Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products Market 2018-2022: Leading Players are Clorox, Diversey, Ecolab, Procter & Gamble, Zep

The "Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Products in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners/Cleaning Products
- Industrial/Technical Cleaners
- Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents
- Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners
- Laundry Agents
- Others
Further, the Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Industrial
- Food & Lodging
- Building Service Contractors
- Food & Drinks Processing Units
- Retail Outlets
- Healthcare Facilities
- Others
The report profiles 392 companies including many key and niche players such as
- 3M Company (USA)
- ALMADION International LLC (UAE)
- Arrow Solutions (UK)
- Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc. (USA)
- Avmor (Canada)
- Bebbington Industries (Canada)
- Betco (USA)
- Bio Productions (UK)
- Buckeye International, Inc. (USA)
- Charlotte Products Ltd. (USA)
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)
- Diversey (USA)
- DR.SCHNELL Chemie GmbH (Germany)
- DuBois Chemicals (USA)
- Ecolab G.K. (Japan)
- Ecolab, Inc. (USA)
- Essity AB (Sweden)
- GOJO Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Guardian Chemicals, Inc. (Canada)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- iMEC Hygiene Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
- Kao Corporation (Japan)
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
- Kyzen (USA)
- Lion Corporation (Japan)
- National Chemical Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Neutron Industries (USA)
- Orbio Technologies (USA)
- Ostrem Chemical Co. Ltd. (Canada)
- PortionPac Chemical Corp. (USA)
- Procter & Gamble (USA)
- Reckitt Benckiser, Inc. (USA)
- Spartan Chemical Co., Inc. (USA)
- State Industrial Products Corporation (USA)
- The ArmaKleen Company (USA)
- The Clorox Company (USA)
- W.M. Barr & Company, Inc. (USA)
- Zep, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
I&I Cleaning Products: Improving Productivity, Protecting Businesses, and Enhancing Resource Efficiency
Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
High-Performance Products
Green Cleaning
Cost-Effective Products
Healthcare Sanitation
User-Friendly Solutions
Sophisticated Cleaning Technologies
Myriad Benefits Offered by Professional Cleaning and Hygiene Products Drive Widespread Adoption
Protection from Infectious Diseases
Enhance Investments in Brands
Support Modern Lifestyles
Improving Resource Usage Efficiency
Worker/Environmental Safety
Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: Foundation for Market Growth
Fast Facts
Professional Hygiene in Healthcare Sector
Professional Hygiene in Food & Beverage Sector
Hazard Analysis
Cleaning
Disinfection
Cleaning Schedules
Implications of Infectious Diseases
Implications of Hygiene Failures
Future Prospects Remain Favorable
Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Extend Significant Growth Potential
China and India: Global Manufacturing Powerhouses Offer Lucrative Opportunities
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
2. COMPETITION
A Fragmented Market
Ecolab Dominates the Scenario
Diversey: Strong Presence in the Janitorial Products Market
Other Noteworthy Players
Limited Scope for New Formulations
Vendors Prioritize M&A to Widen Business Operations
Select M&A Deals in the World I&I Cleaning Products Market (2014-2018)
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Consistent Increase in Professional Hygiene Related Threats and Risks Drive Healthy Market Growth for I&I Cleaning Products
Professional Hygiene Approaches
Physical Separation
Cleaning
Disinfection
Systematic Approaches
Hygiene Delivery and Testing Methods
Monitoring Hygiene Delivery
Testing Methods: National/Industry Standard Tests
Testing Methods: Customized Tests
Gradual Shift towards Becoming Environmentally- Responsible Drives Strong Demand for Greener Products
Green Products Witness Immense Popularity
Sustainability: The Latest Buzzword
Rising Significance of Keeping Hands and Surfaces Clean Drive Demand for Disinfecting and Cleaning Wipes
Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of I&I Cleaning Products
Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings for Surfaces Gain Momentum
State of the Manufacturing Industry: Foundation for Industrial Cleaners Growth
Cleaning in Manufacturing Plants
Fabrication & Finishing
Paper Chemicals
Water Treatment Plants
Cleaning in Transport Industry
Metal Cleaning & Metal Conversion Workshops
Industry 4.0 Set to Accelerate Market Adoption
A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
Progressive Trend in Global Manufacturing PMI to Bolster Demand
Food and Lodging Sector Continues to Generate Steady Demand
Janitorial Cleaners: The Dominant Segment
Hand Care: A High Growth Segment in the Sanitation and Janitorial Market
Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Growth for Hand Hygiene Market
Growth of Building Service Contractors (BSCs) Augurs Well for I&I Cleaning Products
Burgeoning Demand in Healthcare Facilities Strengthens Market Prospects
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth
Aging Population: A Key Catalyst for Demand Growth
Expanding Medical Tourism in Developing Countries Spur Market Demand
Introduction of Internet of Things Enhances Overall Hygiene Performance
Other Steadily Growing Application Sectors for I&I Cleaning Products
Food & Drinks Processing Units
New Cleaning Technologies
CIP (Clean-in-Place) Technology
Bottle Cleaning Technology
Dairy Industry
Chemical Cleaning in Milking Machine and Dairy Processing
Alkaline Detergents
Acidic Cleaners
Acid Rinse
Acid Detergent Solution
Sanitizers
Adopted Processes Differ Across the World
Meat and Poultry Industry
Beverage Industry
Retail Outlets
Others
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Technologies with Immense Potential
Green Cleaning 3.0
QUAT-based Disinfectants
Robots: The Future of I&I Cleaning
Anti-Bacterial Metal Surface that can Self-Clean
The Milder the Better'
Products with Enhanced Functionalities Become Popular
Ultrasonic Cleaning Offers Untapped Growth Potential
Select Professional Cleaning Innovations in Recent Years
Gadget for Sensing the Cleaning Need of Toilets
Cloth which can Self-Clean
Suma Revoflow with the Augmented Reality Attribute
RA 660 NAVI Scrubber-Dryer Robot from Cleanfix
Disinfectant Compounds for Killing Superbugs Developed by Researchers at University of Villanova
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
What does Sanitation/Hygiene Mean?
Classification of I&I Cleaning Products
I. Sanitation & Janitorial Cleaners/Cleaning Products
Floor-care Products
General-purpose Floor Cleaners
Floor Waxes and Finishes
Floor Stripper
Others
Hard-surface Products
General-purpose Cleaners
Disinfectants and Sanitizers
Glass Cleaners
Toilet Bowl Cleaners
Drain Cleaners
Furniture Polishes and Metal Cleaners
Scouring Cleaners
Others
Carpet-care Products
Odor Counteractants Products
Hand-Soaps
Bar Soaps
Liquid Hand Soaps
Waterless Hand Soaps
Powdered Hand Soaps
II. Industrial/Technical Cleaners
Classification of Industrial Solvents
Aqueous Cleaning Agents
Semi-Aqueous Cleaning Agents
Non-Aqueous Cleaning Agents
Others
III. Kitchen & Catering Cleaning Agents
Dish Cleaning Agents
Powder Cleaners
Liquid Cleaners
Glassware Cleaners
Hard Surface Cleaners for Equipment
Rinse Aids and Other Additives
Hard Surface Disinfectants
IV. Food & Dairy Processing Cleaners
Acidic Cleaners and Descalers
Alkaline/Basic Cleaners
Neutral Cleaners
Disinfectants/Sanitizers
V. Laundry Agents
Classification of Commercial Laundry Agents
Pre-wash Additives
Stain Removers/Enzymes
Bleach Additives
Chlorine Bleach
Oxygen Bleach
In - wash Additives/Chemicals
Cleaning Agent/Detergent
Boosters
pH adjusters
Water Hardness Regulators
Defoamers
Post-wash Additives
Fabric Softeners
Fragrance Rinse
Starch Finishing
Specialty Additives
VI. Other Cleaners
Water Treatment Chemicals
Medical Hygiene
Miscellaneous
Raw Materials for I&I Industry
Classification Based on Chemical Nature
Chlor-Alkalies
Caustic Soda
Chlorine
Soda Ash
Solvents
Alcohols
Hydrocarbon Solvents
Chlorinated Solvents
Methylene Chloride
Perchloroethylene
Terpenes
Ethers
Others
Surfactants
Anionic Surfactants
Nonionic Surfactants
Cationic Surfactants
Amphoteric Surfactants
Polymeric Surfactants
Phosphates
Biocides
Alcohol
Chlorine
Chlorohexidine Gluconates
Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide
Glutaraldehydes
Iodines
Phenols
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Wood Tar Distillates
Formaldehyde
Others
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Spartan Chemical Unveils Clean by Peroxy Multi Surface Wipes
Spartan Chemical Launches Complete Cleaning Program for Fitness Facilities
Clorox Healthcare Improves Hydrogen Peroxide Cleaner Disinfectants and Bleach Germicidal Wipes
Spartan Chemical Rolls Out PSQ II One-Step Cleaner for Facility Maintenance
Spartan Chemical Introduces High Acid Cleaner FP Phosphate Free Low-Foam Acid Cleaner
GOJO Enhances GOJO SMARTLINK Service Alerts Technology
GOJO Relaunches GOJO MULTI GREEN Hand Cleaner
Arrow Solutions Unveils Improved Kitchen Range (KR) Cleaning & Maintenance Solutions
Arrow Solutions Introduces HR3 Glass & Mirror Cleaner Concentrate
Arrow Solutions Introduces KR7 Coffee Machine Cleaner
Arrow Solutions Rolls Out FR5 Carpet Shampoo
Polytanks Rolls Out New Range of On-Site Sanitation Products
Clorox Healthcare Launches Fuzion Cleaner Disinfectant
PortionPac Stampac Carpet Extraction Detergent Achieve Green Seal Certification
Ecolab Introduces DuraLoc Floor Tools
PortionPac Chemical NeutraPac Neutralizer/Floor Conditioner Attain Green Seal Certification
Ecolab Launches Mixed Peracid Sanitizer and Disinfectant, Synergex
Spartan Chemical Company Unveils Stainless Steel Cleaner & Surface Protectant
Spartan Chemical Company Launches High Performance Alkaline FP
Elevance Introduces Elevance Clean 1000
Elevance Renewable Sciences Launch Elevance Clean 1200 in Europe
Amyris Introduces First Industrial Cleaning Product with Amyris's Myralene
Spartan Chemical Company Unveils One-Step Cleaner Disinfectant HALT
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Clean Harbors to Acquire Veolia North America's U.S. Industrial Cleaning Services Division
Bain Capital Acquires Diversey from Sealed Air
DuBois Chemicals Acquires BHS Specialty Chemicals
Goodway Technologies Acquires BioSpray Power Pack Systems
Zep to Acquire AFCO
Allied-Eagle Acquires Clean Janitorial Supply
DuBois Chemicals Acquires Blue Star Lubrication Technology
Tennant Snaps Up IP Cleaning
Ecolab Snaps Up RP Adam
Diversey to Acquire Twister Holding
SCA to Split into Two Separate Entities
Cobepa Acquires HG International
Sanitech Acquires Gem-Care
SC Johnson to Re-Launch I&I Cleaning Business
ICE Acquires Cleaning Equipment Supplies
Ecolab Inc., Offers to Buy Laboratoires Anios
Henkel Acquires Sun Products Corporation
Minnesota Vikings and Ecolab Form Marketing Partnership
Swisher Hygiene Acquired by Ecolab
DuBois Chemicals Acquires C.A.R. (Complete Auto Restoration)
New Mountain Capital Completes Acquisition of Zep
Henkel AG Ventures Expands into Australia and New Zealand
Kao Corporation Completes New Chemical Products Plant
DuBois Chemicals Purchase Heatbath Corporation/Park Metallurgical
SC Johnson Signs Agreement to Acquire Deb Group
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 392 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 418)
- The United States (186)
- Canada (26)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (151)
- France (9)
- Germany (19)
- The United Kingdom (43)
- Italy (15)
- Spain (11)
- Rest of Europe (54)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41)
- Middle East (4)
- Africa (7)
