Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $144.7 Billion by 2027 at a 4.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Kits, Software), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Urinalysis), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-vitro market is projected to reach USD 144.7 billion by 2027 from USD 115.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6%. The growing adoption of point-of-care devices and rapid tests for early disease diagnosis, and the rising government initiatives & funding for preventive cure with early diagnosis and treatment drive growth in the market.

The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the market

On the basis of product and service, the IVD market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, services, and data management software. The reagents & kits segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD market in 2021. The recurring use of reagents in various handheld and complex laboratory IVD instruments for disease testing and monitoring is a major factor driving the growth of this segment.

The immunoassay/immunochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD technology market

Based on technology, the IVD market is segmented into immunoassay/immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, microbiology, coagulation & hemostasis, urinalysis, and other technologies. The immunoassay/immunochemistry segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD technologies market in 2021. Immunoassays are mostly preferred for immunodiagnostic techniques over other diagnostic methods due to the ability of these tests to provide rapid results, and simplistic sample preparation needs with minimal human intervention.

The infectious disease segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD market

On the basis of application, the IVD market is segmented based on application into infectious diseases, diabetes, oncology, cardiology, drug testing/pharmacogenomics, HIV/AIDS, autoimmune diseases, nephrology, and other applications. In 2021, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need for effective diagnostic tools for the rising prevalence of multi-drug-resistant infectious diseases.

Point-of care testing to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the IVD market is segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical laboratories, academic institutes, POC (point-of-care) testing centers, patients, and other end-users. Point-of-care segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing need for testing and early disease diagnosis of diseases in remote locations. Moreover, the technological advancements in the point-of- care testing, make them more reliable and accurate driving the growth of this market.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The IVD market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region can be attributed to the rising demand for better healthcare services, rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure of emerging markets, and the growing government initiatives on preventive care methods.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Rise in Chronic & Infectious Diseases

Gradual Shift from Centralized Testing to Point-of-Care Testing

Growing Awareness of Early Disease Diagnosis in Emerging Economies

Emergence of Rapid POC Technologies and Rising Adoption of Automated Analyzers

Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Opportunities

Introduction of Disease-Specific Biomarkers and Tests

Growing Significance of Companion Diagnostics

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory & Legal Guidelines

Operational Barriers

Industry Trends

Automation of Clinical Laboratory Techniques

Microfluidics-based POC and Lab-on-a-Chip Diagnostic Devices for Laboratory Testing

Rising Number of Reagent Rental Agreements

Revenue Sources to Shift Toward Technology-based Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Product & Service

7 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Technology

8 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Application

9 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by End-user

10 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Caris Life Sciences, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Devyser

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Genspeed Biotech GmbH

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

SpeeDx Pty. Ltd.

Surmodics, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lnfqr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets