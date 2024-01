Global Industrial Absorbents Market Forecast Report 2023-2028, Featuring 3M, Kimberly-Clark, Brady, Ansell, Johnson Matthey, Fentex & Tolsa

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Absorbents Market: Analysis by Type, Product Type, End User, Region Size & Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the global industrial absorbents market was valued at US$3.68 billion, and is probable to reach US$5.13 billion by 2028.Market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69 %, during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: Hazmat/Chemical segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2022, as the HAZMAT and chemical industries prioritize safety due to the inherently high risks associated with handling hazardous materials. Whereas, Oil-only segment has the fastest CAGR, as the global demand for oil and gas is projected to continue increasing in the future, driven by population growth and economic development. This increased activity will lead to a greater need for oil spill prevention and cleanup solutions, consequently boosting the demand for oil-only absorbents.

By Product Type: Booms segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2022, as booms have exceptional water repellency and are ideally suited for water areas such as sea, lakes, and ponds. Whereas, socks segment has the fastest CAGR, as awareness of environmental issues and the importance of sustainable practices grows, industries are more likely to adopt environmentally friendly spill containment solutions. If the socks are made from eco-friendly materials, this could contribute to their market growth.

By End User: Chemical segment acquired majority of share in 2022 and is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR in the market in the forecasted period due to factors such as various hazardous compounds are handled by the chemical industry, and unintentional spills can have a negative impact on the environment, worker safety, and public health. Chemical businesses spend money on industrial absorbents as part of their spill response and prevention plans to reduce these hazards.

Global Industrial Absorbents Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The chemical industry, a pivotal sector in the global economy, plays a vital role in various applications. From basic chemicals to specialty chemicals, its diverse range of products caters to numerous industries. This growing demand is not only propelling the global industrial absorbents market but also creating significant opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers globally.

Another significant factor driving the chemical industry's adoption of industrial absorbents is compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Further, the market is expected to increase due to rising demand for industrial absorbents in oil & gas industry, high demand of industrial absorbents in food & beverage industry augmenting environmental concerns, globalization and increased trade, public awareness, etc.

Challenges: The market's expansion is projected to be hampered by fluctuating raw material prices. The prices of raw materials like polypropylene, acrylic acid, and other polymers used in the production of industrial absorbents are susceptible to fluctuations due to factors such as supply chain disruptions, global economic conditions, and changes in government policies. The other challenges that industrial absorbents market faces include high cost of eco-friendly absorbents, etc.

Trends: One of the most distinct and pervasive trends observed in the global industrial absorbents market is mounting focus on waste management and recycling. The growing focus on waste management and recycling is having a significant impact on the industrial absorbent market.

Stricter environmental regulations and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability are driving the demand for eco-friendly absorbent materials. More trends in the market are believed to augment the growth of industrial absorbents market during the forecasted period include, biodegradable absorbents, technological advancements, etc.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

The global industrial absorbents market is moderately fragmented. Key players of global industrial absorbents market are:

3M Company

Company Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Brady Corporation

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Ansell Limited

Johnson Matthey PLC

Meltblown Technologies Inc.

Fentex Limited

Complete Environmental Products

Tolsa SA

New Pig Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Industrial Absorbents Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Industrial Absorbents Market: Type Analysis

3.3 Global Industrial Absorbents Market: Product Type Analysis

3.4 Global Industrial Absorbents Market: End User Analysis



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Growing Demand of Industrial Absorbents in Chemical Industry

6.1.2 Rising Demand for Industrial Absorbents in Oil & Gas Industry

6.1.3 High Demand of Industrial Absorbents in Food & Beverage Industry

6.1.4 Augmenting Environmental Concerns

6.1.5 Amplified Trade

6.1.6 Rising Public Awareness

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

6.2.2 High Cost of Eco-Friendly Absorbents

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Mounting Focus on Waste Management and Recycling

6.3.2 Biodegradable Absorbents

6.3.3 Technological Advancements



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Industrial Absorbents Market Players: Product Portfolio Comparison



8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftb3qc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets