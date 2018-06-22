Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2018-2022: Smart Grid Technology to Provide New Growth Opportunities for SCADA Systems

The "Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global industrial automation control market to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Industrial automation control systems help end-user industries to optimize their operations through efficient control of various processes without any human intervention. The global industrial automation control market will register a strong growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of automation solutions among end-users.

One trend in the market is improvement in sensors. Sensor technology has been undergoing vast change, catalyzed by advances in sensors and decrease in sensor cost. Industries are increasingly adopting smart sensors that require low maintenance compared with analytical sensors.

According to the report, one driver in the market is smart grid technology to provide new growth opportunities for SCADA systems. A smart grid provides two-way communication between a power utility and its customers using information and communication technology. A SCADA system forms an integral part of a smart grid as it provides the utility the ability to remotely monitor and control network devices to achieve reliability and demand efficiencies.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is security concerns for automation control systems. While automation helps improve the productivity and increase efficiency of a process, automated systems are more susceptible to cyberattacks. Cybersecurity is one of the emerging issues in end-user industries.


Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Emerson Electric
  • Honeywell
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Siemens

