Global In-flight Entertainment Markets, 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-flight Entertainment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Fit Type; Aircraft Type; and Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-flight entertainment market is accounted to US$ 5,097.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 12,419.7 Mn by 2027.



The global In-flight entertainment market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The aviation sector is aggressively growing in terms of passenger count, aircraft count, technological up gradation, and the emergence of newer technologies. The inclination curve of air passenger travel is steadily climbing across geographies pressuring which is pressurizing the airliner companies to procure an increased number of aircraft. On a global scenario, the count of commercial air passenger is anticipated to maintain continuous growth over the years. Extensive usage of in-flight entertainments in various applications is responsible for boosting the entire in-flight entertainment market.



A key trend which will predominantly affect the In-flight entertainment market in the coming years is the emergence of IFE systems with multiple facelifts. Entertainment kiosks, IFE apps, pre-flight downloads, and other functionalities are few innovations of in-flight entertainment that provide the passengers with more choices.



Further, the in-flight service providers are integrating the systems with newer technologies including virtual reality, biometrics, and others. The airlines are entering into tie-ups with the service providers of the cab, which allows the travelers to explore and plan the ground transportation options during the flight. These factors are anticipated to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact of the In-flight entertainment market.



In-flight entertainment market by fit type is segmented into LineFit and RetroFit. The line fit holds the highest market share. The increasing orders from different airlines across the globe are increasing the manufacturing line of aircraft. The number of aircraft orders is increasing, and the same is expected to rise in the coming years, thereby furnishing the future of in-flight entertainment line fit market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. In-Flight Entertainment Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. In-Flight Entertainment Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.4 Future Trend

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. In-Flight Entertainment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global In-Flight Entertainment Market Overview

6.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share



7. Global In-Flight Entertainment Market Analysis - By Fit Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment Market Breakdown, By Fit Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Line Fit

7.4 Retrofit



8. Global In-Flight Entertainment Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment Market Breakdown, By Aircraft Type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Narrow Body Aircraft Market

8.4 Wide Body Aircraft

8.5 Business Jets



9. Global In-Flight Entertainment Market Analysis - By Product Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global In-Flight Entertainment Market Breakdown, By Product Type, 2018 & 2027

9.3 In-Flight Entertainment Hardware

9.4 In-Flight Entertainment Connectivity & Communication

9.5 In-Flight Entertainment Content



10. In-Flight Entertainment Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 Merger And Acquisition

11.4 New Development



12. Company Profiles



Burrana Inc. (Digecor, Inc.)

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

Viasat, Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Safran Aerosystems

Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic Avionics Corporation)

Astronics Corporation

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo, LLC

