Global Immunoglobulin Market Analysis and Industry Report 2020: Products (IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE, & IgD) & Mode of Delivery (Intravenous & Subcutaneous)

The Global Immunoglobulin Market size is estimated to be USD 11.23 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 20.23 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020-2030.



Increasing geriatric population, rise in the number of haemophilic patients are key driving factors accountable for Immunoglobulins market growth.



Immunoglobulins are glycoproteins produced by plasma cells that helps the immune system to produce a line of defense against disease causing agents such as virus, bacteria and others. These are obtained from blood through fractionation process and then purified for different therapeutic and non-therapeutic applications. Immunoglobulins are classified into different classes and isotopes, biological features, and target structures among others. These antibodies are administered to the body trough intravenous and subcutaneous modes of drug delivery.



Market Dynamics and Trends



Key factors fueling the growth of the immunoglobulin market during the forecast period are increasing geriatric population along with rise in the number of hemophilic patients. Additionally, advancements related to purification processes have paved the way for the growth of immunoglobulin market. Other factors such as prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases in conjunction with increasing awareness and reduced side effects are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Moreover, innovation, research and development are anticipated to create numerous opportunities in the immunoglobulin market during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations along with increased risk of side effects are factors expected to hinder market growth within the forecast period.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The immunoglobulin market is segmented on the basis of product, application, mode of delivery. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into IgG, IgA, IgM, IgE and IgD.



On the basis of application the market is segmented into Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Immunodeficiency Disease, Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Inflammatory Myopathies, Specific Antibody Deficiency, Guillain Barre Syndrome, and Others.



On the basis of mode of delivery, the market is segmented into intravenous and subcutaneous. Intravenous is sub segmented into 5% concentration, 10% concentration and others. Subcutaneous is sub segmented into 16.5% concentration, 20% concentration and others. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.



Geographical Analysis



The North America region is anticipated to hold the lion share of the market during the forecast period. Factors such presence of developed economies along with increased prevalence of hemophilia in U.S. and Canada are driving the immunoglobulin market in this region. Also, other factors such as developed healthcare facilities & infrastructure and technological enhancement related to purification are anticipated to further propel the growth of the immunoglobulin market.



The Asia Pacific region is predicted to show rapid and consistent growth in market share within the forecast period. Increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities coupled with rise in inflammatory diseases are among key factors accountable for the growth of the market. Also, rising geriatric population in this region is expected to add revenue to the immunoglobulin market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Lucrative growth opportunities makes the immunoglobulin market extremely competitive. Some of the major players in the market are CSL Ltd., Baxter international Inc., Octapharma AG, Grifols S.A, LFB group, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., China Biologics Products, Inc., Biotest AG, Shire (Baxalta), and Bayer Healthcare among others. Strategic alliances, acquisitions and innovations along with R&D are key strategies used by market players to maintain market dominance.



For instance, in January 2019, Kedrion Biopharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted their Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a clinical study aimed at assessing efficacy and safety of a 10% intravenous immunoglobulin in the treatment of adult patients with primary immunodeficiency diseases (PID). This approval allows Kedrion to initiate clinical trial in the United States in coming months.



