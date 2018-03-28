Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market 2018-2022: Leading Players are Clorox, Diversey, Ecolab, Procter & Gamble, Zep

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners/Cleaning Products

Industrial/Technical Cleaners

Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents

Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners

Laundry Agents

Others

Further, the Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:

Industrial

Food & Lodging

Building Service Contractors

Food & Drinks Processing Units

Retail Outlets

Healthcare Facilities

Others

The report profiles 392 companies including many key and niche players such as



3M Company ( USA )

Company ( ) ALMADION International LLC (UAE)

Arrow Solutions (UK)

Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. ( USA )

) Avmor ( Canada )

) Bebbington Industries ( Canada )

) Betco ( USA )

) Bio Productions (UK)

Buckeye International, Inc. ( USA )

) Charlotte Products Ltd. ( USA )

) Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( USA )

) Diversey ( USA )

) DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH ( Germany )

) DuBois Chemicals ( USA )

) Ecolab G.K. ( Japan )

) Ecolab, Inc. ( USA )

) Essity AB ( Sweden )

) GOJO Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Guardian Chemicals, Inc. ( Canada )

) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) iMEC Hygiene Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Kao Corporation ( Japan )

) Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( USA )

) Kyzen ( USA )

) Lion Corporation ( Japan )

) National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Neutron Industries ( USA )

) Orbio Technologies ( USA )

) Ostrem Chemical Co. Ltd. ( Canada )

) PortionPac Chemical Corp. ( USA )

) Procter & Gamble ( USA )

) Reckitt Benckiser, Inc. ( USA )

) Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. ( USA )

) State Industrial Products Corporation ( USA )

) The ArmaKleen Company ( USA )

) The Clorox Company ( USA )

) W.M. Barr & Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Zep, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

I&I Cleaning Products: Improving Productivity, Protecting Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

High-Performance Products

Green Cleaning

Cost-Effective Products

Healthcare Sanitation

User-Friendly Solutions

Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies

Myriad Benefits Offered by Professional Cleaning and Hygiene Products Drive Widespread Adoption

Protection from Infectious Diseases

Enhance Investments in Brands

Support Modern Lifestyles

Improving Resource Usage Efficiency

Worker/Environmental Safety

Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: Foundation for Market Growth

Fast Facts

Professional Hygiene in Healthcare Sector

Professional Hygiene in Food & Beverage Sector

Hazard Analysis

Cleaning

Disinfection

Cleaning Schedules

Implications of Infectious Diseases

Implications of Hygiene Failures

Future Prospects Remain Favorable

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Extend Significant Growth Potential

China and India: Global Manufacturing Powerhouses Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth



2. COMPETITION

A Fragmented Market

Ecolab Dominates the Scenario

Diversey: Strong Presence in the Janitorial Products Market

Other Noteworthy Players

Limited Scope for New Formulations

Vendors Prioritize M&A to Widen Business Operations

Select M&A Deals in the World I&I Cleaning Products Market (2014-2018)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Consistent Increase in Professional Hygiene Related Threats and Risks Drive Healthy Market Growth for I&I Cleaning Products

Professional Hygiene Approaches

Physical Separation

Cleaning

Disinfection

Systematic Approaches

Hygiene Delivery and Testing Methods

Monitoring Hygiene Delivery

Testing Methods: National/Industry Standard Tests

Testing Methods: Customized Tests

Gradual Shift towards Becoming Environmentally- Responsible Drives Strong Demand for Greener Products

Green Products Witness Immense Popularity

Sustainability: The Latest Buzzword

Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Drive Demand for Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes

Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of I&I Cleaning Products

Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings for Surfaces Gain Momentum

State of the Manufacturing Industry: Foundation for Industrial Cleaners Growth

Cleaning in Manufacturing Plants

Fabrication & Finishing

Paper Chemicals

Water Treatment Plants

Cleaning in Transport Industry

Metal Cleaning & Metal Conversion Workshops

Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

Progressive Trend in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Demand

Food and Lodging Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand

Janitorial Cleaners: The Dominant Segment

Hand Care: A High Growth Segment in the Sanitation and Janitorial Market

Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Hand Hygiene Market

Growth of Building Service Contractors (BSCs) Augurs Well for I&I Cleaning Products

Burgeoning Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth

Aging Population: A Key Catalyst for Demand Growth

Expanding Medical Tourism in Developing Countries Spur Market Demand

Introduction of Internet of Things Enhances Overall Hygiene Performance

Other Steadily Growing Application Sectors for I&I Cleaning Products

Food & Drinks Processing Units

New Cleaning Technologies

CIP (Clean-in-Place) Technology

Bottle Cleaning Technology

Dairy Industry

Chemical Cleaning in Milking Machine and Dairy Processing

Alkaline Detergents

Acidic Cleaners

Acid Rinse

Acid Detergent Solution

Sanitizers

Adopted Processes Differ Across the World

Meat and Poultry Industry

Beverage Industry

Retail Outlets

Others



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Technologies with Immense Potential

Green Cleaning 3.0

QUAT-based Disinfectants

Robots: The Future of I&I Cleaning

Anti-Bacterial Metal Surface that can Self-Clean

The Milder the Better'

Products with Enhanced Functionalities Become Popular

Ultrasonic Cleaning Offers Untapped Growth Potential

Select Professional Cleaning Innovations in Recent Years

Gadget for Sensing the Cleaning Need of Toilets

Cloth which can Self-Clean

Suma Revoflow with the Augmented Reality Attribute

RA 660 NAVI Scrubber-Dryer Robot from Cleanfix

Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs Developed by Researchers at University of Villanova



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

What does Sanitation/Hygiene Mean?

Classification of I&I Cleaning Products

I. Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners/Cleaning Products

Floor-care Products

General-purpose Floor Cleaners

Floor Waxes and Finishes

Floor Stripper

Others

Hard-surface Products

General-purpose Cleaners

Disinfectants and Sanitizers

Glass Cleaners

Toilet Bowl Cleaners

Drain Cleaners

Furniture Polishes and Metal Cleaners

Scouring Cleaners

Others

Carpet-care Products

Odor Counteractants Products

Hand-Soaps

Bar Soaps

Liquid Hand Soaps

Waterless Hand Soaps

Powdered Hand Soaps

II. Industrial/Technical Cleaners

Classification of Industrial Solvents

Aqueous Cleaning Agents

Semi-Aqueous Cleaning Agents

Non-Aqueous Cleaning Agents

Others

III. Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents

Dish Cleaning Agents

Powder Cleaners

Liquid Cleaners

Glassware Cleaners

Hard Surface Cleaners for Equipment

Rinse Aids and Other Additives

Hard Surface Disinfectants

IV. Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners

Acidic Cleaners and Descalers

Alkaline/Basic Cleaners

Neutral Cleaners

Disinfectants/Sanitizers

V. Laundry Agents

Classification of Commercial Laundry Agents

Pre-wash Additives

Stain Removers/Enzymes

Bleach Additives

Chlorine Bleach

Oxygen Bleach

In - wash Additives/Chemicals

Cleaning Agent/Detergent

Boosters

pH adjusters

Water Hardness Regulators

Defoamers

Post-wash Additives

Fabric Softeners

Fragrance Rinse

Starch Finishing

Specialty Additives

VI. Other Cleaners

Water Treatment Chemicals

Medical Hygiene

Miscellaneous

Raw Materials for I&I Industry

Classification Based on Chemical Nature

Chlor-Alkalies

Caustic Soda

Chlorine

Soda Ash

Solvents

Alcohols

Hydrocarbon Solvents

Chlorinated Solvents

Methylene Chloride

Perchloroethylene

Terpenes

Ethers

Others

Surfactants

Anionic Surfactants

Nonionic Surfactants

Cationic Surfactants

Amphoteric Surfactants

Polymeric Surfactants

Phosphates

Biocides

Alcohol

Chlorine

Chlorohexidine Gluconates

Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide

Glutaraldehydes

Iodines

Phenols

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Wood Tar Distillates

Formaldehyde

Others



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Spartan Chemical Unveils Clean by Peroxy Multi Surface Wipes

Spartan Chemical Launches Complete Cleaning Program for Fitness Facilities

Clorox Healthcare Improves Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectants and Bleach Germicidal Wipes

Spartan Chemical Rolls Out PSQ II One-Step Cleaner for Facility Maintenance

Spartan Chemical Introduces High Acid Cleaner FP Phosphate Free Low-Foam Acid Cleaner

GOJO Enhances GOJO SMARTLINK Service Alerts Technology

GOJO Relaunches GOJO MULTI GREEN Hand Cleaner

Arrow Solutions Unveils Improved Kitchen Range (KR) Cleaning & Maintenance Solutions

Arrow Solutions Introduces HR3 Glass & Mirror Cleaner Concentrate

Arrow Solutions Introduces KR7 Coffee Machine Cleaner

Arrow Solutions Rolls Out FR5 Carpet Shampoo

Polytanks Rolls Out New Range of On-Site Sanitation Products

Clorox Healthcare Launches Fuzion Cleaner Disinfectant

PortionPac Stampac Carpet Extraction Detergent Achieve Green Seal Certification

Ecolab Introduces DuraLoc Floor Tools

PortionPac Chemical NeutraPac Neutralizer/Floor Conditioner Attain Green Seal Certification

Ecolab Launches Mixed Peracid Sanitizer and Disinfectant, Synergex

Spartan Chemical Company Unveils Stainless Steel Cleaner & Surface Protectant

Spartan Chemical Company Launches High Performance Alkaline FP

Elevance Introduces Elevance Clean 1000

Elevance Renewable Sciences Launch Elevance Clean 1200 in Europe

Amyris Introduces First Industrial Cleaning Product with Amyris's Myralene

Spartan Chemical Company Unveils One-Step Cleaner Disinfectant HALT



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Clean Harbors to Acquire Veolia North America's U.S. Industrial Cleaning Services Division

Bain Capital Acquires Diversey from Sealed Air

DuBois Chemicals Acquires BHS Specialty Chemicals

Goodway Technologies Acquires BioSpray Power Pack Systems

Zep to Acquire AFCO

Allied-Eagle Acquires Clean Janitorial Supply

DuBois Chemicals Acquires Blue Star Lubrication Technology

Tennant Snaps Up IP Cleaning

Ecolab Snaps Up RP Adam

Diversey to Acquire Twister Holding

SCA to Split into Two Separate Entities

Cobepa Acquires HG International

Sanitech Acquires Gem-Care

SC Johnson to Re-Launch I&I Cleaning Business

ICE Acquires Cleaning Equipment Supplies

Ecolab Inc., Offers to Buy Laboratoires Anios

Henkel Acquires Sun Products Corporation

Minnesota Vikings and Ecolab Form Marketing Partnership

Swisher Hygiene Acquired by Ecolab

DuBois Chemicals Acquires C.A.R. (Complete Auto Restoration)

New Mountain Capital Completes Acquisition of Zep

Henkel AG Ventures Expands into Australia and New Zealand

Kao Corporation Completes New Chemical Products Plant

DuBois Chemicals Purchase Heatbath Corporation/Park Metallurgical

SC Johnson Signs Agreement to Acquire Deb Group



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 392 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 418)

The United States (186)

(186) Canada (26)

(26) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (151)

(151) France (9)

(9)

Germany (19)

(19)

The United Kingdom (43)

(43)

Italy (15)

(15)

Spain (11)

(11)

Rest of Europe (54)

(54) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41)

(Excluding Japan) (41) Middle East (4)

(4) Africa (7)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rl2w9z/global_industrial?w=5





