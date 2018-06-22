Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2018-2022: Smart Grid Technology to Provide New Growth Opportunities for SCADA Systems

The global industrial automation control market to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Industrial automation control systems help end-user industries to optimize their operations through efficient control of various processes without any human intervention. The global industrial automation control market will register a strong growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of automation solutions among end-users.

One trend in the market is improvement in sensors. Sensor technology has been undergoing vast change, catalyzed by advances in sensors and decrease in sensor cost. Industries are increasingly adopting smart sensors that require low maintenance compared with analytical sensors.

According to the report, one driver in the market is smart grid technology to provide new growth opportunities for SCADA systems. A smart grid provides two-way communication between a power utility and its customers using information and communication technology. A SCADA system forms an integral part of a smart grid as it provides the utility the ability to remotely monitor and control network devices to achieve reliability and demand efficiencies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is security concerns for automation control systems. While automation helps improve the productivity and increase efficiency of a process, automated systems are more susceptible to cyberattacks. Cybersecurity is one of the emerging issues in end-user industries.



Key vendors

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



