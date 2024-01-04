Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Procedure Volumes Report 2023-2028: Total Number of IVD Tests by Region and Selected Countries/Average and Total Worldwide Cost of Various IVD Tests

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Procedure Volumes (Chemistry, Immunoassays, Hematology, Microbiology, Histology, Point of Care), 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.

The market analysis in the report saves time with calculations and estimates of both the existing number of procedures for scores of diagnostic tests and the future potential. In the process, pricing analysis is also performed. This report is an essential resource for the IVD business planner.

Scope

Data statistics appearing in this report correlate to IVD procedures based on commercially sold and distributed tests. Procedures that employ laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) and tests implemented for research purposes only are excluded from the analysis.

Global volumes of various IVD procedures are presented in millions and reflect the evaluation of a single analyte, marker, or other variable of interest. It should be noted that some IVD tests involve more than one procedure as they provide for the analysis of multiple analytes.

Global sales of IVD products are expressed in current United States dollars and reflect sales for the year 2023 and forecasts for the 2028 period. A table that measures the total amount of IVD product sales against the total volume of IVD procedures is presented for each major testing category.

The IVD procedures report presents projections covering the 2023 to 2028 period for:

  • The global number of IVD procedures by type (self and professional point-of-care, clinical chemistry, immunoassay, molecular, hematology, coagulation, microbiology, blood banking, and histology/cytology)
  • The total number of IVD tests by region and selected countries
  • The average and total worldwide cost of various IVD tests

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

  • Introduction
  • IVD Procedure Volume Estimate and Forecast
  • Scope & Methodology

Chapter Two: Introduction

  • Overview
  • Industry Trends
  • COVID-19
  • Demographic Trends
  • Global Population and Aging
  • Workforce Reduction
  • Increase in Chronic Diseases
  • Personalized Medicine
  • New Infectious Disease Threats
  • Tickborne Diseases (TBDs)
  • Zika
  • Chagas
  • Dengue
  • Ebola
  • Chikungunya
  • Middle East Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus (MERS-CoV)
  • Marburg
  • SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)
  • Monkeypox
  • Emerging and Emerged Markets

Chapter Three: IVD Testing Segments

  • IVD Testing Trends
  • Segment Growth Projections
  • POC Testing
  • Clinical Chemistry
  • Immunoassays
  • Mass Spectrometry (Immuno)
  • Molecular Assays
  • Hematology
  • Coagulation
  • Conventional Microbiology
  • Blood Grouping/Typing
  • Histology/Cytology

Chapter Four: Global IVD Markets

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico, Central & South America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia/Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • Other Countries & Territories
  • Middle East
  • Africa

Chapter Five: Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures

  • Global POC Procedure Volume by Test Type
  • POC Self Tests
  • Traditional Blood Glucose Monitoring Activities
  • Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring
  • Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
  • Coagulation Testing
  • Fecal Occult Blood Testing
  • Drugs of Abuse Testing
  • Pylori Testing
  • HIV Testing
  • Infectious Disease
  • Cholesterol Testing
  • POC Urinalysis Testing
  • Other POC Self-Testing
  • POC Self-Testing Product Sales
  • Pricing Trends
  • POC Professional Testing
  • POC Professional Blood Glucose Testing Procedures
  • POC Professional Critical Care Testing
  • POC Fertility Testing
  • POC Professional Infectious Disease Testing
  • POC Professional Cardiac Marker Testing
  • POC Professional Cholesterol/Lipid Testing
  • POC Professional Coagulation Testing
  • POC Professional HbA1C Testing
  • POC Professional Hematology Testing
  • POC Professional Fecal Occult Blood Screening
  • POC Professional Drugs of Abuse Testing
  • POC Professional Urinalysis Testing
  • Other POC Professional Testing
  • POC IVD Product Sales
  • Pricing Trends

Chapter Six: Clinical Chemistry Procedures

  • Types of Tests
  • General Chemistry
  • Enzymes
  • Glucose
  • Lipids
  • Proteins
  • Other Compounds
  • Blood Gases & Electrolytes
  • Urinalysis
  • Global Sales of Clinical Chemistry Products
  • Pricing Trends

Chapter Seven: Immunoassay Procedures

  • Technologies
  • Labeling Techniques
  • Enzyme Immunoassays
  • Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassays (FPIAs)
  • Radioimmunoassays (RIAs)
  • Testing Procedures & Product Sales
  • Cardiac Markers
  • Tumor Markers
  • Autoimmune Conditions
  • Allergy Conditions
  • Thyroid Conditions
  • Proteins
  • Alzheimer's Disease
  • Anemia
  • Fertility Testing
  • Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
  • Vitamin D
  • Diabetes/HbA1c
  • Drugs of Abuse
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Instruments
  • Pricing Trends

Chapter Eight: Molecular Testing Procedures

  • Types of Test
  • Testing Technologies
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Blood Screening
  • Cancer
  • Transplant Matching
  • Thrombophilia SNPs
  • Inherited Diseases
  • Other Molecular Tests
  • Prenatal
  • Global Sales of Molecular IVD Products
  • Pricing Trends

Chapter Nine: Laboratory-Based Hematology Procedures

  • Types of Tests
  • Global Sales of Hematology Products
  • Pricing Trends

Chapter Ten: Coagulation Testing Procedures

  • Types of Tests
  • Global Sales of Coagulation Products
  • Pricing Trends

Chapter Eleven: Microbiology Procedures

  • Types of Tests
  • ID/AST Automated Panels & Reagents
  • Manual Panels & Reagents
  • Blood Culture
  • Chromogenic Media
  • Rapid Microbiological Tests
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • Global Sales of Conventional IVD Microbiology Products
  • ID/AST Panels & Reagents
  • Blood Culture
  • Chromogenic Media
  • Rapid Microbiological Tests
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • Pricing Trends

Chapter Twelve: Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures

  • Types of Tests
  • Blood Grouping/Typing Product Sales
  • Pricing Trends

Chapter Thirteen: Histology/Cytology Procedures

  • Types of Tests
  • Pap Tests
  • In Situ Hybridization Tests
  • Immunohistochemistry Tests
  • Traditional Non-Pap Stains
  • Circulating Tumor Cells
  • Flow Cytometry
  • Histology/Cytology IVD Product Sales
  • Pricing Trends

Chapter Fourteen: Company Profiles

  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
  • bioMerieux Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Cepheid/Danaher
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Dexcom
  • DiaSorin
  • Exact Sciences
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Illumina
  • Mindray - Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Natera
  • QIAGEN
  • QuidelOrtho Corporation
  • Radiometer A/S/Danaher
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Ventana Medical Systems Inc./Roche Tissue Diagnostics
  • Werfen

