Global Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitors Market Report 2023-2030: Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management Bodes Well for Expansion

Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Indoor Air Quality Monitors estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This summary provides an overview of the extensive analysis conducted on the global indoor air quality monitors market. The analysis includes segmentation by pollutant type (chemical, physical, biological), end-use (government buildings, commercial, industrial, residential, other end-uses), and monitor type (fixed and portable). The data underscores the market's growth trajectory and evolving trends in monitoring indoor air quality over a 16-year perspective, shedding light on key insights for stakeholders in this industry.

Fixed Indoor Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Portable Indoor Monitors segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR

The research encompasses various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The study covers past, current, and future market scenarios, projecting annual sales from 2022 through 2030.



The Indoor Air Quality Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$609.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Rising Air Pollution Exposing More than of the World Population to Health Risks Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Why Indoor Air Quality Matters?

Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by Health Condition: Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke for the Year 2021

How Air Quality Monitoring Can Help?

What's the Prognosis on the Pandemic? Here's What Everyone Should Know About the Dynamics of the Ongoing Multiwave Pandemic & Its Impact on the Economy

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access & Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the Unvaccinated

Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: % Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict's Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as Compared to 2021

Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Triggered by Russia-Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery

Competition

Indoor Air Quality Monitors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Indoor Air Quality Monitors (IAQM): Definition, Overview & Importance

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

After a Sharp Decline in 2020, Growing Understanding of the Importance of Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) to Reduce Risk of COVID-19 Spread Leads to Demand Spike in 2021

Tracing Market Dynamics Now & Beyond

Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for Product Adoption & Market Growth

Indoor Spaces in Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Healthcare Settings Witness Strong Demand for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022

Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth

Stringent Regulations & Establishment of Standards to Benefit Growth in the Market

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Indoor Air Quality Monitors Gets Bigger

In Focus: IoT Based Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management Bodes Well

Role of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in Optimizing Building Automation

Navigating Through Myriad Challenges is Vital for Players in the Market

