Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Procedure Volumes Report 2023-2028: Total Number of IVD Tests by Region and Selected Countries/Average and Total Worldwide Cost of Various IVD Tests

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.

The market analysis in the report saves time with calculations and estimates of both the existing number of procedures for scores of diagnostic tests and the future potential. In the process, pricing analysis is also performed. This report is an essential resource for the IVD business planner.

Scope

Data statistics appearing in this report correlate to IVD procedures based on commercially sold and distributed tests. Procedures that employ laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) and tests implemented for research purposes only are excluded from the analysis.

Global volumes of various IVD procedures are presented in millions and reflect the evaluation of a single analyte, marker, or other variable of interest. It should be noted that some IVD tests involve more than one procedure as they provide for the analysis of multiple analytes.

Global sales of IVD products are expressed in current United States dollars and reflect sales for the year 2023 and forecasts for the 2028 period. A table that measures the total amount of IVD product sales against the total volume of IVD procedures is presented for each major testing category.

The IVD procedures report presents projections covering the 2023 to 2028 period for:

The global number of IVD procedures by type (self and professional point-of-care, clinical chemistry, immunoassay, molecular, hematology, coagulation, microbiology, blood banking, and histology/cytology)

The total number of IVD tests by region and selected countries

The average and total worldwide cost of various IVD tests

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Introduction

IVD Procedure Volume Estimate and Forecast

Scope & Methodology

Chapter Two: Introduction

Overview

Industry Trends

COVID-19

Demographic Trends

Global Population and Aging

Workforce Reduction

Increase in Chronic Diseases

Personalized Medicine

New Infectious Disease Threats

Tickborne Diseases (TBDs)

Zika

Chagas

Dengue

Ebola

Chikungunya

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome-Coronavirus (MERS-CoV)

Marburg

SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

Monkeypox

Emerging and Emerged Markets

Chapter Three: IVD Testing Segments

IVD Testing Trends

Segment Growth Projections

POC Testing

Clinical Chemistry

Immunoassays

Mass Spectrometry (Immuno)

Molecular Assays

Hematology

Coagulation

Conventional Microbiology

Blood Grouping/Typing

Histology/Cytology

Chapter Four: Global IVD Markets

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico , Central & South America

, Central & Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia/Pacific

China

Japan

Other Countries & Territories

Middle East

Africa

Chapter Five: Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures

Global POC Procedure Volume by Test Type

POC Self Tests

Traditional Blood Glucose Monitoring Activities

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Coagulation Testing

Fecal Occult Blood Testing

Drugs of Abuse Testing

Pylori Testing

HIV Testing

Infectious Disease

Cholesterol Testing

POC Urinalysis Testing

Other POC Self-Testing

POC Self-Testing Product Sales

Pricing Trends

POC Professional Testing

POC Professional Blood Glucose Testing Procedures

POC Professional Critical Care Testing

POC Fertility Testing

POC Professional Infectious Disease Testing

POC Professional Cardiac Marker Testing

POC Professional Cholesterol/Lipid Testing

POC Professional Coagulation Testing

POC Professional HbA1C Testing

POC Professional Hematology Testing

POC Professional Fecal Occult Blood Screening

POC Professional Drugs of Abuse Testing

POC Professional Urinalysis Testing

Other POC Professional Testing

POC IVD Product Sales

Pricing Trends

Chapter Six: Clinical Chemistry Procedures

Types of Tests

General Chemistry

Enzymes

Glucose

Lipids

Proteins

Other Compounds

Blood Gases & Electrolytes

Urinalysis

Global Sales of Clinical Chemistry Products

Pricing Trends

Chapter Seven: Immunoassay Procedures

Technologies

Labeling Techniques

Enzyme Immunoassays

Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassays (FPIAs)

Radioimmunoassays (RIAs)

Testing Procedures & Product Sales

Cardiac Markers

Tumor Markers

Autoimmune Conditions

Allergy Conditions

Thyroid Conditions

Proteins

Alzheimer's Disease

Anemia

Fertility Testing

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Vitamin D

Diabetes/HbA1c

Drugs of Abuse

Infectious Diseases

Instruments

Pricing Trends

Chapter Eight: Molecular Testing Procedures

Types of Test

Testing Technologies

Infectious Diseases

Blood Screening

Cancer

Transplant Matching

Thrombophilia SNPs

Inherited Diseases

Other Molecular Tests

Prenatal

Global Sales of Molecular IVD Products

Pricing Trends

Chapter Nine: Laboratory-Based Hematology Procedures

Types of Tests

Global Sales of Hematology Products

Pricing Trends

Chapter Ten: Coagulation Testing Procedures

Types of Tests

Global Sales of Coagulation Products

Pricing Trends

Chapter Eleven: Microbiology Procedures

Types of Tests

ID/AST Automated Panels & Reagents

Manual Panels & Reagents

Blood Culture

Chromogenic Media

Rapid Microbiological Tests

Mass Spectrometry

Global Sales of Conventional IVD Microbiology Products

ID/AST Panels & Reagents

Blood Culture

Chromogenic Media

Rapid Microbiological Tests

Mass Spectrometry

Pricing Trends

Chapter Twelve: Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures

Types of Tests

Blood Grouping/Typing Product Sales

Pricing Trends

Chapter Thirteen: Histology/Cytology Procedures

Types of Tests

Pap Tests

In Situ Hybridization Tests

Immunohistochemistry Tests

Traditional Non-Pap Stains

Circulating Tumor Cells

Flow Cytometry

Histology/Cytology IVD Product Sales

Pricing Trends

Chapter Fourteen: Company Profiles

Abbott Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMerieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Cepheid/Danaher

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom

DiaSorin

Exact Sciences

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina

Mindray - Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Natera

QIAGEN

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Radiometer A/S/Danaher

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ventana Medical Systems Inc./Roche Tissue Diagnostics

Werfen

