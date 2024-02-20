Global Incretin Based Drugs Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $64.28 Billion by 2029 from $40 Billion in 2022, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Incretin Based Drugs Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Drug Type (Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists, Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitors), Route of Administration, By Indication, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Incretin Based Drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%. The Global Incretin Based Drugs Market is expected to generate USD 64.28 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 40.72 Billion in 2022.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.

Incretin-based drugs are the first-of-its-kind anti-hyperglycemic medications that have been developed by specifically targeting a recognized pathophysiological abnormality in type 2 diabetes. The global increase in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has a significant impact on the demand for incretin-based drugs. The growing incidence of diabetes can be attributed to various factors, including sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and the ageing demographic.

In comparison to many other anti-hyperglycemic medications, incretin-based drugs offer some notable benefits, including the lack of an elevated risk of hypoglycemia or weight gain. The DPP4Is and GLP-1RAs exhibit unique efficacy and tolerability profiles, providing physicians with the opportunity to choose the most suitable medication for each patient, taking into account factors such as disease status (as indicated by HbA1c percentage), body weight, and patient preference for self-administered injectable drugs.

The demand for Incretin-based drugs is expected to grow exponentially as the blockbuster drugs in the market become accessible in generic form and as upgraded formulations with reduced dosing frequency are introduced.

Scope of the Report:

Global Incretin Based Drugs Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

  • Global Obesity Statistics 2022, in Millions
  • Pipeline Analysis of Incretin based drugs
  • Countries with the highest prevalence of diabetes worldwide in 2021
  • Estimated number of individuals with Diabetes Worldwide, in thousands (2000-2014E)
  • Global Incretin-Based Drugs Market: Dashboard
  • Global Incretin Based Drugs Market: Market Value Assessment, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Incretin Based Drugs Market
  • Global Incretin-Based Drugs Market Segmentation: By Drug Type
    • Global Incretin-Based Drugs Market, By Drug Type Overview
    • Global Incretin Based Drugs Market Size, By Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Incretin Based Drugs Market Size, By Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitors, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Incretin-Based Drugs Market Segmentation: By Route of Administration
    • Global Incretin-Based Drugs Market, By Route of Administration Overview
    • Global Incretin-Based Drugs Market Size, By Oral, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Incretin-Based Drugs Market Size, By Injectables, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Incretin Based Drugs Market Segmentation: By Indication
    • Global Incretin Based Drugs Market, By Indication Overview
    • Global Incretin Based Drugs Market Size, By Diabetes By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Incretin Based Drugs Market Size, By Obesity, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Incretin-Based Drugs Market

Company Profiles

  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
  • Novo Nordisk
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Pfizer
  • Novartis AG
  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Structure Therapeutics

