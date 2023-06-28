Global In-Building Wireless Strategic Business Report 2023: Digital Transformation and Need for Wider Network Coverage Drives Need for In-Building Wireless Solutions

28 Jun, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Building Wireless: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for In-Building Wireless estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The In-Building Wireless market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured) -
- Accelleran NV
- Advanced RF Technologies, Inc
- Airspan Networks Inc
- Alcatel-Lucent S.A
- American Tower Corporation
- Anixter International Inc
- Ascom Holding AG
- AT&T Inc
- Axell Wireless Limited
- Baicells Technologies Co., Ltd
- Betacom
- Bird
- Boingo Wireless, Inc
- BTI Wireless
- Casa Systems, Inc
- Cobham PLC
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd
- CommAgility Limited
- Commscope, Inc.
- Connectivity Wireless
- Contela
- Corning Incorporated
- Crown Castle
- Dali Wireless, Inc
- Ericsson
- ExteNet Systems
- Fujitsu Limited
- Galtronics Corporation
- G-Wave Solutions
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- HUBER+SUHNER
- ip.access Limited
- JMA Wireless
- Microlab
- NEC Corporation of America
- Nextivity Inc
- NOKIA
- PCTEL
- Pierson Wireless Corp
- Qucell Inc
- SOLID
- Westell Technologies, Inc
- WHOOP WIRELESS
- ZINWAVE
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Recession
- Wireless Industry Exhibits Some Resilience to COVID-19 Pandemic
- COVID-19 Lockdowns Provide Operators Time to Install In-Building Wireless Systems
- COVID-19 Fast-Tracks In-Building Communication Projects Related to Public Safety
- An Introduction to In-Building Wireless
- Small Cells
- Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Platforms Influencing Future of In-Building Wireless
- DAS Segment Benefits from the Growth of In-Building Wireless Industry
- Small Cell: A Major Component Type
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- In-Building Wireless - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation and Need for Wider Network Coverage Drives Need for In-Building Wireless Solutions
- Emergence of In-Building Wireless Coverage as Essential Utility Service for Enterprises
- Notable Trends Favoring In-Building Wireless Technology for Enterprises
- Rising Penetration of Internet and Proliferation of Smart Devices to Drive Deployments of In-Building Wireless Networks
- Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019
- Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
- Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020
- Market Set for Robust Growth Led by 5G Network Commercialization
- Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025
- 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
- COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G
- Demand for 5G Smartphones Likely to be Muted in 2020
- Transition towards 5G Networks to Impact DAS Market
- Rising Prominence of Smart, Intelligent and Sustainable Buildings to Boost Market Prospects
- Global Smart Buildings & Infrastructure Market by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027
- Increasing Use of IoT and Internet-Connected Smart Devices Enhances Need for In-Building Wireless Connectivity
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Small Cell Deployments Continue to Grow
- New Deployments of Small Cells by Setting (%): 2019 and 2025
- New Deployments of Small Cells by Indoor and Outdoor Settings (%): 2019 and 2025
- Growing Focus on Indoor Coverage Boosts Use of Small Cells for Network Capacity Improvements
- Small Cell Deployments Enable Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS)
- Focus on Advanced Public Safety LTE Solutions Spurs IBW Deployments
- In-Building DAS Systems Gain in Public Safety
- Expansion of FirstNet Emergency Network Holds Implications for In-Building Wireless
- Rise in Private LTE Networks to Support Growth of In-Building Wireless Market
- Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Rapid Emergence of Commercial and Industrial IoT to Bolster Implementation of In-Building Wireless Systems
- Growing Importance of Wireless Connectivity in Hospitals Presents Opportunities for IBW Market
- Middleprise Emerges as a Promising Market for In-Building Wireless Systems
- Extensive Availability of Shared and Unlicensed Spectrum Augurs Well for In-Building Wireless Market
- Technological Advances Spur Deployment of In-Building Wireless Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8ykk9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article