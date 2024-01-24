Global Industrial Absorbents Market Forecast Report 2023-2028, Featuring 3M, Kimberly-Clark, Brady, Ansell, Johnson Matthey, Fentex & Tolsa

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Jan, 2024, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Absorbents Market: Analysis by Type, Product Type, End User, Region Size & Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the global industrial absorbents market was valued at US$3.68 billion, and is probable to reach US$5.13 billion by 2028.Market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.69 %, during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:  Hazmat/Chemical segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2022, as the HAZMAT and chemical industries prioritize safety due to the inherently high risks associated with handling hazardous materials. Whereas, Oil-only segment has the fastest CAGR, as the global demand for oil and gas is projected to continue increasing in the future, driven by population growth and economic development. This increased activity will lead to a greater need for oil spill prevention and cleanup solutions, consequently boosting the demand for oil-only absorbents.

By Product Type: Booms segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2022, as booms have exceptional water repellency and are ideally suited for water areas such as sea, lakes, and ponds. Whereas, socks segment has the fastest CAGR, as awareness of environmental issues and the importance of sustainable practices grows, industries are more likely to adopt environmentally friendly spill containment solutions. If the socks are made from eco-friendly materials, this could contribute to their market growth.

By End User:  Chemical segment acquired majority of share in 2022 and is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR in the market in the forecasted period due to factors such as various hazardous compounds are handled by the chemical industry, and unintentional spills can have a negative impact on the environment, worker safety, and public health. Chemical businesses spend money on industrial absorbents as part of their spill response and prevention plans to reduce these hazards.

Global Industrial Absorbents Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The chemical industry, a pivotal sector in the global economy, plays a vital role in various applications. From basic chemicals to specialty chemicals, its diverse range of products caters to numerous industries. This growing demand is not only propelling the global industrial absorbents market but also creating significant opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers globally.

Another significant factor driving the chemical industry's adoption of industrial absorbents is compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Further, the market is expected to increase due to rising demand for industrial absorbents in oil & gas industry, high demand of industrial absorbents in food & beverage industry augmenting environmental concerns, globalization and increased trade, public awareness, etc.

Challenges: The market's expansion is projected to be hampered by fluctuating raw material prices. The prices of raw materials like polypropylene, acrylic acid, and other polymers used in the production of industrial absorbents are susceptible to fluctuations due to factors such as supply chain disruptions, global economic conditions, and changes in government policies. The other challenges that industrial absorbents market faces include high cost of eco-friendly absorbents, etc.

Trends: One of the most distinct and pervasive trends observed in the global industrial absorbents market is mounting focus on waste management and recycling. The growing focus on waste management and recycling is having a significant impact on the industrial absorbent market.

Stricter environmental regulations and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability are driving the demand for eco-friendly absorbent materials. More trends in the market are believed to augment the growth of industrial absorbents market during the forecasted period include, biodegradable absorbents, technological advancements, etc.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

The global industrial absorbents market is moderately fragmented. Key players of global industrial absorbents market are:

  • 3M Company
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation
  • Brady Corporation
  • Oil-Dri Corporation of America
  • Ansell Limited
  • Johnson Matthey PLC
  • Meltblown Technologies Inc.
  • Fentex Limited
  • Complete Environmental Products
  • Tolsa SA
  • New Pig Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Industrial Absorbents Market: An Analysis
3.2 Global Industrial Absorbents Market: Type Analysis
3.3 Global Industrial Absorbents Market: Product Type Analysis
3.4 Global Industrial Absorbents Market: End User Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Driver
6.1.1 Growing Demand of Industrial Absorbents in Chemical Industry
6.1.2 Rising Demand for Industrial Absorbents in Oil & Gas Industry
6.1.3 High Demand of Industrial Absorbents in Food & Beverage Industry
6.1.4 Augmenting Environmental Concerns
6.1.5 Amplified Trade
6.1.6 Rising Public Awareness
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
6.2.2 High Cost of Eco-Friendly Absorbents
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Mounting Focus on Waste Management and Recycling
6.3.2 Biodegradable Absorbents
6.3.3 Technological Advancements

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Industrial Absorbents Market Players: Product Portfolio Comparison

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftb3qc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Grinding Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Benz Oil, Carborundum Universal, CASTROL, CGF, ETNA Products, Exxon Mobil, FUCHS, Sun Chem & TotalEnergies

Global Grinding Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Benz Oil, Carborundum Universal, CASTROL, CGF, ETNA Products, Exxon Mobil, FUCHS, Sun Chem & TotalEnergies

The "Global Grinding Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Water-soluble, Synthetic), Application (Disk Drivers, Silicon Wafer, ...
India Logistics Service Market Report 2024, Featuring Blue Dart Express, Gati, Mahindra Logistics, Transport Corporation of India, Agarwal Packers and Movers & Spear Logistics

India Logistics Service Market Report 2024, Featuring Blue Dart Express, Gati, Mahindra Logistics, Transport Corporation of India, Agarwal Packers and Movers & Spear Logistics

The "Logistics Service Market in India, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The increasing number of e-commerce sites...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.