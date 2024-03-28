Global Immunoprecipitation Testing Market Industry Trends & 10 Year Growth Forecasts 2019-2029

DUBLIN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Immunoprecipitation Testing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts 2019 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Immunoprecipitation Testing Market size is estimated at USD 582.74 million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 748 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period 2024-2029.



The immunoprecipitation testing market is increasing due to the prevalence of autoimmune disorders, which require antibody-antigen interaction testing. Additionally, the growing opportunities in funding and investments from the government and non-government organizations toward the research on next-generation DNA sequencing and genomics are fueling the market growth.



The growing applications of immunoprecipitation testing in central nervous disorders, cancers, and cardiovascular diseases are also boosting the growth of the immunoprecipitation testing market. The tumor cells resistant to drugs exhibit dynamic protein-protein interactions; immunoprecipitation testing aids in studying these interactions among cancer patients. According to the Globocan 2020 fact sheet, an estimated 19,292,789 new cancer cases were diagnosed worldwide, with nearly 9,958,133 deaths from cancer globally. According to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2040, the global burden of cancers is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million deaths worldwide. Thus, the growing burden of cancers is also expected to drive market growth.



Immunoprecipitation Testing Market Trends

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) is Expected to Dominate the Market by Type Over the Forecast Period



Chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) is a type of immunoprecipitation technique used to investigate the regions of the genome associated with target DNA-binding protein, or to identify the specific proteins associated with a specific region of the genome. Chromatin immunoprecipitation is commonly used in epigenetics research.



ChIP is expected to experience significant growth owing to technological advances. For instance, the Chromatrap technology enables data accuracy and delivers quick results without any pipetting risks, allowing researchers to simultaneously analyze multiple antibodies and gene targets.



In the COVID-19 pandemic, ChIP plays a vital role in determining the protein-DNA interactions, which is very important in understanding the target binding sequences for the SARS-Cov2 Virus. Thus, as the research progresses, the studied segment is expected to witness significant growth during the pandemic.



Additionally, the key players are involved in research activities to develop improved protocols for chromatin immunoprecipitation, which aids in the growth of the studied market. For instance, in the study published in Bio-Protocol in December 2020, titled 'Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) to Assess Histone Marks in Auxin-treated Arabidopsis thaliana Inflorescence Tissue' chromatin immunoprecipitation, coupled with quantitative PCR (Chip-qPCR), was used in the identification of binding sites of DNA binding proteins and the detection of histone modification on locus-specific areas of the genome. Hence, the extensive application of ChIP in various genomic studies is a major factor driving the studied segment over the forecast period.



North America Holds the Major Share in Immunoprecipitation Testing Market and is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period



North America holds the major share in the immunoprecipitation testing market owing to the increasing investments and government funding, especially in biotechnology research, and growing awareness regarding personalized medicine. Additionally, growing collaborations and partnerships between organizations and universities and a high concentration of key regional players are expected to drive the studied market in the region. Various government bodies, like NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute), have supported the work on sequencing of the human genome and funded the research that involves the study of the genome's structure, function, and role in human health and various disease.



Immunoprecipitation Testing Industry Overview



The immunoprecipitation testing market has rapidly evolved over the last few years. In recent years, the major players in the studied market are expanding their product portfolio through strategies such as product developments, mergers, and acquisitions. Thus, the immunoprecipitation testing market has become a moderately competitive industry.

The major players in the studied market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-rad laboratories, GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Biologics International Corp, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Research and Development Activities in Life-sciences

4.2.2 Increasing Need to Identify Antigens Associated With Autoimmune Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of Alternative Techniques

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - USD million)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Individual protein immunoprecipitation

5.1.2 Co-Immunoprecipitation (Co-IP)

5.1.3 Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)

5.1.4 RNA Immunoprecipitation (RIP)

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

5.2.2 Contract Research Organizations (CRO's)

5.2.3 Academic and Research Institutes

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abcam

BioLegend

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biologics International

Creative Proteomics

GenScript Biotech

Merck

Novus Biologicals

Takara Bio

Rockland Immunochemicals

Cell Signalling Technology

Geno Technology

Abbkine Scientific

ProteinTech

Labome

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS





