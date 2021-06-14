Global In-Game Advertising Market to witness over $ 3.5 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 14, 2021, 03:37 ET
NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 3.54 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the in-game advertising market to register a CAGR of almost 16%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc are some of the major market participants. An increase in the number of gamers and growing partnership between advertisers and video game companies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
In-Game Advertising Market is segmented as below:
- Platform
- Mobile
- Computing
- Console
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the in-game advertising market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., ironSource Ltd., MediaSpike Inc., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., and WPP Plc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- In-Game Advertising Market size
- In-Game Advertising Market trends
- In-Game Advertising Market industry analysis
The emergence of programmatic in-game advertisement is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing use of advertisement blocking solutions may threaten the growth of the market.
In-Game Advertising Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in-game advertising market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the in-game advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the in-game advertising market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-game advertising market vendors
