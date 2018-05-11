Global In-Plant Logistics Market for the Automobile OEM Industry 2018-2022 - Industry Will Register a Revenue of More Than USD 2.6 Billion

Global In-plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry refers to the movement of raw materials, components, and sub-assemblies within the automobile original equipment manufacturing plant, either to or from the storage area or line-sides, to be turned into finished goods and bringing them to the factory gate or a designated storage area.

One trend in the market is use of industry 4.0 by automotive OEMs increasing productivity and saving cost. Including various processes such as cloud computing, Internet of Things, Cyber-physical systems, and cognitive computing, Industry 4.0 will enable the easy adaption to modifications in manufacturing specifications based on the changing standards.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing automotive industry in emerging countries and the rising share of electric and hybrid vehicles. The automotive industry is witnessing considerable growth and it has been estimated that by 2025, the annual sales of automobiles across the globe will be more than 100 million.



Key vendors

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

BLG LOGISTICS GROUP

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF SERVICE



Comparison by type of service

Global in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry by in-plant warehousing

Global in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry by line-side feeding



Global in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry by packing

Market opportunity by type of service

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of Industry 4.0 by automotive OEMs increasing productivity and saving cost

Blockchain technology to improve traceability in in-plant logistics

Growing popularity of flexible production lines

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

