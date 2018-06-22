Global Immunohematology Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Application Analysis by Blood Related Diseases, HIV & Hepatitis

The report predicts the global immunohematology market to grow with a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report on global immunohematology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.

Immunohematology is generally known as blood banking. Immunohematology assists in the screening of blood antigens, Rh factor, plasma, and white blood cell components in the donor blood. It is a branch of hematology that studies antigen antibody reactions and analogous phenomena as they relate to the pathogenesis and clinical manifestations of blood disorders.

Technological improvements in devices and reagents available for immunohematology testing and development of automated systems are some of the primary factors that is responsible for driving the immunohematology market. However high cost of maintenance and low awareness regarding the availability of these products in the developing and the underdeveloped economies may hamper the market growth. Initiatives to increase awareness of blood donations globally is expected to create lucrative opportunities for this market.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. U.S drives the North America Immunohematology market. Wide base of diagnostic laboratories & blood banks and increase adoption of advance technologies in hospitals and diagnostic centers of U.S are some of major factors responsible for driving the growth of the North America market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increase in disposable income in emerging countries like India and China and increasing awareness regarding immunohematology technologies.



Segments Covered



The global immunohematology market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user.



Global Immunohematology Market by Product

Analyzers & Systems

Reagents

Global Immunohematology Market by Application

Blood Related Disease

HIV

Hepatitis

Global Immunohematology Market by End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

Company Profiles

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Grifols S.A.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

IMMUCOR, INC.

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter , Inc

, Inc Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company,

Merck KGaA

Siemens Healthineers



