Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, 2022: Audio/Video + Telematics + Navigation - The Fastest Growing System Type

The in-vehicle infotainment market is to reach around $ 58 billion by 2022

Backed by increasing sales of passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles and feature-rich infotainment systems offered by leading companies, demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems is expected to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period, globally.

Continued investments by various major in-vehicle infotainment companies as well as automakers to develop premium quality and advanced infotainment systems is anticipated to be another major factor aiding global in-vehicle infotainment market in the coming years.

Some of the major companies operating in in-vehicle infotainment market across the globe include Harman International, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Alpine Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, DENSO Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fujitsu Ten Limited, Clarion Company Ltd., and Sony Corporation, among others.



Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market, 2012-2022, discusses the following aspects of in-vehicle infotainment market globally:

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vs. Commercial Vehicle), By System Type (Audio, Audio/Video & Others), By Sales Type (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Market Trends & Developments



OEM Segment - The Dominating Sales Channel

Passenger Cars - The Leading Vehicle Type

Asia-Pacific - The Largest Demand Generating Region

- The Largest Demand Generating Region Increasing Technological Advancements

Expanding Fleet Supporting the Replacement Segment

Growing Automobile Sales

Audio/Video + Telematics + Navigation - The Fastest Growing System Type

Heavy Investments from the OEM Sector

Companies Mentioned



Harman International

Panasonic Corporation

Continental AG

Pioneer Corporation

Alpine Electronics

Fujitsu Ten Limited

Delphi Automotive PLC

ROBERT BOSCH GmbH

DENSO Corporation

Clarion Company Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

JVC KENWOOD Corporation

Sony Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Outlook



5. Asia-Pacific In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Outlook



6. North America In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Outlook



7. EMEA & CIS In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Outlook



8. Rest of World In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9pqdzr/global_invehicle?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-in-vehicle-infotainment-market-2022-audiovideo--telematics--navigation---the-fastest-growing-system-type-300665548.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

