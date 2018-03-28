Global Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Strategic Business Report 2018

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



Incontinence Products (Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields, Disposable Under Pads, Drainage Bags, Incontinence Clamps, Incontinence Cleaners, Deodorizers & Urinals)

Ostomy Products (Ostomy Bags/Pouches, Deodorants, Irrigation Products, & Skin Barriers/Care Products)

Key Topics Covered:



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Incontinence Products - A Prelude

Global Incontinence & Ostomy Care Products Market to be driven by Increasing Geriatric Population

Major Market Growth Drivers: in a Nutshell

Key Growth Restraints

Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, Developing to Grow Faster

Future Growth to Emanate from Developing Countries

Institutional Sales Dominate Incontinence Market, Retail to Witness Faster Growth

Institutional Market

Consumer Market

Global Market for Adult Diapers

Market Thrives on Growing Prevalence of Incontinence

Ostomy Care Products to Witness Steady Growth

Regional Market Overview

Market Restraints

Segment Analysis

Colostomy, Ileostomy, and Urostomy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market for Ostomy-Drainage Bags

Global Ostomy Care Accessories Market on a Growth Trajectory

Ostomy Flat Vs. Convex Appliances

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases - Incidence Statistics

Reimbursement - A Key to Fortunes in the Ostomy Drainage Bags Market

Competition

Coloplast Leads the Ostomy Care Products Market

Introduction of Coloplast Care and Coloplast Direct-to

Customer Channel:

Launch of Sensura Mio Convex Provides a Competitive Edge to Coloplast

Brava Protective Seal



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Manufacturers' Take Initiatives to Increase Awareness about Incontinence

Players Improve Incontinence Products' Performance

Targeting the Male Population

Manufacturers' Use Stretchable Materials for Comfort and Discreet Fit

Manufacturers Increase Investments for Research on Adult Incontinence

Smart Diapers: The Latest Innovaton in Adult Diapers

Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales

Increasing Demand for Closed, One-Piece Bags to Drive Ostomy Market

Ostomy Major Players form Patient Retention Programs to Increase Products' Sales

Innovation - A Key to Adoption and Market Growth

Expanding Product Variety

Developing Incontinence Products using Advanced Designs and Technology

Gender Specific Incontinence Products

Disposable or Reusable Products

LifeCycle Technique for Converting Hygiene Products Waste into Energy

Pull-on Pants: The Latest Fad

Japanese-Style Adult Disposable Diapers to Soon Become International Standard

Online Sales Offer New Avenues of Growth

In-Home Care or Self-Care: Overarching Macro Trend

Women Move towards Need Specific Products

Non-wovens: The Time Honored Material for Adult Incontinence Care Products Market

SAP Content in Select Products Adult Incontinence Products

At a Glance

Developments in Airlaid Nonwovens to Help Incontinence Producers

A Penchant for Thinness

Foraying into Incontinence Products Market: Challenging, Despite Opportunities

Product Trends in Incontinence Market

Changing the Look

Skin Care - The Add-On Feature

Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base

Rising Focus on Developing Multi-Purpose Products



3. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS

Growth Drivers

Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Female Population Drives Demand

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

Changing Demographic Pattern: An Opportunity for Adult Diapers

Growth Inhibitors

Development of Alternative Treatment

Declining Colorectal Cancer Incidence Rates

Global Drive for Earlier Diagnosis and Treatment

Competition from Substitutes and Sanitary Protection Products



4. OSTOMY & INCONTINENCE - AT A GLANCE

Ostomy - An Anatomical Depiction

Incontinence

Types of Incontinence and Features/Causes for Incontinence

Factors Determining Incontinence Level

Incontinence Widespread Among the Elderly

Women More Prone to Incontinency than Men

Incontinence among Children

Male Incontinence

Incontinence Among Young

Incontinence: Also Known as Enuresis

Incontinence: No More a Stigma

The Problem is Severe and Costly to Manage

Categorization of Urinary Incontinence

Stress Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Mixed Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Reflex Incontinence

Functional Incontinence

Transient Incontinence

Traumatic Incontinence

Primary Causes of Urinary Incontinence

Nighttime Incontinence

Slower Physical Development

Excess Output of Urine During Sleep

Anxiety

Genetics

Structural Problems

Daytime Incontinence

An Overactive Bladder

Infrequent Voiding

Prostate Surgery

Vaginal Childbirth

Other Causes

Treatment Options for Incontinence

A. Incontinence

Incontinence Management and Treatment: Highly Unconventional

Diagnosing and Treating Incontinence

Treatment Techniques

Non-Surgical Treatment Techniques

Behavioral Techniques

Pharmacologic Treatment

Moisture Alarms

Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation

Hormonal Therapy

Occlusive Devices

Surgical Treatment Techniques

Artificial Sphincters

Periurethral Injections

Endoscopic Procedure

Suprapubic Procedure

Vaginal Procedure

B. Ostomy

Ostomy: Surgery to Solve Excretion Problems

Types of Ostomy

Colostomy

Transverse

Ileostomy

Continent Ileostomy

Urostomy or Ostomies in the Urinary System

Continent Urostomy

Incontinence and ostomy products - An Overview

Incontinence Management Products

Absorbent Products

Incontinence Care Products

Disposable Adult Diapers

Disposable Adult Shields - for More Active Lifestyle

Disposable Underpads - A Comfortable Option

Drainage Bags

Incontinence Clamps

Incontinence Cleaners

Deodorizers

Urinals

Ostomy Products

Ostomy Bags/Pouches

Deodorants

Irrigation Products

Ostomy Skin Care/Barrier Products



5. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS/ INTRODUCTIONS

ConvaTec Group Unveils Natura Convex Accordion Flange

Urogyn B.V. and Leader Biomedical Introduces Urolastic

ConvaTec Unveils Sensi-Care Skin Protectant Incontinence Wipes

ConvaTec Introduces GentleCath Glide

ConvaTec Unveils Esteem+ Flex Convex One-Piece System

B. Braun Medical Unveils Flexima 3S Ostomy Appliances Line



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Coloplast Takes Over SAS Lilial

Medline Enters into Two New Agreements with ROi

AMI Takes Over Urogyn B.V

ConvaTec Takes Over Woodbury Holdings

Owens & Minor Takes over Byram Healthcare

SCA Takes Over BSN Medical

Trendlines Gets Grant from SIIRD for the Development & Clinical Trial for SUI Product

HARTMANN Takes Over P&G Incontinence Brand

ConvaTec Group Plc Acquires EuroTec

Drylock Technologies Takes Over Presto Absorbent Products

Ontex Takes Over Personal Hygiene Business of Hypermarcas

Coloplast Takes Over Comfort Medical

Hollister Secures Two Contracts from Premier Inc

Domtar Corporation Buys the Privately-held Home Delivery Incontinent Supplies

Medline Inks an Agreement with HealthTrust



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc. (USA)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

ConvaTec, Inc. (USA)

First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (USA)

Hollister Incorporated (USA)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (USA)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Medtronic plc. (Ireland)

ONTEX International N.V. (Belgium)

Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

Essity Aktiebolag (publ). (Sweden)

The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)

TZMO SA (Poland) (Netherlands)

UniCharm Corporation (Japan)



