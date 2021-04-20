Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Abbott Diagnostics, Bio-Rad and Danaher Among Others
Apr 20, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this study is global. The research analyzes each market and its applications, regulatory environment, technologies involved, market projections and market shares. The emerging markets discussed include countries such as India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, Brazil and Russia, among others. The report also examines IVD market drivers, as well as restraints and challenges affecting its growth. Further, the report also highlights the emerging products and technologies and associated start-ups that are likely to accelerate the growth of the IVD industry through their best practices in the research and development of IVDs. Excluded from this study is diagnostic testing such as imaging, veterinary diagnostics and their associated products.
This study will provide information on these areas:
- Structure and current market size of the IVD market as outlined with forecasts through 2025.
- Impact of chronic diseases, growing and aging populations.
- Current technology and product suppliers and key innovations.
- A look at the IVD industry and trends affecting the market.
- Markets by each segment (immunochemistry, molecular diagnostics, POC tests, clinical microbiology, hematology and tissue diagnostics).
- A global overview showing market data for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Africa and the Middle East (LAAM).
- Emerging opportunities and potential investment opportunity areas for IVD.
- Technology patent trends relating to IVD.
- Profiles for more than 20 companies in the industry with significant contributions and market shares.
Report Includes:
- 47 data tables and 21 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for in vitro diagnostics (IVD) within the industry
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Assessment of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and identification of growth-inhibiting areas that affect the global market
- Evaluation of market size and forecast, and technological advancements within the industry; and market share analysis of the global IVD market by application, segment and region
- A look at how the rise in the number of diseases like respiratory infections, hospital-acquired infections (HAI), and sexually transmitted diseases are creating a constant need for IVD testing in hospitals and laboratories
- Coverage of technologies such as IVD for neglected infectious diseases, chemistry-based portable analysis and discussion on advantages of microfluidic platform based POC tests
- Detailed description on COVID-9 pandemic, including symptoms, and progression; information on coronavirus disease 2019 testing basics and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the IVD market
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Abbott Diagnostics Inc., Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
IVDs are of significant value to the general public, as they are deemed not only as indispensable tools of medical diagnoses but also as decision-making aids for disease prevention and timely treatment to enhance well-being and keep healthcare costs under check. In addition, IVDs are also one of the vital aids that address the needs of governments, payers and patients by delivering optimal, individualized and affordable treatments.
These factors and rapid technological developments should drive the growth of the IVD market in the next five years. The market is also expected to be driven by the aging demographics of the developed world, the rising demand and improving healthcare infrastructure in the developing world and, most importantly, the shift from curative to preventive healthcare for both infectious and chronic diseases such as diabetes. Further, two emerging segments of IVDs companion diagnostics and next-generation sequencing techniques - are expected to contribute to the market growth of IVDs through the decade.
Global Market Trends
The most significant market trend during 2020 was the origin and global spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Originating in late 2019 in China, the virus quickly became a global pandemic. Global health organizations and diagnostic manufacturers quickly developed and approved tests for the virus. This effort overwhelmed all other trends in 2020. One effect of this activity was a complete halt of merger and acquisition activity among major diagnostic manufacturers in 2020.
Because of its large population and its position as a medical technology innovation hub, North America is the global leader in terms of IVD utilization. It remains the largest market. The emerging markets of India, China, Russia and Brazil are poised to grow at double-digit growth rates due to rising incomes, growing healthcare budgets and heightened health awareness among the population.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Readership
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Global Market Trends
Chapter 3 Market Landscape
- COVID-19 Global Pandemic
- Coronavirus Disease 2019 Testing Basics
- Diagnostic Tests with Alternative Options
- Molecular Diagnostic Tests
- Increasing Access to Testing
- Antigen Tests
- Antibody (Serology) Tests
- In Vitro Diagnostic Testing EUAs
- Diagnostic Tests
- Serology/Antibody Tests
- Tests for the Management of COVID-19 Patients
- Market Overview and Segmentation
- Key Findings
- Factors Influencing the Global IVD Market
- Drivers
- Challenges
- Regulatory Landscape
- IVD Regulations in North America
- IVD Regulations in Europe
- IVD Regulations in Asia-Pacific
- IVD Regulations in LAAM (Latin America, Africa and Middle East)
Chapter 4 Global Market for IVD by Product Segment
- Immunochemistry
- POC IVD
- Molecular Diagnostic Testing
- Hematology
- Clinical Microbiology
- Tissue Diagnostic Testing
- Trends in IVD Segments
- Competitive Structure
- Market Share Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Market for Immunochemistry Testing
- Blood Gas, Electrolytes and Metabolites (BGEM)
- Endocrine
- Infectious Diseases
- Cancer
- Urinalysis
- Diabetes
- Cardiology
- Blood Screening
- Others
- FDA Product Approvals in 2020
Chapter 6 Global Market for POC Testing
- Glucose Testing
- BGEM
- Cardiac Marker Testing
- Infectious Disease Testing
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Drug and Alcohol Abuse Testing
- Hematology and Hemostasis Testing
- Cholesterol Testing
- Urine Chemistry Testing
- Tumor Marker Testing
- Other Types of POC Testing
- FDA Product Approvals in 2020
Chapter 7 Global Market for Hematology Testing
- Routine Hematology Tests
- Hemostasis
- FDA Product Approvals in 2020
Chapter 8 Global Market for Molecular Diagnostic Testing
- Infectious Diseases
- Blood Screening
- Oncology
- Genetic Testing
- Others (Companion Diagnostics, Prenatal Genetic Tests and Rare Diseases)
- FDA Product Approvals in 2020
Chapter 9 Global Market for Clinical Microbiology Testing
- Blood Culture
- General Culture (Urine/Saliva/Stool/Sputum/CSF and Other Body Fluids)
- Identification and Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing
- FDA Product Approvals in 2020
Chapter 10 Global Market for Tissue Diagnostic Testing
- Cancer Diagnosis
- Tissue Typing
- Pathogen Detection
Chapter 11 Regional Analysis
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAAM
- International Health Expenditure and Trends
- North America
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Central and Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America, Africa and Middle East (LAAM)
Chapter 12 Market Trends
- End Users
- Trends
- Product Categories
- Trends
- Technology Trends
- Industry Developments
- Opportunities
- IVD for Neglected Infectious Diseases
- Portable Devices Compatible with Simple Detection Platforms
- Chemistry-Based Portable Analyzers
- Improved Sample Preservation Technologies
- New Detection Technologies
- Alternative Technologies to PCR
- Key Biomarkers for Diseases of the Developing World
- Microfluidic Platform-based POC Tests for Remote Settings
- Combining Multiple Detection Technologies into a Single Instrument
Chapter 13 Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 14 Patent Review
- Coronavirus COVID-19 Diagnostics
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- Abbott Diagnostics Inc.
- Alere San Diego Inc.
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Beckman Coulter (Part Of Danaher)
- Becton Dickinson And Co.
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Danaher Corp.
- Elitech Group
- Hologic Inc.
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- Kementec A/S
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Roche Diagnostics Corp.
- Quidel Corp.
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Transasia Bio-Medicals
- Werfen Group
Chapter 16 Appendix
