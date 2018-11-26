Global Immunohematology and Infectious Disease NAT Screening Market 2018: Strategic Assessments of Current and Emerging Suppliers

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "2018 Global Immunohematology and Infectious Disease NAT Screening: Market Shares by Country, Emerging Technologies, Strategic Profiles of Leading Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides assessments of such technologies as molecular diagnostics, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, microtitration plates, IT, lasers, synthetic red cell substitutes, genetically engineered blood components, blood preservation, autologous blood transfusion/freezing and their potential applications for blood banking.



The report also presents strategic assessments of current and emerging suppliers of blood banking products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements, and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Current and Emerging Technologies



Molecular Diagnostics

a. Overview

b. NAT



Blood Group Genotyping

a. PCR

b. PCR-RFLP

c. AS-PCR or PCR-SSP

d. Multiplex PCR

e. Real Time PCR

f. Sanger DNA Sequencing

g. Pyrosequencing

b. Microarrays

- BeadChip Array

- BloodChip

- Genome Lab SNP Stream

- Fluidic Microarray Systems

- TaqMan OpenArray

- MALDI-TOF-MS

- Mini-Sequencing



Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibodies



Immunoassays

a. Technological Principle

b. Chemiluminescence

c. Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)

- Overview

- ELISA

- EMIT

- Electrochemical

d. Radioimmunoassays (RIA)

e. Immunoprecipitation

f. Affinity Chromatography



Microtitration Plates



IT and Automation



Lasers



Robotics



Synthetic Red Cell Substitutes



Genetically Engineered Blood Components

a. Albumin

b. Factor VIII

c. Alpha-2 Antiplasmin

d. Antithrombin III

e. Factor IX

f. Von Willebrand's Factor

g. Fibrinogen

h. t-PA



Blood Preservation



Autologous Blood Transfusion/Freezing



Competitive Profiles



Abbott

Beckman Coulter /Danaher

/Danaher Becton Dickinson

Biokit

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad

CellMark Forensics/LabCorp

Diagast

DiaSorin

Fujirebio

Grifols

Hologic/Gen-Probe

Immucor

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostic

Proteome Sciences

Quest

Quidel

Roche

Siemens

Tecan

Thermo Fisher /Life Technologies

