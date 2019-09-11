Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2019: Historical Data 2014-2018 & Market Forecasts 2019-2022

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global in-vitro diagnostics market.

The in-vitro diagnostics devices (or) equipment manufacturing market consists of sales of in-vitro diagnostic equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce in-vitro diagnostics. This industry includes establishments that produce diagnostic devices used in microbiological diagnosis, hematological diagnosis, molecular diagnosis, point of care diagnosis and others.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the in-vitro diagnostics? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The In-Vitro Diagnostics market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.

North America was the largest region in the global in-vitro diagnostics market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global in-vitro diagnostics market. Africa was the smallest region in the global in-vitro diagnostics market.



Companies in this market are very active with multiple strategic collaborations and agreements. Top companies in the in-vitro diagnostic market are strategically partnering and collaborating with other companies to broaden their products, technologies and services. For instance, In February 2015, Roche acquired Signature Diagnostics to strengthen its cancer diagnostics effort with Signature's expertise in both next-generation sequencing (NGS) assays and biobanks.



In February 2014, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired the Life Technologies Corporation to transform into a major player in the segment of next-generation sequencing space.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies



8. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation

10.1. Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Point-of-Care Diagnostics

10.1.2. Immunochemistry

10.1.3. Clinical Chemistry Diagnostics Devices

10.1.4. Molecular Diagnostics

10.1.5. Microbiology

10.1.6. Hemostasis

10.1.7. Hematology

10.1.8. Immunohematology



11. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Segments

11.1. Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.2. Global Immunochemistry Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.3. Global Clinical Chemistry Diagnostics Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.4. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.5. Global Microbiology Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.6. Global Hemostasis Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.7. Global Hematology Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.8. Global Immunohematology Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



12. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Metrics

12.1. In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Siemens Healthineers

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc)

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2i5a8





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

