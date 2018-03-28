Global Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Strategic Business Report 2018

DUBLIN, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Incontinence Products (Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields, Disposable Under Pads, Drainage Bags, Incontinence Clamps, Incontinence Cleaners, Deodorizers & Urinals)
- Ostomy Products (Ostomy Bags/Pouches, Deodorants, Irrigation Products, & Skin Barriers/Care Products)
The report profiles 77 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Attends Healthcare Products, Inc. (USA)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
- Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
- ConvaTec, Inc. (USA)
- Essity Aktiebolag (publ). (Sweden)
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
- Hollister Incorporated (USA)
- Kimberly-Clark Corp. (USA)
- Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Medtronic plc. (Ireland)
- ONTEX International N.V. (Belgium)
- Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)
- The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
- TZMO SA (Poland) (Netherlands)
- UniCharm Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Incontinence Products - A Prelude
Global Incontinence & Ostomy Care Products Market to be driven by Increasing Geriatric Population
Major Market Growth Drivers: in a Nutshell
Key Growth Restraints
Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, Developing to Grow Faster
Future Growth to Emanate from Developing Countries
Institutional Sales Dominate Incontinence Market, Retail to Witness Faster Growth
Institutional Market
Consumer Market
Global Market for Adult Diapers
Market Thrives on Growing Prevalence of Incontinence
Ostomy Care Products to Witness Steady Growth
Regional Market Overview
Market Restraints
Segment Analysis
Colostomy, Ileostomy, and Urostomy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Market for Ostomy-Drainage Bags
Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market on a Growth Trajectory
Ostomy Flat Vs. Convex Appliances
Inflammatory Bowel Diseases - Incidence Statistics
Reimbursement - A Key to Fortunes in the Ostomy Drainage Bags Market
Competition
Coloplast Leads the Ostomy Care Products Market
Introduction of Coloplast Care and Coloplast Direct-to
Customer Channel:
Launch of Sensura Mio Convex Provides a Competitive Edge to Coloplast
Brava Protective Seal
2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Manufacturers' Take Initiatives to Increase Awareness about Incontinence
Players Improve Incontinence Products' Performance
Targeting the Male Population
Manufacturers' Use Stretchable Materials for Comfort and Discreet Fit
Manufacturers Increase Investments for Research on Adult Incontinence
Smart Diapers: The Latest Innovaton in Adult Diapers
Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales
Increasing Demand for Closed, One-Piece Bags to Drive Ostomy Market
Ostomy Major Players form Patient Retention Programs to Increase Products' Sales
Innovation - A Key to Adoption and Market Growth
Expanding Product Variety
Developing Incontinence Products using Advanced Designs and Technology
Gender Specific Incontinence Products
Disposable or Reusable Products
LifeCycle Technique for Converting Hygiene Products Waste into Energy
Pull-on Pants: The Latest Fad
Japanese-Style Adult Disposable Diapers to Soon Become International Standard
Online Sales Offer New Avenues of Growth
In-Home Care or Self-Care: Overarching Macro Trend
Women Move towards Need Specific Products
Non-wovens: The Time Honored Material for Adult Incontinence Care Products Market
SAP Content in Select Products Adult Incontinence Products
At a Glance
Developments in Airlaid Nonwovens to Help Incontinence Producers
A Penchant for Thinness
Foraying into Incontinence Products Market: Challenging, Despite Opportunities
Product Trends in Incontinence Market
Changing the Look
Skin Care - The Add-On Feature
Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base
Rising Focus on Developing Multi-Purpose Products
3. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS
Growth Drivers
Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
Female Population Drives Demand
Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
Changing Demographic Pattern: An Opportunity for Adult Diapers
Growth Inhibitors
Development of Alternative Treatment
Declining Colorectal Cancer Incidence Rates
Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment
Competition from Substitutes and Sanitary Protection Products
4. OSTOMY & INCONTINENCE - AT A GLANCE
Ostomy - An Anatomical Depiction
Incontinence
Types of Incontinence and Features/Causes for Incontinence
Factors Determining Incontinence Level
Incontinence Widespread Among the Elderly
Women More Prone to Incontinency than Men
Incontinence among Children
Male Incontinence
Incontinence Among Young
Incontinence: Also Known as Enuresis
Incontinence: No More a Stigma
The Problem is Severe and Costly to Manage
Categorization of Urinary Incontinence
Stress Incontinence
Urge Incontinence
Mixed Incontinence
Overflow Incontinence
Reflex Incontinence
Functional Incontinence
Transient Incontinence
Traumatic Incontinence
Primary Causes of Urinary Incontinence
Nighttime Incontinence
Slower Physical Development
Excess Output of Urine During Sleep
Anxiety
Genetics
Structural Problems
Daytime Incontinence
An Overactive Bladder
Infrequent Voiding
Prostate Surgery
Vaginal Childbirth
Other Causes
Treatment Options for Incontinence
A. Incontinence
Incontinence Management and Treatment: Highly Unconventional
Diagnosing and Treating Incontinence
Treatment Techniques
Non-Surgical Treatment Techniques
Behavioral Techniques
Pharmacologic Treatment
Moisture Alarms
Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation
Hormonal Therapy
Occlusive Devices
Surgical Treatment Techniques
Artificial Sphincters
Periurethral Injections
Endoscopic Procedure
Suprapubic Procedure
Vaginal Procedure
B. Ostomy
Ostomy: Surgery to Solve Excretion Problems
Types of Ostomy
Colostomy
Transverse
Ileostomy
Continent Ileostomy
Urostomy or Ostomies in the Urinary System
Continent Urostomy
Incontinence and ostomy products - An Overview
Incontinence Management Products
Absorbent Products
Incontinence Care Products
Disposable Adult Diapers
Disposable Adult Shields - for More Active Lifestyle
Disposable Underpads - A Comfortable Option
Drainage Bags
Incontinence Clamps
Incontinence Cleaners
Deodorizers
Urinals
Ostomy Products
Ostomy Bags/Pouches
Deodorants
Irrigation Products
Ostomy Skin Care/Barrier Products
5. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS/ INTRODUCTIONS
ConvaTec Group Unveils Natura Convex Accordion Flange
Urogyn B.V. and Leader Biomedical Introduces Urolastic
ConvaTec Unveils Sensi-Care Skin Protectant Incontinence Wipes
ConvaTec Introduces GentleCath Glide
ConvaTec Unveils Esteem+ Flex Convex One-Piece System
B. Braun Medical Unveils Flexima 3S Ostomy Appliances Line
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Coloplast Takes Over SAS Lilial
Medline Enters into Two New Agreements with ROi
AMI Takes Over Urogyn B.V
ConvaTec Takes Over Woodbury Holdings
Owens & Minor Takes over Byram Healthcare
SCA Takes Over BSN Medical
Trendlines Gets Grant from SIIRD for the Development & Clinical Trial for SUI Product
HARTMANN Takes Over P&G Incontinence Brand
ConvaTec Group Plc Acquires EuroTec
Drylock Technologies Takes Over Presto Absorbent Products
Ontex Takes Over Personal Hygiene Business of Hypermarcas
Coloplast Takes Over Comfort Medical
Hollister Secures Two Contracts from Premier Inc
Domtar Corporation Buys the Privately-held Home Delivery Incontinent Supplies
Medline Inks an Agreement with HealthTrust
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Attends Healthcare Products, Inc. (USA)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
ConvaTec, Inc. (USA)
First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (USA)
Hollister Incorporated (USA)
Kimberly-Clark Corp. (USA)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic plc. (Ireland)
ONTEX International N.V. (Belgium)
Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)
Essity Aktiebolag (publ). (Sweden)
The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
TZMO SA (Poland) (Netherlands)
UniCharm Corporation (Japan)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 77 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 89)
- The United States (42)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (24)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Latin America (4)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5gnv43/global?w=5
