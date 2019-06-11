Global Industrial Automation Market Report 2019: Opportunities in Value Shift from Hardware to Software, Cybersecurity, VAS, Emerging Economies, & Strengthening Digital Capability
The "Global Industrial Automation Market Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As a result of a moderate investment climate, the automation market experienced steady growth in 2018. This research service provides key trends and predictions for the global automation industry in 2019, analyzing developments across end-user industries. The automation market is set for a paradigm shift due to digitalization in end-user industries, as verticals step up their investment patterns to concentrate on expanding existing plant capacity with modular equipment and digital technologies.
Focus on portfolio consolidation through mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and partnerships will also gain prominence in 2019. The effect of such changes on the market has been analyzed in detail, along with other trends that are expected to transpire over the upcoming year, as organizations set to prepare for the future.
The study highlights the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform offerings of major automation companies and provides a comprehensive comparison of products and services. This automation outlook provides a detailed market landscape analysis of the key participants in the process automation, hybrid automation, and discrete automation markets. It offers an in-depth outlook of key trends across end-user verticals that affect the global automation market with relevant use cases.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key factors that will influence the global automation market in 2019?
- What are the key projections for the segments in the automation market?
- What are the key end-user industry trends which will have an impact on the automation market in 2019?
- What are the key 2019 automation trends to watch out for?
- What are the growth opportunities in the 2019 automation market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Highlights of 2018
- Top 19 Trends - Short Term
- Top 19 Trends - Medium Term and Long Term
- Market Impact Analysis of Top 19 Trends
- Market Engineering Measurements
- 2019 Global Automation Outlook - Regional Revenue Snapshot
- Market Share Analysis
- Industrial Automation - End-user Industry Outlook
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation - Process Automation
- Market Segmentation - Hybrid Automation
- Market Segmentation - Discrete Automation
- Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
3. Global Economic Outlook for 2019
- Top 2018 Global Economic Trends
- Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions
- Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies
- Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies
- World GDP Growth Snapshot
- World's 20 Fastest Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019
4. Key Automation Trends to Watch
- Transformation of 5-level Model to Network Architecture
- Shift from Product-based to Lifecycle Services
- Intensifying Focus on Industrial Cyber Security
- Industrial Cloud - Increased Adoption
- Widespread Adoption of 3D Printing
- Collaborative Robots (Cobots) to Witness Increased Adoption
- Convergence of AR and Simulation-based Optimization
- Containerization of Software Applications
- From Connectivity Basics to Cognitive Optimization
- Edge - Steering Industry Toward Smarter Computing
- Convergence of AI with Robots
5. End-user Trends - Process Industries
- O&G - Key Trends in Upstream
- O&G - Key Trends in Midstream and Downstream
- Investments - O&G
- Case Study - O&G
- Power - Key Trends
- Investment - Power
- Case Study - Power
- Chemical and Petrochemical - Key Trends
- Investments - Chemical and Petrochemical
- Case Study - Chemical and Petrochemical
- Water and Wastewater - Key Trends
- Investments - Water and Wastewater
- Case Study - Water and Wastewater
6. End-user Trends - Hybrid Industries
- Metals and Mining - Key Trends
- Investment Trends - Metals and Mining
- Case Study - Metals and Mining
- Life Sciences - Key Trends
- Investment Trends - Life Sciences
- Case Study - Life Sciences
- Food and Beverage - Key Trends
- Investment Trends - Food and Beverage
- Case Study - Food and Beverage
- Pulp and Paper - Key Trends
- Investment Trends - Pulp and Paper
- Case Study - Pulp and Paper
7. End-user Trends - Discrete Industries
- Automotive and Transportation - Key Trends
- Investments - Automotive & Transportation
- Case Study - Automotive and Transportation
- Aerospace and Defense - Key Trends
- Investments - Aerospace & Defense
- Case Study - Aerospace and Defense
- Machinery - Key Trends
- Investments - Machinery
- Case Study - Machinery
- Semiconductors and Electronics - Key Trends
- Investments - Semiconductor and Electronics
- Case Study - Semiconductor and Electronics
8. Process Automation Outlook for 2019
- Process Automation - End-user Industry Outlook
- Process Automation - Regional Outlook
- Process Automation - Product Outlook
- Process Automation - Competition Analysis
9. Hybrid Automation Outlook for 2019
- Hybrid Automation - End-user Industry Outlook
- Hybrid Automation - Product Outlook
- Hybrid Automation - Competition Analysis
10. Discrete Automation Outlook for 2019
- Discrete Automation - End-user Industry Outlook
- Discrete Automation - Regional Outlook
- Discrete Automation - Product/Solution Outlook
- Discrete Automation - Competition Analysis
11. Market Competition - Digital Strategies of Top Automation Companies
- Portfolio Comparison of Technologies
- Digital Competitive Positioning
- Emerson' Transformation - Digital Strategy
- ABB' Transformation - Digital Strategy
- Siemens Transformation - Digital Strategy
- Honeywell's Transformation - Digital Strategy
- Schneider Electric - Digital Strategy
- Yokogawa - Digital Strategy
- Bold Predictions for 2019
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Value Shift from Hardware to Software
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Cybersecurity Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Value-added Services
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Focusing on Emerging Economies
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Strengthening Digital Capability through Partnerships and M&As
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
13. Key Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Emerson
- Honeywell
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Yokogawa
