Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market, 2016-2022: Monoclonal Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators, Cancer Vaccines and Others

The "Immuno-oncology Therapy Market by Therapy Type and by Therapeutic Areas, for Hospitals, Clinics and Cancer Research Institutes: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study provides a decisive view on the immuno-oncology therapy market by segmenting the market based on therapy type, therapeutic area, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.
Scope of the Report
- Based on therapy type the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors (PD1/ PDL1 and CTLA-4), immune system modulators, cancer vaccines and others.
- Based on the therapeutic area the market is segmented into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, blood cancer and other cancers.
- Key end-users covered under this study include hospitals, clinics, ASCs and cancer research institutes.
- This segmentation includes demand for immuno-oncology therapy market based on individual therapy type, therapeutic area and end-users in all the regions and countries.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Highly Promising Treatment Pipeline
- Increase in Number of Patients Suffering from Various Cancers
- Greater Efficiency Over Conventional Treatment Methods
Market Restraints
- High Level of Attrition within the Development Cycles
- Stringent Regulatory Framework
- Lack of Awareness of Immunotherapy
Opportunities
- Developed Economies Showing Higher Development Rates
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Market Dynamics
4. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Competitive Landscape
5. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Therapy Type Segment Analysis
6. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Therapeutic Area Segment Analysis
7. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market End-User Segment Analysis
8. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Regional Segment Analysis
9. Company Profiles
- Amgen, Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
- Janssen Biotech
- Merck and Co.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/32d4kf/global?w=5
