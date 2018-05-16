Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market, 2016-2022: Monoclonal Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Immune System Modulators, Cancer Vaccines and Others

The study provides a decisive view on the immuno-oncology therapy market by segmenting the market based on therapy type, therapeutic area, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2022.

Scope of the Report

Based on therapy type the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors (PD1/ PDL1 and CTLA-4), immune system modulators, cancer vaccines and others.

Based on the therapeutic area the market is segmented into lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, blood cancer and other cancers.

Key end-users covered under this study include hospitals, clinics, ASCs and cancer research institutes.

This segmentation includes demand for immuno-oncology therapy market based on individual therapy type, therapeutic area and end-users in all the regions and countries.

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Highly Promising Treatment Pipeline

Increase in Number of Patients Suffering from Various Cancers

Greater Efficiency Over Conventional Treatment Methods

Market Restraints



High Level of Attrition within the Development Cycles

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Lack of Awareness of Immunotherapy

Opportunities



Developed Economies Showing Higher Development Rates

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Market Dynamics



4. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Competitive Landscape



5. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Therapy Type Segment Analysis



6. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Therapeutic Area Segment Analysis



7. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market End-User Segment Analysis



8. Global Immuno-oncology Therapy Market Regional Segment Analysis



9. Company Profiles



Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Janssen Biotech

Merck and Co.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/32d4kf/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-immuno-oncology-therapy-market-2016-2022-monoclonal-antibodies-immune-checkpoint-inhibitors-immune-system-modulators-cancer-vaccines-and-others-300649731.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

