Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market, 2016-2022: Monoclonal Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators, Cancer Vaccines and Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

17:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Immuno-oncology Therapy Market by Therapy Type and by Therapeutic Areas, for Hospitals, Clinics and Cancer Research Institutes: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides a decisive view on the immuno-oncology therapy market by segmenting the market based on therapy type, therapeutic area, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.

Scope of the Report

  • Based on therapy type the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors (PD1/ PDL1 and CTLA-4), immune system modulators, cancer vaccines and others.
  • Based on the therapeutic area the market is segmented into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, blood cancer and other cancers.
  • Key end-users covered under this study include hospitals, clinics, ASCs and cancer research institutes.
  • This segmentation includes demand for immuno-oncology therapy market based on individual therapy type, therapeutic area and end-users in all the regions and countries.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Highly Promising Treatment Pipeline
  • Increase in Number of Patients Suffering from Various Cancers
  • Greater Efficiency Over Conventional Treatment Methods

Market Restraints

  • High Level of Attrition within the Development Cycles
  • Stringent Regulatory Framework
  • Lack of Awareness of Immunotherapy

Opportunities

  • Developed Economies Showing Higher Development Rates

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Market Dynamics

4. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Competitive Landscape

5. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Therapy Type Segment Analysis

6. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Therapeutic Area Segment Analysis

7. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market End-User Segment Analysis

8. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Regional Segment Analysis

9. Company Profiles

  • Amgen, Inc.
  • AstraZeneca Plc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
  • Janssen Biotech
  • Merck and Co.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/32d4kf/global?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-immuno-oncology-therapy-market-2016-2022-monoclonal-antibodies-immune-checkpoint-inhibitors-immune-system-modulators-cancer-vaccines-and-others-300649731.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

17:45 ET Global Sodium Silicate Market 2018-2022: Rising Demand for...

17:30 ET Biomarker Technologies Market - Global Forecast to 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market, 2016-2022: Monoclonal Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators, Cancer Vaccines and Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

17:00 ET