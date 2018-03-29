Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Report 2018: Innovative Entertainment Product Launchings & Increasing Competition Between Airlines

DUBLIN, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market is poised to grow over the next decade.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing passenger air traffic in emerging countries, innovative entertainment product launchings, and increasing competition between airlines.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing passenger air traffic in emerging countries
3.1.2 Innovative entertainment product launchings
3.1.3 Increasing competition between airlines
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Content
4.1 Streamed
4.1.1 Streamed Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
4.1.1.1 In-Flight Information
4.1.1.1 In-Flight Information Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
4.1.1.2 In-Flight Internet
4.1.1.2 In-Flight Internet Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
4.1.1.3 In-Flight Media
4.1.1.3 In-Flight Media Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
4.1.1.4 In-Flight Online Shopping/Advertisement
4.1.1.4 In-Flight Online Shopping/Advertisement Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
4.1.1.5 In-Flight Phone/ Messaging/ Email
4.1.1.5 In-Flight Phone/ Messaging/ Email Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
4.2 Stored
4.2.1 Stored Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
5 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Hardware
5.1 Non Portable
5.1.1 Non Portable Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
5.1.1.1 Seat Electronic Box
5.1.1.1.1 Seat Electronic Box Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
5.1.1.2 Media Server
5.1.1.2.1 Media Server Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
5.1.1.3 Embedded Seatback Unit
5.1.1.3.1 Embedded Seatback Unit Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
5.2 Portable
5.2.1 Portable Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
5.2.1.1 Removable Storage Device
5.2.1.1.1 Removable Storage Device Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
5.2.1.2 Dockable Seatback Unit
5.2.1.2.1 Dockable Seatback Unit Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
6 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Connectivity & Communication
6.1 IFE Wireless Connectivity & Communication
6.1.1 IFE Wireless Connectivity & Communication Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
6.1.1.1 Wireless Antenna
6.1.1.1.1 Wireless Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
6.1.1.2 Wireless Access Point
6.1.1.2.1 Wireless Access Point Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
6.2 IFE Wired Connectivity & Communication
6.2.1 IFE Wired Connectivity & Communication Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
6.2.1.1 Ethernet Switches
6.2.1.1.1 Ethernet Switches Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
6.2.1.2 Wires & Cables
6.2.1.2.1 Wires & Cables Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
7 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Fit
7.1 Retro fit
7.1.1 Retro fit Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
7.2 Line fit
7.2.1 Line fit Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
8 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Aircraft Type
8.1 Business Jet
8.1.1 Business Jet Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
8.2 Narrow Body Aircraft
8.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
8.3 Very Large Aircraft
8.3.1 Very Large Aircraft Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
8.4 Wide Body Aircraft
8.4.1 Wide Body Aircraft Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)
9 In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Digecor, Inc.
11.2 Dysonics
11.3 Gee Media
11.4 Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.
11.5 Gogo LLC
11.6 Honeywell International Inc.
11.7 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg
11.8 Lumexis
11.9 Onair
11.10 Panasonic Avionics Corporation
11.11 Rockwell Collins, Inc.
11.12 Thales Group
11.13 Utc Aerospace Systems
11.14 Viasat Inc.
11.15 Zodiac Aerospace
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gl5qbn/global_inflight?w=5
