Global Imaging Agents Strategic Business Report 2018: Developed Markets Rule the Imaging Agents Market, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth, 2016-2024

The "Imaging Agents - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Imaging Agents in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Contrast Media (X-Ray/CT, MRI, & Ultrasound)
- Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals.
The report profiles 52 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3B Pharmaceuticals
- Advanced Accelerator Applications
- Aytu BioScience, Inc.
- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
- Blue Earth Diagnostics
- Bracco Diagnostics, Inc.
- Bracco-Eisai Co., Ltd
- Cell>Point
- Curium
- Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
- Eli Lilly and Company
- FluoroPharma
- GE Healthcare
- Ground Fluor Pharmaceuticals
- Guerbet Group
- HealthTrust
- IBA Molecular
- Ipsen
- Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
- Mallinckrodt
- Novartis
- Oncardia
- Piramal Imaging SA
- SurgVision
- Vizient
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Imaging Agents: Providing Brighter and Clearer Images for Effective Clinical Diagnosis
Growing Need for Early Disease Diagnosis Fosters Demand for Imaging Agents
Major Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Select Market Growth Restraints
Contrast Media: Giving Way to Contemporary Offshoots
X-ray/CT Segment Continues to Lead Contrast Media Market
Developed Economies Face Threat from Rising Demand for Contrast Agents in Asia-Pacific
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals to Outdo Contrast Media
Nuclear Medicine: A Potential Growth Avenue for Dx Radiopharmaceuticals
Select PET and SPECT Radioisotopes Used in Nuclear Medicine
Select Cardiology and Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals
Developed Markets Rule the Imaging Agents Market, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
2. SEGMENTAL OVERVIEW AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Market Structure
Key Market Participants
Contrast Media
Popular Brands of Contrast Agents
X-ray Contrast Media
MRI Contrast Media
Market Scenario
Key Players in the MRI Market
List of FDA Approved Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents (GBCA) for CNS MRI
List of EMA Approved Gd Chelated Contrast Agents
Controversies over GBCAs Refuse to Die Down
A Comparison of Select Gadolinium-based Contrast Agents
Select GBCA-Induced Toxicities
Gadolinium Accumulation in Brain
A Major Concern for the Market
FDA Finds Concerns over Accumulation of Gadolinium Used in MRI Brain to be Unfounded
FDA Issues Drug Safety Communication for Gadolinium-Based MRI Contrast Agents
EMA Places Restrictions on Use of Linear Gadolinium Agents for Body Scans
Competitive Re-arrangement Surfaces as Safety Concerns on GBCAs Reach their Peak
Glucose
Can it Replace GBCAs for MRIs?
Ultrasound Contrast Media
Limited System Use Curtails Demand for Ultrasound Contrast Agents, Potential for Further Growth Exists
CEUS and Ultrasound Contrast Agents
A Dichotomy in Approach in Europe and the US
A Comparison of Approved Ultrasound Contrast Agents
Approved Ultrasound Contrast Agents by Country and Application
Contrast Media API Production
Still Largely In-house
A Peek into API Supplier Space for Select Contrast Media
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
Market Overview
Commonly Used Diagnostic Radiopharmaceutical Agents
Major Isotopes and their Diagnostic Applications
Select FDA Approved Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals by Indication
Prospects for Radiopharmaceutical Agents in PET and SPECT Appear Brighter
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Sustained Expansion of Molecular Imaging Platform Presents Positive Outlook
Novel Radiopharmaceuticals Add New Dimensions to Molecular Imaging
Latest Radiopharmaceuticals to Benefit Molecular Imaging
Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth
Growing Interest in Image Guided Surgery Offers New Opportunities
Role of Near-Infrared Contrast Agents for Image Guided Surgery
Fluorescence Optical Imaging
Opens New Avenues
Coronary CT Angiography Opens Up Opportunities for Contrast Agents
List of Iodine-Containing Contrast Agents for Coronary CT Angiography
Targeted Imaging
A Game Changer in the Making
Rising Clinical Acceptance of MRI Systems Augurs Well for Contrast Agents Market
Researchers Develop Iron Oxide-based Contrast Agent for MRI
Nanomaterials Taking the Center Stage
New Nanoparticle Contrast Agents on the Horizon Show Promise
Gadolinium Coated Nanoparticles
A Promising Imaging Agent
Growing Focus on Development of Gold Nanoparticles in X-Ray Imaging
Imaging Agents Make a Welcome Impact in the Field of Alzheimer's Disease
List of FDA Approved Alzheimer's Diagnostic Imaging Agents
Contrast-Enhanced Tomosynthesis Expands Opportunities
Hyperpolarized Gases as Contrast Agents
Multi-Modal Imaging: Combating Contrast Medium Inconsistencies
Falling Prices Turn on the Heat
Ultrasound Contrast Agents in Diagnosis of Kidney Ailments
PET: A Prime Growth Driver for Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
Innovative Radiotracers to Boost Cardiac Applications for SPECT and PET Modalities
A Peek at Global CVD Stats
Echocardiography Examinations
Improving Diagnostic Quality through Contrast Agents
Opportunities on Rise for Fluorine-Based Myocardial Perfusion Agents
Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure: A Major Concern for Nuclear Diagnostics
Rising Incidence of Cancer
A Major Growth Driver
World Cancer Statistics
Incidence and Mortality Data
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Aging Population
A Vital Demography
A Peek into Pricing Dynamics
Packaging of Contrast Agents
An Overview
Global Supply Shortages Restrains Radiopharmaceuticals Market
Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives
Lack of Dosage Standards for Pediatric Patients Limits Radiopharmaceutical Efficacy
Reimbursement Scenario
Europe
United States
4. GLOBAL MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET - AN OVERVIEW
Medical Imaging
Changing the Landscape of Clinical Diagnosis
Key Trends in the Global Medical Imaging Market
Growing Need for Medical Diagnostic Equipment, Outside Western World
Healthcare Providers Seeking Newer Cost-Effective Methods
Cost Related Issue of Electronic Technology Used for Diagnostic Purposes
Upgradation of Existing Imaging Equipment
Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications
Archaic X-Ray Imaging Modalities Paving Way for Digital X-Rays
Ultrasound Holds its Fort in the Medical Imaging Market
Technological Advancements Favor MRI Market
Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Presents Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis
Hybrid PET/MRI Systems: A New Fusion
Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth
Bottlenecks in Developing Markets
Use of Contrast Agents in Other Imaging Modalities
Fluoroscopy
Computed Tomography
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Contrast Agents
Contrast Media: How Do They Function?
Where Are They Used ?
Evolution of Contrast Media: A Profile
Bismuth Nitrate: Beginning of Contrast Agents
Imaging Agents: Significant Developments in the Last Fifty Years
Schering Develops First Intravenous Contrast Agent
MRI: Creating a New Era for Contrast Agents
A Peek into the Finer Points of Differences Among Contrast Media
Second Generation Non-Ionic Contrast Agents: An Introduction
Choice of the Contrast Medium: A Weighty Decision
Factors Affecting choice of Imaging Agents
Taxonomy
Types of Contrast Media
X-Ray Contrast Medium
First Generation High Osmolar Contrast Media
Second Generation Low Osmolar Contrast Media or LOCM
MRI Contrast Medium
Role of Contrast Enhancement in MR Angiography (MRA)
MRI Contrast Agents for the Liver
Paramagnetic Extracellular Contrast Agents
Hepatobiliary Gadolinium Chelates
Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Particles
Ultrasound Contrast Medium
Ultrasonographic Contrast Media: What Are They?
Ultrasound Contrast Enhancement in Cardiology
Functionalities of Vascular Ultrasound Contrast Agents
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
A Delineate of Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals
Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals: A Technical Run-Through
Applications
Classification
Cardiology Diagnostics
Non-cardiology Diagnostics
Molecular Imaging Modalities in Radiopharmaceutical Diagnostics
Planar Imaging
Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
Applications of PET
Commonly used Radioisotopes in PET Scans
Major PET Isotopes and their Applications
Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
Applications of SPECT
Commonly used Radioisotopes in SPECT Scans
6. TECHNOLOGY DYNAMICS
Proprietary Technologies Making In-Roads
Advanced Magnetics' Proprietary Colloidal Superparamagnetic Particle Technology
Enzon's Single Chain Antigen-Binding Technology
Immunomedics' Antibody Technology
First Generation
Second Generation
Third Generation
NeoRx's Painting the Target Technology
Stage I
Stage II
Stage III
Gas Encapsulation Technology for Ultrasound Contrast Media
Pharmacyclics' Texaphyrin Technology
Regulatory Bodies
Entry Barriers
Research Driven Markets
Highly Competitive Market
Economies of Scale
Substitutes in Agents Manufacturing
New X-ray Diagnostic Agents
Amide-based Macrocyclic Ligands
Potential MRI Agents
Gadolinium (III) Complexes
Potential MRI Contrast Agents
Metal-Containing Compounds Act As Potential Contrast Agents
Therapeutic Applications
Diagnostic Applications
Magnetic Gels as Potential MRI Contrast Agents
PFCs as Diagnostic Contrast Agents
Saline Flushes To Help Ensure Accurate Delivery of Contrast Agents
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS/ APPROVALS
NanoHybrids Introduces PAtrace Contrast Agent
Ligand Commences Initiative to Develop New Captisol-Enabled Contrast Agents
Guerbet Launches Contrast&Care
GE Healthcare Launches Clariscan Gadolinium-based Contrast Agent
Piramal Imaging Announces New Research on PET Imaging Tracers
Bracco Bags FDA Approval for TAGITOL V for Use in Colon CT Imaging
Guerbet Wins FDA Approval for Dotarem Use in MRI for Pediatric Patients for CNS Scanning
Lantheus Begins Shipment of Xenon Xe 133 Gas
Otsuka Launches ORALTAG in the US
Advanced Accelerator Applications Receives FDA Approval for Netspot
Blue Earth Diagnostics Secures FDA Approval for Axumin
Bayer Obtains FDA Approval for Gadavist for MRA for Supra- aortic Arteries
Bracco Secures FDA Clearance for LUMASON in Ultrasonography of the Liver for Lesion Characterization
Bracco Obtains FDA Clearance for READI-CAT 2 and READI-CAT 2 SMOOTHIE NDA
Bracco Bags FDA Approval for E-Z-HD for GI Tract Radiohraphic Exams
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Novartis Acquires Advanced Accelerator Applications
Bracco Imaging Takes Over SurgVision
Mallinckrodt Divests Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
GE Healthcare Inks Agreement to Supply Radiopharmaceuticals to HealthTrust
Cell>Point Inks Licensing Agreement with UEP for Oncardia
FluoroPharma Inks Agreement to Take Over Ground Fluor Pharmaceuticals
Bracco Diagnostics's LUMASON Obtains Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient
Blue Earth Diagnostics Establishes Operations in the US
Ipsen and 3B Pharmaceuticals Ink Licensing Deal for Oncology Radiopharmaceuticals
Lantheus Divests Gludef Business in Canada to Isologic
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 52 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 60)
- The United States (33)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (18)
- France (3)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9d6rd/global_imaging?w=5
