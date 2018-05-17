Global Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand for Real-time Data Analysis in Automation Activities

The global industrial automation device manager software market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is integration of information and operational technologies. The integration of information and operational technologies is one of the key trends in the industrial automation device manager software market. Information technology (IT) is responsible for organizational-level information involving backhand operations and operations technology monitors and focuses on maintenance at the plant level.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for real-time data analysis in automation activities. Real-time delivery and analysis of data are gaining significant popularity as it has the capability to detect and immediately respond to opportunities and threats. Real-time data analysis acts as a catalyst for the increased acceptance of the device manager software in the end-user industries.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing threat of cyber-attacks. Security is the biggest concern for enterprises that purchase IoT devices. The device manager software offers an efficient to manage assets and maintenance, but it is also vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches.

Key vendors

ABB

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

