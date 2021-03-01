Global Immuno-oncology Market Report 2020: I-O Market is Expected to Reach $132.66 Billion by 2025, Growing at a Rate of 11.6% and Witness Minimal Impact From COVID-19
This study explores the global immuno-oncology (I-O) market's evolution from 2020 to 2025. An extensive analysis is provided on the growth opportunities envisioned by the analyst to help stakeholders leverage their momentum and disrupt the market by offering best-in-class solutions.
The study considers oncology agents for which the immune system is the basis of their actions, including monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, bioengineered vaccines, recombinant products, small molecules, and oncolytic viruses. Classified into 5 major therapy types - immunomodulators, adoptive cell therapy, cancer vaccine, oncolytic virus, and antibody-based targeted therapies - the analysis provides revenue forecasts by the global market and product category. The agents are classified into various therapy types based on the mechanism of action (MOA). Concerning pipeline products, we have considered industry-sponsored products under development.
The oncology therapeutic segment is expected to witness minimal impact from the COVID-19 pandemic because of the criticality of treating cancer patients and the segment's role as a major revenue-generator for pharmaceutical companies. The analyst have considered the impact of COVID-19 and two scenarios for the sales forecast: original scenario and COVID-19 impact scenario.
In the original scenario, the I-O market is expected to reach $132.66 billion by 2025 growing at a rate of 11.6% and witness minimal impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2020 accounting for the majority of the decline. After 2022, the market will positively recuperate and experience a slight increase in revenue due to rebounding R&D budgets and accelerated developments of late-stage clinical candidates.
Research Highlights
Major Themes Covered in This Study:
- Strategic imperatives and key findings
- Overview of I-O market, including the journey from bench to bedside, the value chain and stakeholder ecosystem, R&D expenditure, funding, and investment
- Clinical trial overview for all therapies in consideration, with details for each I-O target and agent
- Regulatory and reimbursement scenario, including risk-sharing models
- Key marketed and pipeline products, market and technology dashboard
- Extensive growth opportunity analysis with metrics, drivers, restraints, and competitive environment
- Market revenue forecast and share analysis for each product segment
- Calls to action aligned with the recommended growth opportunities
- Key company profiles
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Immuno-oncology (I-O) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Key Findings for the Immuno-oncology Market-Rising Incidences of Cancer, R&D Portfolio Management, and Regulatory Pathways
- Key Findings for the Immuno-oncology Market-Breakthrough Innovations, Program Acceleration, and Smart Production
- Market Snapshot, Global Immuno-oncology Market
- Summary of Growth Opportunities-Best Suited Therapy Design
- Summary of Growth Opportunities-Optimal Path to Market
3. Market Overview-Immuno-oncology
- Characteristics of Immuno-oncology Therapies-Journey from Bench to Bedside
4. Immuno-oncology Value Chain and R&D Expenditure-Immuno-oncology
- Immuno-oncology Clinical Development Process and Approach
- Immuno-oncology Value Chain and Stakeholder Ecosystem
- Immuno-oncology from Early Stages to Product Launch
- Immuno-oncology R&D Funding and Investment
5. Clinical Trial Overview-Immuno-oncology
- Clinical Trials Snapshot for Immuno-oncology Therapies
- Clinical Trials Snapshot for T-cell Targeting Immunomodulators
- Clinical Trials Snapshot for Other Immunomodulators
- Clinical Trials Snapshot for Adoptive Cell Therapies
- Clinical Trials Snapshot for Targeted Cell Types
- Clinical Trials Snapshot for Cancer Vaccines
- Clinical Trials Snapshot for Oncolytic Viral Therapies
- Clinical Trials Snapshot for Bispecific Antibodies (BsAbs)
- Clinical Trials Snapshot for Immuno-oncology Agents
- Clinical Trials Snapshot for Immuno-oncology Treatments
6. Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario-Immuno-oncology
- Regulatory Framework for Immuno-oncology Therapy Approval
- Regulatory Approaches to Advance Immuno-oncology Therapies
- Reimbursement Scenario across the Immuno-oncology Space
- Risk Sharing Model for Immuno-oncology Therapies
7. Key Marketed and Pipeline Products Dashboard-Immuno-oncology
- Marketed Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorsOpdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Marketed Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorsKeytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck & Co
- Marketed Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorsYervoy (ipilimumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Marketed Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorsTecentriq (atezolizumab): Roche/Genentech
- Marketed Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorsImfinzi (durvalumab): AstraZeneca
- Marketed Product Dashboard-Adoptive Cell TherapyYescarta (KTE-C19, axicabtagene ciloleucel): Kite Pharma-Gilead
- Marketed Product Dashboard-Adoptive Cell TherapyKymriah (CTL019, tisagenlecleucel): Novartis
- Marketed Product Dashboard-Bispecific AntibodiesBLINCYTO (blinatumomab): Amgen
- Pipeline Product Dashboard-ImmunomodulatorBempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214): Nektar Therapeutics
- Pipeline Product Dashboard-ImmunomodulatorTilsotolimod (IMO-2125): Idera Pharmaceuticals
- Pipeline Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorMagrolimab (GS-4721): Gilead Sciences/Forty Seven
- Pipeline Product Dashboard-ImmunomodulatorDostarlimab (TSR-042, WBP-285): GlaxoSmithKline
- Pipeline Product Dashboard-Adoptive Cell TherapyLisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel): Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Pipeline Product Dashboard-Adoptive Cell TherapyIdecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121): Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Pipeline Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorTislelizumab (BGB-A317): BeiGene
- Pipeline Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorCamrelizumab (AiRuiKaT, SHR-1210): Jiangsu HengRui Medicine
- Companies to Watch in the Immuno-oncology Space-Robust Biotech Platforms
- Companies to Watch in the Immuno-oncology Space-Flexible Bioengineering Solutions
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Global Immuno-oncology Market
- Global Immuno-oncology Market Scope of Analysis
- Global Immuno-oncology Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics for Immuno-oncology Market
- Growth Drivers for Immuno-oncology Market
- Growth Restraints for Immuno-oncology Market
- Forecast Assumptions-Global Immuno-oncology Market
- Forecast Assumptions-Global Immuno-oncology Market (continued)
- Revenue Forecast-Global Immuno-oncology Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product-Global Immuno-oncology Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis-Global Immuno-oncology Market
- Competitive Environment-Global Immuno-oncology Market
- Revenue Share-Global Immuno-oncology Market
- Revenue Share Analysis-Global Immuno-oncology Market
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Immunomodulators
- Key Growth Metrics for Immunomodulators
- Revenue Forecast-Immunomodulators
- Forecast Analysis-Immunomodulators
- Approved Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as I-O Therapies
- Approved Immunomodulators as I-O Therapies
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Adoptive Cell Therapy
- Key Growth Metrics for Adoptive Cell Therapy
- Revenue Forecast-Adoptive Cell Therapy
- Forecast Analysis-Adoptive Cell Therapy
- Autologous vs Allogeneic Adoptive Cell Therapy Challenges
- Approved Adoptive Cell Therapies as I-O Therapies
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Antibody-based Targeted Therapies
- Key Growth Metrics for Antibody-based Targeted Therapies
- Revenue Forecast-Antibody-based Targeted Therapies
- Forecast Analysis-Antibody-based Targeted Therapies
- Approved Targeted Monoclonal Antibodies as I-O Therapies
- Approved Antibody Drug Conjugates as I-O Therapies
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Cancer Vaccine and Oncolytic Virus
- Key Growth Metrics for Cancer Vaccine and Oncolytic Virus
- Revenue Forecast-Cancer Vaccine and Oncolytic Virus
- Forecast Analysis-Cancer Vaccine and Oncolytic Virus
- Approved Cancer Vaccines as I-O Therapies
- Approved Oncolytic Virus as I-O Therapies
13. Growth Opportunity Universe-Immuno-oncology
- Growth Opportunity 1: I-O Therapy Combinations for Enhancing Efficacy, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 1: I-O Therapy Combinations for Enhancing Efficacy, 2020-Call to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1: I-O Therapy Combinations for Enhancing Efficacy, 2020-Combinations
- Growth Opportunity 1: I-O Therapy Combinations for Enhancing Efficacy, 2020-Combination Cases
- Growth Opportunity 1: I-O Therapy Combinations for Enhancing Efficacy, 2020-Combination Cases (continued)
- Growth Opportunity 2: Decentralized Satellite Manufacturing for Making Cell Therapy Affordable, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Decentralized Satellite Manufacturing for Making Cell Therapy Affordable, 2020-Call to Action
- Growth Opportunity 2: Decentralized Satellite Manufacturing for Making Cell Therapy Affordable, 2020-Business Model
- Growth Opportunity 2: Decentralized Satellite Manufacturing for Making Cell Therapy Affordable, 2020-Smart Facilities
- Growth Opportunity 2: Decentralized Satellite Manufacturing for Making Cell Therapy Affordable, 2020-Smart Cell Cases
- Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Engineering Platforms for Support Precision Oncology, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Engineering Platforms for Supporting Precision Oncology, 2020-Call to Action
- Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Engineering Platforms for Support Precision Oncology, 2020-Biotech Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020-Call to Action
- Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020-Strategies
- Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020- Biomarkers
- Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020-Relevant Cases
- Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020-Relevant Cases (continued)
- Growth Opportunity 5: New Validation Frameworks for I-O into Standard of Care Practice, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5: New Validation Frameworks for I-O into Standard of Care Practice, 2020-Call to Action
- Growth Opportunity 5: New Validation Frameworks for I-O into Standard of Care Practice, 2020-New Approaches
- Growth Opportunity 5: New Validation Frameworks for I-O into Standard of Care Practice, 2020-Improved Measures
- Growth Opportunity 5: New Validation Frameworks for I-O into Standard of Care Practice, 2020-Tele-oncology Landscape
- Growth Opportunity 6: Asia-Pacific in the Spotlight for Accelerating I-O Programs, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 6: Asia-Pacific in the Spotlight for Accelerating I-O Programs, 2020-Call to Action
14. Key Company Profiles-Immuno-oncology
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Amgen Dashboard
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Amgen Focus
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-AstraZeneca Dashboard
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-AstraZeneca Focus
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Bristol-Myers Squibb Dashboard
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Bristol-Myers SquibbFocus
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Daiichi Sankyo Dashboard
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Daiichi Sankyo Focus
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Eli Lilly Dashboard
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Eli Lilly Focus
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Johnson & Johnson Dashboard
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Johnson & Johnson Focus
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Merck & Co Dashboard
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Merck & Co Focus
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Novartis Dashboard
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Novartis Focus
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Pfizer Dashboard
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Pfizer Focus
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Roche Dashboard
- Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Roche Focus
15. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmzjtj
