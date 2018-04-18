Global Incident and Emergency Management Market 2018-2023: Increased Use of Social Media to Alert the Public About Incidents and Emergencies

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Incident and Emergency Management Market by System, Solution, Service, Simulation, Communication Tool and Device, Industry Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The incident and emergency management market is expected to grow from USD 93.44 Billion in 2018 to USD 122.94 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period.
The major drivers of the market include increasing incidents of terrorist and biohazardous attacks, and natural disasters due to ever changing climatic conditions, and stringent government regulations and norms.
Various solutions that are offered in the incident and emergency management market include geospatial solution, disaster recovery solution, and situational awareness solution. Among these solutions, the disaster recovery solution is expected to hold the largest market size as well as the fastest growing segment. The reason for this can be attributed to its rapid adoption among industries for keeping their business operations unaffected from disasters or resuming the business operations as soon as possible after being hit by a disaster.
The systems segment includes web-based emergency management system, emergency/mass notification system, surveillance system, traffic management system, inventory/database management system, safety management system, remote weather monitoring system, tsunami warning system, earthquake/seismic warning system, and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE)/Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) detection system.
The emergency notification/mass notification system is expected to be the fastest growing in this marketspace, as its software allows agencies to send or receive real-time sensitive emergency message notifications in the form of texts, emails, or voice mails, before or during emergencies. The surveillance system is expected to dominate the systems segment in terms of contribution to the overall market, as it is extensively used by government organizations as well as enterprises in monitoring and providing information about real-time situations during an emergency or incident.
The incident and emergency management solution providers also offer consulting services, design and integration services, training and education services, and support and maintenance services. Among the services, the training and education services segment is expected to be growing at the highest rate. The training and education services are provided to first responders, disaster response teams, and disaster management volunteers to raise the level of preparedness and response capability, and also mitigate the damages to a property during an emergency.
The incident and emergency management market has been segmented by simulation, which has further been broken down into traffic simulation system, hazard propagation simulation tools, and incident and evacuation simulation tools. The communication tools and devices segmentation has been categorized into first responder tools, satellite phones, and vehicle-ready gateways (cellular/GPS/Wi-Fi). Among these, the first responder tools segment is expected to be the fastest growing, as it includes all technology devices that assist the departments and teams in providing the first action during the time of emergency.
Incident and emergency management systems, solutions, and services have been adopted by various industry verticals, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); energy and utilities; manufacturing; healthcare and life sciences; government and defense; aviation; hospitality; transportation and logistics; and telecom and IT; and others (museums, sports stadiums, and residential complexes). The telecom and IT industry vertical is expected to be fastest growing, as it is considered as an important element in the economic and social growth of a country. The loss of data and valuable information can severely hamper the operations of the telecom companies.
