra- aortic Arteries

Bracco Secures FDA Clearance for LUMASON in Ultrasonography of the Liver for Lesion Characterization

Bracco Obtains FDA Clearance for READI-CAT 2 and READI-CAT 2 SMOOTHIE NDA

Bracco Bags FDA Approval for E-Z-HD for GI Tract Radiohraphic Exams



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Novartis Acquires Advanced Accelerator Applications

Bracco Imaging Takes Over SurgVision

Mallinckrodt Divests Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular

GE Healthcare Inks Agreement to Supply Radiopharmaceuticals to HealthTrust

Cell>Point Inks Licensing Agreement with UEP for Oncardia

FluoroPharma Inks Agreement to Take Over Ground Fluor Pharmaceuticals

Bracco Diagnostics's LUMASON Obtains Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient

Blue Earth Diagnostics Establishes Operations in the US

Ipsen and 3B Pharmaceuticals Ink Licensing Deal for Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals

Lantheus Divests Gludef Business in Canada to Isologic



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 60)

The United States (33)

(33) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (18)

(18) France (3)

(3)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

(Excluding Japan) (5) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9d6rd/global_imaging?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-imaging-agents-strategic-business-report-2018-developed-markets-rule-the-imaging-agents-market-developing-regions-to-spearhead-future-growth-2016-2024-300654477.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

