Global Imaging CRO Market Trends and Outlook to 2031: Increase in the Annual Number of Clinical Trials with Medical Imaging

The global imaging CRO market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period 2021-2031 and is expected to reach a value of $9,603.0 million in 2031.

Market Segmentation

Service - Imaging Acquisition and Protocol Development, Application Design, Image Collection and Quality Control, Digital Image Conversion, Support and Maintenance

Modality - Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Other Modalities

Application - Oncology Imaging CRO, Ophthalmology Imaging CRO, Neurology Imaging CRO, Cardiology Imaging CRO, Other Applications

Phase - Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

End User - Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Other End Users

Regional Segmentation

North America - U.S. and Canada

- U.S. and Europe - U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and Rest-of- Europe

- U.K., , , , , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific - China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , , and Rest-of- Rest-of-the-World

Market Growth Drivers

Continued Growth in R&D Spending

Increase in the Annual Number of Clinical Trials with Medical Imaging

Market Challenges

High Installation Cost of Medical Imaging Systems

Supply Chain and Logistical Challenges

Market Opportunities

Increasing Outsourcing Trend Among Pharmaceutical Companies

Automation in Imaging CRO Process

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the major factor driving the growth of the global imaging CRO market?

What are the different types of services offered in the global imaging CRO market?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this global imaging CRO market?

What are the key modalities used by the key companies within the global imaging CRO market?

What are the various applications of imaging CRO in different industries?

In which phase of the clinical trials, does the imaging CRO services are being utilized the most?

How have the strategic collaborations among the key players provided a large service sector within the global imaging CRO market?

Which are the leading companies that are dominating the global imaging CRO market?

Based on the end-user type, which industry in the global imaging CRO market is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand during the forecast period?

Which region dominates the global market of imaging CROs?

Who are the key players operating in the imaging CRO market in each region?

How is each segment of the global Imaging CRO market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what revenue is expected to be generated by each of these segments by the end of 2031?

Competitive Landscape

The global imaging CRO market is largely dominated by companies such as Parexel International Corporation, Worldcare Clinical LLC, ICON plc, IXICO PLC, Micron Group, WuXi Apptec, Medpace, Radiant Sage LLC, Biomedical Systems Corporation, Labcorp Drug Development, Syneos Health, Imaging Endpoints LLC, and Bioclinica, among others.

Through the analysis of the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global imaging CRO market, it was observed that major players were keen to expand their imaging trials services through mergers, partnerships, collaboration, or acquisitions. Several conglomerates are focused on collaborating with small-medium imaging CROs to expand their service offerings to customers in different parts of the world.

The overall market of global imaging CRO is expected to witness increasing instances of collaboration between the CROs and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to bolster the better quality of outcomes from the manufacturing process in both research and clinical domains. With a gradual shift toward CROs for conducting imaging trials, the overall revenue of the market is also expected to have strong incremental opportunities in the next ten years.

Companies Mentioned

Worldcare Clinical, LLC

LabCorp Drug Development (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

IXICO PLC

ICON plc

The Micron Group

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Radiant Sage LLC

Biomedical Systems Corporation (ERT)

Bioclinica

Imaging Endpoints LLC

Parexel International Corporation

Wuxi AppTec

Syneos Health, Inc.

