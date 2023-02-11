Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report to 2028 - Players Include F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GSK, Merck & Co, Pfizer and Sanofi

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Type, Therapy Area, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunotherapy drugs market size reached US$ 195.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 327.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.01% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GSK plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Immunotherapy drugs are specialized medications used for treating lymphoma, melanoma, sarcoma, and lung, bladder, kidney, and breast cancer. They target specific cells of the immune system and boost energy levels. They stimulate the natural defenses of the body and help fight against allergies and infections caused by bacteria and viruses.

They also aid in preventing the growth of cancer cells by triggering an immunological response that aids in generating antibodies. Moreover, as they are effective in minimizing the complications of tumors and other chronic disorders, the demand for immunotherapy drugs is rising across the globe.



The growing global geriatric population and the rising prevalence of cancer, tumor, and target diseases worldwide represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, hectic schedules and the increasing occurrence of various genetic and lifestyle diseases are catalyzing the demand for immunotherapy drugs across the globe.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for monoclonal antibodies and biosimilar drugs is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers.

This, in confluence with the rising awareness among individuals and healthcare professionals about the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment of cancer, is increasing the overall sales of immunotherapy drugs. Furthermore, the increasing focus of key market players on strategic collaborations and new product developments to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge is propelling the market growth.

Additionally, the expansion of hospitals, pharmacies, and research laboratories across the globe is offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, increasing investments by leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the formulation of immunotherapy drugs are expected to drive the market.



