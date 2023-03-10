Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Trends Report 2022: As of Q3 2022, Demand for Testing and Movement of Current and New Technologies has Continued to Demonstrate Gains in Most Areas

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVD Trends and Market Update, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diagnostic test products have never been more important. This report is an update of the market for in vitro diagnostics products from the analysts to reflect the latest information as of Q3 2022 with a publication date of November 2022.

Key Updates

What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market in Q3 and the last half of 2022?

What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in Q3 and the last half of 2022?

How Has COVID-19 Impacted and Continued to Impact the Market in Q3 and the last half of 2022?

What Product Trends and New Developments Will Shape the IVD Market in the last half of 2022?

The demand for testing and movement of current and new technologies has continued to demonstrate gains in most areas of the IVD market.

New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets, and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly evolving market picture. There are some growing segments in the market that have attracted industry attention. Among these are next-generation sequencing (NGS), personalized medicine, and mass spectrometry.

Immunochemistry, point-of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics are also segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a core part of the future of IVD. The IVD market remains dynamic, demonstrating constant innovations.

The analyst continues to be diligent in outlining the IVD market and its rapidly changing landscape. The analyst has been and continues to be superior in accessing the market due to the extensive experience of its authors and commitment by the company to present the most accurate data available.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Worldwide IVD Market - November 2022 Update

IVD Market Demand and Growth

Quarter-by-Quarter Segment Performance Commentary, 2022

Global In Vitro Diagnostic Sales by Product Market, 2022 ($ million) (Clinical Chemistry; Immunoassays - non isotopic: Infectious disease, Other immunos, Blood bank screening, Drugs of Abuse, Diabetes HbA1c - lab; Hematology - Core Lab; Microbiology (ID/AST); Microbiology (molecular); Microbiology - Mass Spectrometry; Coagulation (PT/INR); Coagulation, molecular; Histology/cytology; HPV, molecular; Nucleic acid assays; Blood grouping/typing; Blood bank molecular - NAT Screens; Circulating tumor cells; POC, OTC diabetes; POC, OTC other; POC, professional/hospital; Mass Spectrometry; Other IVD)

IVD Segment Performance, Q1 2022 - Q4 2022e ($MN)

IVD Segment Performance, Total Market Value, 2022 ($MN)

COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets

COVID-19 Product Sales - Immunoassay (Antigen, Serology), Molecular, Rapid - 2022 ($ millions)

Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments

IVD Market excluding and with COVID-19, 2022

IVD Market Distribution by Segment, 2022

IVD Market by COVID-19 and non-COVID markets, Quarterly Performance, 2022

Global In Vitro Diagnostic Market - YoY Growth 2021-2022

Chapter 2: Product Trends and New Developments

Selected New - Q3 2022 - Core IVD Product Launches, Developments and Trends

Clinical Chemistry

Flow Cytometry

Immunoassay

Mass Spectrometry

Molecular

Personalized Medicine

POC

Sequencing

Selected COVID-19 Developments - Q3 2022

COVID-19 Test Market by Type, Q1-Q3 2022 - COVID-19 Testing Wanes

Antigen/Antibody

Molecular

Chapter 3: Top IVD Market Participant Results

Selected Competitive Leader Updates

IVD Segment Growth by Leading Competitors, Change in Sales 2021-2022

Changes in Market Distribution for IVD Sales, 2019 - 2022 - Roche and Abbott Battle for #1 Spot

for #1 Spot Comparison of Total Diagnostic Sales for Abbott vs Roche 2020-2022 (in millions $)

Q3 M&A Activity

IVD-Relevant M&A Activity, 2022

Count of IVD Industry M&A Deals by Month, 2022

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Corporate Summary

Becton Dickinson and Co

and Co bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Roche Diagnostic

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter 4: New Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence Future Trends

At-Home Testing

Microfluidics in IVD

Telehealth

