Global Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand for Real-time Data Analysis in Automation Activities

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial automation device manager software market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is integration of information and operational technologies. The integration of information and operational technologies is one of the key trends in the industrial automation device manager software market. Information technology (IT) is responsible for organizational-level information involving backhand operations and operations technology monitors and focuses on maintenance at the plant level.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for real-time data analysis in automation activities. Real-time delivery and analysis of data are gaining significant popularity as it has the capability to detect and immediately respond to opportunities and threats. Real-time data analysis acts as a catalyst for the increased acceptance of the device manager software in the end-user industries.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing threat of cyber-attacks. Security is the biggest concern for enterprises that purchase IoT devices. The device manager software offers an efficient to manage assets and maintenance, but it is also vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches.
Key vendors
- ABB
- Emerson Electric
- General Electric
- Honeywell
- Rockwell Automation
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Power industry
- Oil and gas industry
- Chemical and petrochemical industry
- Automotive industry
- Others industry
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of information and operational technologies
- Evolution of global device managers with integrated functionalities
- Emergence of smart factories
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6glb8c/global_industrial?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-automation-device-manager-software-market-2018-2022-increasing-demand-for-real-time-data-analysis-in-automation-activities-300650433.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article