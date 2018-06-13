Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, 2022: Audio/Video + Telematics + Navigation - The Fastest Growing System Type

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vs. Commercial Vehicle), By System Type (Audio, Audio/Video & Others), By Sales Type (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The in-vehicle infotainment market is to reach around $ 58 billion by 2022
Backed by increasing sales of passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles and feature-rich infotainment systems offered by leading companies, demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems is expected to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period, globally.
Continued investments by various major in-vehicle infotainment companies as well as automakers to develop premium quality and advanced infotainment systems is anticipated to be another major factor aiding global in-vehicle infotainment market in the coming years.
Some of the major companies operating in in-vehicle infotainment market across the globe include Harman International, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Alpine Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fujitsu Ten Limited, Clarion Company Ltd., and Sony Corporation, among others.
Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, 2012-2022, discusses the following aspects of in-vehicle infotainment market globally:
- In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vs. Commercial Vehicle), By System Type (Audio, Audio/Video & Others), By Sales Type (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Market Trends & Developments
- OEM Segment - The Dominating Sales Channel
- Passenger Cars - The Leading Vehicle Type
- Asia-Pacific - The Largest Demand Generating Region
- Increasing Technological Advancements
- Expanding Fleet Supporting the Replacement Segment
- Growing Automobile Sales
- Audio/Video + Telematics + Navigation - The Fastest Growing System Type
- Heavy Investments from the OEM Sector
Companies Mentioned
- Harman International
- Panasonic Corporation
- Continental AG
- Pioneer Corporation
- Alpine Electronics
- Fujitsu Ten Limited
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- ROBERT BOSCH GmbH
- DENSO Corporation
- Clarion Company Ltd.
- Garmin Ltd.
- JVC KENWOOD Corporation
- Sony Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Outlook
5. Asia-Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Outlook
6. North America In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Outlook
7. EMEA & CIS In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Outlook
8. Rest of World In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Strategic Recommendations
