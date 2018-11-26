Global Immunohematology and Infectious Disease NAT Screening Market 2018: Strategic Assessments of Current and Emerging Suppliers

The "2018 Global Immunohematology and Infectious Disease NAT Screening: Market Shares by Country, Emerging Technologies, Strategic Profiles of Leading Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides assessments of such technologies as molecular diagnostics, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, microtitration plates, IT, lasers, synthetic red cell substitutes, genetically engineered blood components, blood preservation, autologous blood transfusion/freezing and their potential applications for blood banking.

The report also presents strategic assessments of current and emerging suppliers of blood banking products, including their sales, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements, and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Current and Emerging Technologies

Molecular Diagnostics
a. Overview
b. NAT

Blood Group Genotyping
a. PCR
b. PCR-RFLP
c. AS-PCR or PCR-SSP
d. Multiplex PCR
e. Real Time PCR
f. Sanger DNA Sequencing
g. Pyrosequencing
b. Microarrays
- BeadChip Array
- BloodChip
- Genome Lab SNP Stream
- Fluidic Microarray Systems
- TaqMan OpenArray
- MALDI-TOF-MS
- Mini-Sequencing

Monoclonal and Polyclonal Antibodies

Immunoassays
a. Technological Principle
b. Chemiluminescence
c. Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)
- Overview
- ELISA
- EMIT
- Electrochemical
d. Radioimmunoassays (RIA)
e. Immunoprecipitation
f. Affinity Chromatography

Microtitration Plates

IT and Automation

Lasers

Robotics

Synthetic Red Cell Substitutes

Genetically Engineered Blood Components
a. Albumin
b. Factor VIII
c. Alpha-2 Antiplasmin
d. Antithrombin III
e. Factor IX
f. Von Willebrand's Factor
g. Fibrinogen
h. t-PA

Blood Preservation

Autologous Blood Transfusion/Freezing

Competitive Profiles

  • Abbott
  • Beckman Coulter/Danaher
  • Becton Dickinson
  • Biokit
  • BioMerieux
  • Bio-Rad
  • CellMark Forensics/LabCorp
  • Diagast
  • DiaSorin
  • Fujirebio
  • Grifols
  • Hologic/Gen-Probe
  • Immucor
  • Ortho-Clinical Diagnostic
  • Proteome Sciences
  • Quest
  • Quidel
  • Roche
  • Siemens
  • Tecan
  • Thermo Fisher/Life Technologies

