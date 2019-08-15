Global In-Ear Radio Communication Headset Market Outlook 2019-2024 by Design, Types, Function, End-Users, and Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Ear Radio Communication Headset Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-ear radio communication headset market is expected to reach more than $255 million by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 5% during 2018-2024.



The increasing demand for radio headphones from military segment, advancements in communication technologies, and the growing traction of in-ear radio communication headsets in places of worship are some of the prominent factors expected to drive the in-ear radio communication headset market during the forecast period.



The rise in the global construction market, which is led by the US, China, and India, is expected to augur well for both active and passive hearing protection devices. The growing awareness of noise-induced hearing loss in developing markets, including India and China, is likely to bode well for lower-priced passive hearing protection device manufacturers.



The promotion of health and safety practices at workplaces is driving the in-ear radio communication headset market. Hence, the growing focus to prevent occupational hazards and injuries is boosting the market for hearing protection devices. Further, innovations in the manufacturing sector and advancements in headphones technology are expected to boost the in-ear radio communication headset market worldwide.



In-ear Radio Communication Headset Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by design, types, function, end-users, and geography. Advancements in manufacturing technology and the incorporation of innovative features such as high-fidelity audio delivery, radio communication, and active hearing protection capabilities are increasing the dominance of the both ear segment.



The both ear segment constituted the maximum market share of the in-ear radio communication headset market in 2018. The increased demand from public safety and hospitality segments is the primary driver for the growth of single-ear headsets. Technical enhancements are expected to drive the in-ear radio communication headset market during the forecast period.



A wide application of wired in-ear radio communication earpieces in the defense and public safety and industrial segments is a key reason for the high market share of the segment. Increased connectivity, minimal disruption from electromagnetic waves, and cost-effectiveness are other major drivers for the high adoption of wired in-ear headphones. Wireless radio communication headsets are finding increasing application in tactical and surveillance operations. Technology innovations are the major driver for the growth of wireless headsets.



The protective communication segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In 2018, the communication only segment was dominated by Europe. The growing hospitality sector is expected to boost the demand for communication only headsets. Hence, vendors are looking forward to partnerships with hotels, restaurants, and security agencies, which are further expected to drive the radio communication headset market worldwide.



The defense and public safety segment accounted for the major share of the radio communication hearing protection headset market in 2018. The prevention of false communication, reduction of low-intensity ambient noises, and an increase in situational awareness are the major factors driving the segment. The growing awareness of noise-induced hearing loss in developing markets, including India and China, bodes well for lower-priced passive hearing protection devices. APAC is expected to witness an increase in manufacturing output and growth in NIHL awareness during the forecast period.



In-ear Radio Communication Headset Market: Geography



North America holds the highest share in the in-ear radio communication headset market. The establishment of new infrastructure and manufacturing facilities as well as increased construction activities, mainly offices, and accommodation, is driving the demand for personal protective equipment and radio communication headset in the region.



The increase in construction projects and the emergence of several small and medium-scale manufacturing businesses in Germany, Poland, Italy, and France are expected to drive the revenue in the European market during the forecast period. The increasing industrial growth, the expansion of residential and commercial spaces, and the improvement in the hospitality industry are driving the demand for in-ear radio communication headset market in APAC region.



Key Vendor Analysis of In-Ear Radio Communication Headset Market



The global in-ear radio communication headset market is witnessing intense competition in recent years due to the presence of several players in the market catering to a limited number of consumers. The focus is growing on the introduction of integrated intelligent or active hearing protection and radio communication headsets as it provides situational awareness as well as amplification of lower frequency sounds to the users.



Further, there is proliferation in number of vendors which are likely to enhance their product portfolio to include both protective communication headsets. The in-ear radio communication headset market vendors are expected to compete on factors such as product features and functionalities rather than price.



Major Vendors in the In-Ear Radio Communication Headset Market

INVISIO

Phonak

Honeywell International

3M

Other Vendors in the In-Ear Radio Communication Headset Market

CavCom

Minerva

Savox,

Sensear

Variphone

Silynx Communications

Sensercom

Safariland

EAR Inc

Shothunt

Otto Engineering

Adeunis Group (Vokkero)

CeoTronics

Motorola Solutions

Astra Radio Communications (ARC)

Midland Radio

Lorom

Impact Radio Accessories

Eartec

Clearcom

Sonic Communications

Klein Electronics

Talking Headsets

JVCKenwood



