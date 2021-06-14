Global In-Game Advertising Market to witness over $ 3.5 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc are some of the major market participants. An increase in the number of gamers and growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

In-Game Advertising Market is segmented as below:

Platform

Mobile



Computing



Console

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the in-game advertising market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

In-Game Advertising Market size

In-Game Advertising Market trends

In-Game Advertising Market industry analysis

The emergence of programmatic in-game advertisement is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing use of advertisement blocking solutions may threaten the growth of the market.

In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-game advertising market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-game advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-game advertising market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-game advertising market vendors

Global Mobile Advertising Market - Global mobile advertising market is segmented by type (display, search, and SMS) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Programmatic Advertising Spending Market - Global programmatic advertising spending market is segmented by auction type (open auction, automated guaranteed, invitation-only, and unreserved fixed-rate), display type (mobile and desktop), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Console - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

Blizzard Entertainment Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

ironSource Ltd.

MediaSpike Inc.

Motive Interactive Inc.

Playwire LLC

RapidFire Inc.

WPP Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

