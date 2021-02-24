Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Report 2021: Major Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens, Emerson Electric, 3M, TSI, Horiba, Honeywell International, Testo, Envea, Aeroqual

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market, By Product (Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors), By Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical and Biological), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market was valued USD 3796.50 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a formidable rate of over 8% during the forecast period.



The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is driven by the growing awareness among the population pertaining to different environmental issues and associated health hazards. Additionally, growing popularity of green buildings and increasing need to attain sustainability is expected to increase the demand for air quality monitors thereby driving the market growth through 2025.



Furthermore, supportive government policies & schemes and grants for adhering to air quality standards are further expected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for air quality monitors by different enterprises, corporates, academic institutions, malls & shopping centers, among others further bolsters the market growth over the next few years.



However, high costs associated with the installation and purchase of air quality monitors can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, associated technical limitation can further restrict the market growth. Besides, lack of awareness especially in the emerging countries pertaining to air quality monitors is further expected to restrict the market growth over the next few years.



The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is segmented based on product, pollutant type, application, company and region. Based on pollutant type, the market can be split into chemical, physical and biological. The chemical pollutant type is expected to dominate the market attributable to stringent government regulations set by different governments and pollution control boards for controlling industrial pollutant emissions and adhering to the air quality standards.



Regionally, the indoor air quality monitor market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption and use of indoor air quality monitors to maintain the air quality standards.



Additionally, rapid adoption of gas analyzers and ongoing technological advancements are further expected to propel the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the overall indoor air quality monitor market owing to the increasing problem of air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in the region especially in the countries like China and India.



The major players operating in the indoor air quality monitor market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co, 3M Company, TSI Inc, Horiba Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Envea SA, Aeroqual Ltd and others.



Key Target Audience:

Indoor air quality monitor manufacturers/suppliers/distributors

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to indoor air quality monitor

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions



6. Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product (Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors)

6.2.2. By Pollutant Type (Chemical, Physical and Biological)

6.2.3. By Application (Government Buildings, Industrial, Private Establishments,

6.2.4. Commercial, Residential and Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map, By Application

6.4. Product Market Map, By Region



7. Asia-Pacific Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Pollutant Type

7.2.3. By Application

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Pollutant Type

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By End User

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Pollutant Type

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By End User

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product

10.2.2. By Pollutant Type

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By End User

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product

11.2.2. By Pollutant Type

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.4. By End User

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

14.2. Siemens AG

14.3. Emerson Electric Co

14.4. 3M Company

14.5. TSI Inc

14.6. Horiba Ltd

14.7. Honeywell International Inc.

14.8. Testo SE & Co. KGaA

14.9. Envea SA

14.10. Aeroqual Ltd



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jbab8



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

