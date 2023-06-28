Global In-Building Wireless Strategic Business Report 2023: Digital Transformation and Need for Wider Network Coverage Drives Need for In-Building Wireless Solutions

DUBLIN, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Building Wireless: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for In-Building Wireless estimated at US$13.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.9% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The In-Building Wireless market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Recession

Wireless Industry Exhibits Some Resilience to COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Lockdowns Provide Operators Time to Install In-Building Wireless Systems

COVID-19 Fast-Tracks In-Building Communication Projects Related to Public Safety

An Introduction to In-Building Wireless

Small Cells

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Platforms Influencing Future of In-Building Wireless

DAS Segment Benefits from the Growth of In-Building Wireless Industry

Small Cell: A Major Component Type

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

In-Building Wireless - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation and Need for Wider Network Coverage Drives Need for In-Building Wireless Solutions

Emergence of In-Building Wireless Coverage as Essential Utility Service for Enterprises

Notable Trends Favoring In-Building Wireless Technology for Enterprises

Rising Penetration of Internet and Proliferation of Smart Devices to Drive Deployments of In-Building Wireless Networks

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Global Mobile Data Traffic in EB/Month for the Year 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Market Set for Robust Growth Led by 5G Network Commercialization

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Demand for 5G Smartphones Likely to be Muted in 2020

Transition towards 5G Networks to Impact DAS Market

Rising Prominence of Smart, Intelligent and Sustainable Buildings to Boost Market Prospects

Global Smart Buildings & Infrastructure Market by Geographic Region for 2020 and 2027

Increasing Use of IoT and Internet-Connected Smart Devices Enhances Need for In-Building Wireless Connectivity

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Small Cell Deployments Continue to Grow

New Deployments of Small Cells by Setting (%): 2019 and 2025

New Deployments of Small Cells by Indoor and Outdoor Settings (%): 2019 and 2025

Growing Focus on Indoor Coverage Boosts Use of Small Cells for Network Capacity Improvements

Small Cell Deployments Enable Citizens Band Radio Service (CBRS)

Focus on Advanced Public Safety LTE Solutions Spurs IBW Deployments

In-Building DAS Systems Gain in Public Safety

Expansion of FirstNet Emergency Network Holds Implications for In-Building Wireless

Rise in Private LTE Networks to Support Growth of In-Building Wireless Market

Global Private LTE Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Rapid Emergence of Commercial and Industrial IoT to Bolster Implementation of In-Building Wireless Systems

Growing Importance of Wireless Connectivity in Hospitals Presents Opportunities for IBW Market

Middleprise Emerges as a Promising Market for In-Building Wireless Systems

Extensive Availability of Shared and Unlicensed Spectrum Augurs Well for In-Building Wireless Market

Technological Advances Spur Deployment of In-Building Wireless Systems

