Global Immunochemicals Market Report 2021: Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunochemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Immunochemicals Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immunochemicals estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Catalog Antibodies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Custom Antibodies segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Immunochemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$929.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Immunochemicals - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Research Antibodies Market: Critical Role in Drug Discovery and Research

Key Factors Influencing Purchasing Decisions

Citations: One of the Key Factors Driving Research Antibodies' Purchase

The US Dominates the Global Immunochemicals Market

Emerging Markets Offer Huge Potential

Catalog Antibodies - The Largest Market Segment

Custom Antibodies: Finding Favor in Research Applications

Primary Antibodies Dominate the Market

Competitive Scenario

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abcam Plc. (UK)

Agilent Research Laboratories ( USA )

) Biolegend, Inc. ( USA )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) GenScript Biotech Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc. ( USA )

) Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. ( USA )

) Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. ( USA )

) Merck (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation) ( USA )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Research Funding Bolsters Market Growth

Chinese Market to Become the Largest Investor in Basic Research

Cancer Research Drives the Global Immunochemicals Market

Cancer Ranks Among the Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide

'Reproducibility Crisis' of Antibodies - A Major Cause of Concern

Proper Validation of Antibodies - Vendor Do their Part

New Technologies for Antibodies Validation

Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues

Rabbit Monoclonal Antibodies Score over Other Animal Antibodies

Researchers Prefer Commercial Research to Academic Research

Increasing Collaborations between Industry and Academia

Beckman Coulter GmbH ( USA )

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 116

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/el58t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

