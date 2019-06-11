Global Industrial Automation Market Report 2019: Opportunities in Value Shift from Hardware to Software, Cybersecurity, VAS, Emerging Economies, & Strengthening Digital Capability

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Automation Market Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As a result of a moderate investment climate, the automation market experienced steady growth in 2018. This research service provides key trends and predictions for the global automation industry in 2019, analyzing developments across end-user industries. The automation market is set for a paradigm shift due to digitalization in end-user industries, as verticals step up their investment patterns to concentrate on expanding existing plant capacity with modular equipment and digital technologies.



Focus on portfolio consolidation through mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and partnerships will also gain prominence in 2019. The effect of such changes on the market has been analyzed in detail, along with other trends that are expected to transpire over the upcoming year, as organizations set to prepare for the future.



The study highlights the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform offerings of major automation companies and provides a comprehensive comparison of products and services. This automation outlook provides a detailed market landscape analysis of the key participants in the process automation, hybrid automation, and discrete automation markets. It offers an in-depth outlook of key trends across end-user verticals that affect the global automation market with relevant use cases.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the key factors that will influence the global automation market in 2019?

What are the key projections for the segments in the automation market?

What are the key end-user industry trends which will have an impact on the automation market in 2019?

What are the key 2019 automation trends to watch out for?

What are the growth opportunities in the 2019 automation market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Highlights of 2018

Top 19 Trends - Short Term

Top 19 Trends - Medium Term and Long Term

Market Impact Analysis of Top 19 Trends

Market Engineering Measurements

2019 Global Automation Outlook - Regional Revenue Snapshot

Market Share Analysis

Industrial Automation - End-user Industry Outlook

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Market Segmentation - Process Automation

Market Segmentation - Hybrid Automation

Market Segmentation - Discrete Automation

Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

3. Global Economic Outlook for 2019

Top 2018 Global Economic Trends

Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions

Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies

Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies

World GDP Growth Snapshot

World's 20 Fastest Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019

4. Key Automation Trends to Watch

Transformation of 5-level Model to Network Architecture

Shift from Product-based to Lifecycle Services

Intensifying Focus on Industrial Cyber Security

Industrial Cloud - Increased Adoption

Widespread Adoption of 3D Printing

Collaborative Robots (Cobots) to Witness Increased Adoption

Convergence of AR and Simulation-based Optimization

Containerization of Software Applications

From Connectivity Basics to Cognitive Optimization

Edge - Steering Industry Toward Smarter Computing

Convergence of AI with Robots

5. End-user Trends - Process Industries

O&G - Key Trends in Upstream

O&G - Key Trends in Midstream and Downstream

Investments - O&G

Case Study - O&G

Power - Key Trends

Investment - Power

Case Study - Power

Chemical and Petrochemical - Key Trends

Investments - Chemical and Petrochemical

Case Study - Chemical and Petrochemical

Water and Wastewater - Key Trends

Investments - Water and Wastewater

Case Study - Water and Wastewater

6. End-user Trends - Hybrid Industries

Metals and Mining - Key Trends

Investment Trends - Metals and Mining

Case Study - Metals and Mining

Life Sciences - Key Trends

Investment Trends - Life Sciences

Case Study - Life Sciences

Food and Beverage - Key Trends

Investment Trends - Food and Beverage

Case Study - Food and Beverage

Pulp and Paper - Key Trends

Investment Trends - Pulp and Paper

Case Study - Pulp and Paper

7. End-user Trends - Discrete Industries

Automotive and Transportation - Key Trends

Investments - Automotive & Transportation

Case Study - Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense - Key Trends

Investments - Aerospace & Defense

Case Study - Aerospace and Defense

Machinery - Key Trends

Investments - Machinery

Case Study - Machinery

Semiconductors and Electronics - Key Trends

Investments - Semiconductor and Electronics

Case Study - Semiconductor and Electronics

8. Process Automation Outlook for 2019

Process Automation - End-user Industry Outlook

Process Automation - Regional Outlook

Process Automation - Product Outlook

Process Automation - Competition Analysis

9. Hybrid Automation Outlook for 2019

Hybrid Automation - End-user Industry Outlook

Hybrid Automation - Product Outlook

Hybrid Automation - Competition Analysis

10. Discrete Automation Outlook for 2019

Discrete Automation - End-user Industry Outlook

Discrete Automation - Regional Outlook

Discrete Automation - Product/Solution Outlook

Discrete Automation - Competition Analysis

11. Market Competition - Digital Strategies of Top Automation Companies

Portfolio Comparison of Technologies

Digital Competitive Positioning

Emerson' Transformation - Digital Strategy

ABB' Transformation - Digital Strategy

Siemens Transformation - Digital Strategy

Honeywell's Transformation - Digital Strategy

Schneider Electric - Digital Strategy

Yokogawa - Digital Strategy

Bold Predictions for 2019

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Value Shift from Hardware to Software

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cybersecurity Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Value-added Services

Growth Opportunity 4 - Focusing on Emerging Economies

Growth Opportunity 5 - Strengthening Digital Capability through Partnerships and M&As

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

13. Key Conclusions



Companies Mentioned



ABB

Emerson

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa

