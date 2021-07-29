Global Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Report 2021-2028: Immuno-oncology has Emerged as a Novel Therapeutic Area within the Oncology Ecosystem, Transforming the Treatment of Cancer

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), by Design (Interventional Trials, Observational Trials), by Indication, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immuno-oncology clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The rapidly growing field of Immuno-oncology has emerged as a novel therapeutic area within the oncology ecosystem, transforming the treatment of cancer.



From 2014 to 2017, the number of new immuno-oncology studies increased from 250 to almost 600, with double-digit growth rates each year as drug classes diversified. Biomarker and checkpoint inhibitor studies were primarily responsible for this rapid growth. While the immuno-oncology market is maturing in some pharmacological classes, cell therapies are exceeding all other immunotherapeutics in terms of growth.

In March 2020, there were 1,483 active compounds in the pipeline for cancer cell therapy globally, indicating an increase of 472 from March 2019. The fastest-growing category was chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell products (up 77% from 2019 to 2020).



Besides, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of IO drugs in development increased from 3,876 in 2019 to 4,720 in 2020, representing a 22% & 233% increase as compared to 2019 & 2017 respectively. After a moderate increase of 15% in 2019 compared to 68% between 2018 and 2017, this 22% increase indicates a return of interest in IO, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Report Highlights

Phase III dominated the market with the largest share of 53.2% in 2020. In 2019, 29.0% of Phase III drugs have a higher-than-average chance of approval, up from 24.2% in 2018

The interventional experiments accounted for more than 78.6% of the market share in 2020

The segment of solid tumors held 56.0% of the revenue share in 2020. This is largely attributed to the rise in the prevalence of solid tumors

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.0% in 2020. This is due to the rising adoption of personalized medicine-focused novel treatment methods, as well as the government funding and investments

dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.0% in 2020. This is due to the rising adoption of personalized medicine-focused novel treatment methods, as well as the government funding and investments Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 14.7% over the forecast period. At the end of 2019, over 40.0% of current immuno-oncology clinical experiments involved at least one location in the region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Immuno-oncology clinical trials Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing number of cancer cases due to lifestyle changes

3.2.1.2 Increasing demand for personalized medicines

3.2.1.3 Recent developments in immuno-oncology

3.2.1.4 The growing acceptability of targeted therapy

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Requirement of high capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Market

3.5 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6 Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Phase Segment Analysis

4.1 Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Phase Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Phase I

4.3 Phase II

4.4 Phase III

4.5 Phase IV



Chapter 5 Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Design Segment Analysis

5.1 Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Design Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Interventional Trials

5.3 Observational Trials

5.4 Expanded access Trials



Chapter 6 Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Indication Segment Analysis

6.1 Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Indication Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Solid Tumors

6.3 Hematological Cancer



Chapter 7 Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market: Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

ICON, Plc

IQVIA Holdings

BioNtech

Covance, Inc.

IO BIOTECH

MEDPACE

Exscientia

Syneous Health

Astrazeneca

Novartis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bez1dd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

