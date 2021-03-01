Global Immuno-oncology Market Report 2020: I-O Market is Expected to Reach $132.66 Billion by 2025, Growing at a Rate of 11.6% and Witness Minimal Impact From COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "I-O Therapy Combinations Spurring Growth of the Global Immuno-oncology Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study explores the global immuno-oncology (I-O) market's evolution from 2020 to 2025. An extensive analysis is provided on the growth opportunities envisioned by the analyst to help stakeholders leverage their momentum and disrupt the market by offering best-in-class solutions.

The study considers oncology agents for which the immune system is the basis of their actions, including monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, bioengineered vaccines, recombinant products, small molecules, and oncolytic viruses. Classified into 5 major therapy types - immunomodulators, adoptive cell therapy, cancer vaccine, oncolytic virus, and antibody-based targeted therapies - the analysis provides revenue forecasts by the global market and product category. The agents are classified into various therapy types based on the mechanism of action (MOA). Concerning pipeline products, we have considered industry-sponsored products under development.

The oncology therapeutic segment is expected to witness minimal impact from the COVID-19 pandemic because of the criticality of treating cancer patients and the segment's role as a major revenue-generator for pharmaceutical companies. The analyst have considered the impact of COVID-19 and two scenarios for the sales forecast: original scenario and COVID-19 impact scenario.

In the original scenario, the I-O market is expected to reach $132.66 billion by 2025 growing at a rate of 11.6% and witness minimal impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2020 accounting for the majority of the decline. After 2022, the market will positively recuperate and experience a slight increase in revenue due to rebounding R&D budgets and accelerated developments of late-stage clinical candidates.

Research Highlights

Major Themes Covered in This Study:

Strategic imperatives and key findings

Overview of I-O market, including the journey from bench to bedside, the value chain and stakeholder ecosystem, R&D expenditure, funding, and investment

Clinical trial overview for all therapies in consideration, with details for each I-O target and agent

Regulatory and reimbursement scenario, including risk-sharing models

Key marketed and pipeline products, market and technology dashboard

Extensive growth opportunity analysis with metrics, drivers, restraints, and competitive environment

Market revenue forecast and share analysis for each product segment

Calls to action aligned with the recommended growth opportunities

Key company profiles

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Immuno-oncology (I-O) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Key Findings for the Immuno-oncology Market-Rising Incidences of Cancer, R&D Portfolio Management, and Regulatory Pathways

Key Findings for the Immuno-oncology Market-Breakthrough Innovations, Program Acceleration, and Smart Production

Market Snapshot, Global Immuno-oncology Market

Summary of Growth Opportunities-Best Suited Therapy Design

Summary of Growth Opportunities-Optimal Path to Market

3. Market Overview-Immuno-oncology

Characteristics of Immuno-oncology Therapies-Journey from Bench to Bedside

4. Immuno-oncology Value Chain and R&D Expenditure-Immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology Clinical Development Process and Approach

Immuno-oncology Value Chain and Stakeholder Ecosystem

Immuno-oncology from Early Stages to Product Launch

Immuno-oncology R&D Funding and Investment

5. Clinical Trial Overview-Immuno-oncology

Clinical Trials Snapshot for Immuno-oncology Therapies

Clinical Trials Snapshot for T-cell Targeting Immunomodulators

Clinical Trials Snapshot for Other Immunomodulators

Clinical Trials Snapshot for Adoptive Cell Therapies

Clinical Trials Snapshot for Targeted Cell Types

Clinical Trials Snapshot for Cancer Vaccines

Clinical Trials Snapshot for Oncolytic Viral Therapies

Clinical Trials Snapshot for Bispecific Antibodies (BsAbs)

Clinical Trials Snapshot for Immuno-oncology Agents

Clinical Trials Snapshot for Immuno-oncology Treatments

6. Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario-Immuno-oncology

Regulatory Framework for Immuno-oncology Therapy Approval

Regulatory Approaches to Advance Immuno-oncology Therapies

Reimbursement Scenario across the Immuno-oncology Space

Risk Sharing Model for Immuno-oncology Therapies

7. Key Marketed and Pipeline Products Dashboard-Immuno-oncology

Marketed Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorsOpdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Marketed Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorsKeytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck & Co

Marketed Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorsYervoy (ipilimumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Marketed Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorsTecentriq (atezolizumab): Roche/Genentech

Marketed Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorsImfinzi (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

Marketed Product Dashboard-Adoptive Cell TherapyYescarta (KTE-C19, axicabtagene ciloleucel): Kite Pharma-Gilead

Marketed Product Dashboard-Adoptive Cell TherapyKymriah (CTL019, tisagenlecleucel): Novartis

Marketed Product Dashboard-Bispecific AntibodiesBLINCYTO (blinatumomab): Amgen

Pipeline Product Dashboard-ImmunomodulatorBempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214): Nektar Therapeutics

Pipeline Product Dashboard-ImmunomodulatorTilsotolimod (IMO-2125): Idera Pharmaceuticals

Pipeline Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorMagrolimab (GS-4721): Gilead Sciences/Forty Seven

Pipeline Product Dashboard-ImmunomodulatorDostarlimab (TSR-042, WBP-285): GlaxoSmithKline

Pipeline Product Dashboard-Adoptive Cell TherapyLisocabtagene Maraleucel (liso-cel): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pipeline Product Dashboard-Adoptive Cell TherapyIdecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pipeline Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorTislelizumab (BGB-A317): BeiGene

Pipeline Product Dashboard-Checkpoint InhibitorCamrelizumab (AiRuiKaT, SHR-1210): Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Companies to Watch in the Immuno-oncology Space-Robust Biotech Platforms

Companies to Watch in the Immuno-oncology Space-Flexible Bioengineering Solutions

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Global Immuno-oncology Market

Global Immuno-oncology Market Scope of Analysis

Global Immuno-oncology Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics for Immuno-oncology Market

Growth Drivers for Immuno-oncology Market

Growth Restraints for Immuno-oncology Market

Forecast Assumptions-Global Immuno-oncology Market

Forecast Assumptions-Global Immuno-oncology Market (continued)

Revenue Forecast-Global Immuno-oncology Market

Revenue Forecast by Product-Global Immuno-oncology Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis-Global Immuno-oncology Market

Competitive Environment-Global Immuno-oncology Market

Revenue Share-Global Immuno-oncology Market

Revenue Share Analysis-Global Immuno-oncology Market

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Immunomodulators

Key Growth Metrics for Immunomodulators

Revenue Forecast-Immunomodulators

Forecast Analysis-Immunomodulators

Approved Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as I-O Therapies

Approved Immunomodulators as I-O Therapies

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Adoptive Cell Therapy

Key Growth Metrics for Adoptive Cell Therapy

Revenue Forecast-Adoptive Cell Therapy

Forecast Analysis-Adoptive Cell Therapy

Autologous vs Allogeneic Adoptive Cell Therapy Challenges

Approved Adoptive Cell Therapies as I-O Therapies

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Antibody-based Targeted Therapies

Key Growth Metrics for Antibody-based Targeted Therapies

Revenue Forecast-Antibody-based Targeted Therapies

Forecast Analysis-Antibody-based Targeted Therapies

Approved Targeted Monoclonal Antibodies as I-O Therapies

Approved Antibody Drug Conjugates as I-O Therapies

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Cancer Vaccine and Oncolytic Virus

Key Growth Metrics for Cancer Vaccine and Oncolytic Virus

Revenue Forecast-Cancer Vaccine and Oncolytic Virus

Forecast Analysis-Cancer Vaccine and Oncolytic Virus

Approved Cancer Vaccines as I-O Therapies

Approved Oncolytic Virus as I-O Therapies

13. Growth Opportunity Universe-Immuno-oncology

Growth Opportunity 1: I-O Therapy Combinations for Enhancing Efficacy, 2020

Growth Opportunity 1: I-O Therapy Combinations for Enhancing Efficacy, 2020-Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 1: I-O Therapy Combinations for Enhancing Efficacy, 2020-Combinations

Growth Opportunity 1: I-O Therapy Combinations for Enhancing Efficacy, 2020-Combination Cases

Growth Opportunity 1: I-O Therapy Combinations for Enhancing Efficacy, 2020-Combination Cases (continued)

Growth Opportunity 2: Decentralized Satellite Manufacturing for Making Cell Therapy Affordable, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Decentralized Satellite Manufacturing for Making Cell Therapy Affordable, 2020-Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 2: Decentralized Satellite Manufacturing for Making Cell Therapy Affordable, 2020-Business Model

Growth Opportunity 2: Decentralized Satellite Manufacturing for Making Cell Therapy Affordable, 2020-Smart Facilities

Growth Opportunity 2: Decentralized Satellite Manufacturing for Making Cell Therapy Affordable, 2020-Smart Cell Cases

Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Engineering Platforms for Support Precision Oncology, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Engineering Platforms for Supporting Precision Oncology, 2020-Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 3: Novel Engineering Platforms for Support Precision Oncology, 2020-Biotech Platforms

Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020-Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020-Strategies

Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020- Biomarkers

Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020-Relevant Cases

Growth Opportunity 4: Biomarkers Boosting Companion Diagnostics for Response Prediction and Immune Evolution Monitoring, 2020-Relevant Cases (continued)

Growth Opportunity 5: New Validation Frameworks for I-O into Standard of Care Practice, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5: New Validation Frameworks for I-O into Standard of Care Practice, 2020-Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 5: New Validation Frameworks for I-O into Standard of Care Practice, 2020-New Approaches

Growth Opportunity 5: New Validation Frameworks for I-O into Standard of Care Practice, 2020-Improved Measures

Growth Opportunity 5: New Validation Frameworks for I-O into Standard of Care Practice, 2020-Tele-oncology Landscape

Growth Opportunity 6: Asia-Pacific in the Spotlight for Accelerating I-O Programs, 2020

in the Spotlight for Accelerating I-O Programs, 2020 Growth Opportunity 6: Asia-Pacific in the Spotlight for Accelerating I-O Programs, 2020-Call to Action

14. Key Company Profiles-Immuno-oncology

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Amgen Dashboard

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Amgen Focus

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-AstraZeneca Dashboard

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-AstraZeneca Focus

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Bristol-Myers Squibb Dashboard

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Bristol-Myers SquibbFocus

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Daiichi Sankyo Dashboard

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Daiichi Sankyo Focus

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Eli Lilly Dashboard

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Eli Lilly Focus

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Johnson & Johnson Dashboard

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Johnson & Johnson Focus

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Merck & Co Dashboard

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Merck & Co Focus

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Novartis Dashboard

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Novartis Focus

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Pfizer Dashboard

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Pfizer Focus

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Roche Dashboard

Key Global Competitors for Immuno-oncology-Roche Focus

15. Next Steps

