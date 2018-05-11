Global In-Plant Logistics Market for the Automobile OEM Industry 2018-2022 - Industry Will Register a Revenue of More Than USD 2.6 Billion

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global In-plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry will register a revenue of more than USD 2.6 billion by 2022.
Global In-plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The global in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry refers to the movement of raw materials, components, and sub-assemblies within the automobile original equipment manufacturing plant, either to or from the storage area or line-sides, to be turned into finished goods and bringing them to the factory gate or a designated storage area.
One trend in the market is use of industry 4.0 by automotive OEMs increasing productivity and saving cost. Including various processes such as cloud computing, Internet of Things, Cyber-physical systems, and cognitive computing, Industry 4.0 will enable the easy adaption to modifications in manufacturing specifications based on the changing standards.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing automotive industry in emerging countries and the rising share of electric and hybrid vehicles. The automotive industry is witnessing considerable growth and it has been estimated that by 2025, the annual sales of automobiles across the globe will be more than 100 million.
Key vendors
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Kuehne + Nagel
- BLG LOGISTICS GROUP
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE OF SERVICE
- Comparison by type of service
- Global in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry by in-plant warehousing
- Global in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry by line-side feeding
- Global in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry by packing
- Market opportunity by type of service
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of Industry 4.0 by automotive OEMs increasing productivity and saving cost
- Blockchain technology to improve traceability in in-plant logistics
- Growing popularity of flexible production lines
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zn2g26/global_inplant?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-in-plant-logistics-market-for-the-automobile-oem-industry-2018-2022--industry-will-register-a-revenue-of-more-than-usd-2-6-billion-300647057.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article