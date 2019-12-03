Global Industrial Automation Markets 2019-2024: Hybrid Cloud Robotics Deployment will Reach $9.7B by 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Automation Market: 5G, AI, Edge Computing, Private Networks, Cloud Robotics, Smart Machines and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The use of 5G for IIoT networks will be of great importance to certain industry verticals such as agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing. The combination of robotics, teleoperation, and cloud technologies is poised to transform enterprise operations, industrial processes, and consumer services across many industrial related industry verticals. All of these industrial sectors will also require efficient and effective computing systems. There is a substantial opportunity for both a centralized cloud as a service model for software, platforms and infrastructure as well as edge computing cloud solutions for industry. The combination of robotics, teleoperation, and cloud technologies is poised to transform industrial processes across many industry verticals.



The industrial sector is rapidly integrating IIoT solutions with many of the aforementioned technologies. This convergence will have a profound effect on industrial processes as well as create opportunities for product and service transformation. In some cases, entirely new business models will result from integration with broadband wireless and cloud technologies as the as a service model transforms many existing products into services. Also, IIoT solutions are evolving from transparency into operations to proactive maintenance and correction.



One clear area of improvement for industrial businesses will be teleoperation and telerobotics as various industries will leverage the ability to control real machines/equipment by virtual objects through master controlling interfaces. The publisher sees teleoperation being transformed by digital twin technologies, which refers to the mapping of the physical world to the digital world in which IoT Platforms and Software are leveraged to create a digital representation of physical objects or assets. The digital twin of a physical object can provide data about the asset such as its physical state and disposition.



This research addresses the use of 5G new radio in industrial automation including cloud robotics and telerobotics, teleoperation in general, and smart machines. It evaluates 5GNR enabled apps and services for private networks, smart factories, manufacturing, and other industrial verticals including those time-sensitive solutions that require ultra-reliable low-latency requirements. As part of the analysis, the role of edge computing as well as 5G network slicing is evaluated in terms of support for stringent service level agreements and quality of experience for industrial processes as well as machines and human users.



This research also evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2019 to 2024. This research is critical to identifying opportunities for R&D, technology integration, and the development of new solutions and applications across industry segments. Our findings, insights, data, and forecasts are also a key part of capitalizing upon the market for new and enhanced hardware, software, platforms, and services for emerging IoT networks and systems. In support of these goals, the report provides critical analysis of IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions.



This research also evaluates the smart machine ecosystem including technology building blocks, leading company strategies, products, and services. The report evaluates various smart machine solutions, products, and services including autonomous robots, expert systems, intelligent assistants, neurocomputers, and Wearable Devices. This report also evaluates the hardware, embedded software, and related services for smart machines. The report also assesses the market for smart machines in many industry verticals including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Banking, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Security, Transportation, and Logistics.



It also covers core IoT hardware, software, and firmware as well as supporting technologies such as AI and edge computing. The report evaluates leading vendors, products, and services offerings. The quantitative portion of the report provides detailed forecasts for the global and regional IoT technology market for 2019 to 2024. The report also includes specific industry recommendations in key areas such as data analytics and AI hardware, software and services.



This research also evaluates various AI technologies and their use relative to analytics solutions within the rapidly growing enterprise and industrial data arena. It assesses emerging business models, leading companies, and solutions. It analyzes how different forms of AI may be best used for problem-solving. It also evaluates the market for AI in IoT networks and systems. It provides forecasting for unit growth and revenue for both analytics and IoT from 2019-2024.



Select Research Findings:

The industrial segment will lead the market for robotics-as-a-service and telerobotics through 2024

Hybrid cloud robotics deployment will reach $9.7B by 2024 with the private cloud component with highest CAGR

by 2024 with the private cloud component with highest CAGR IoT solutions will first be for process improvement and efficiencies and later for smart products and customer intimacy

5GNR solutions will be largely fixed wireless WAN connectivity and support of industrial private communications networks

Driven by private LTE and 5G networks for the industrial segment, the largest industrial vertical for MEC will by manufacturing

Research Benefits:

Forecasts for 5G IoT, Network Slicing, Edge Computing, Robotics, and IIoT to 2024

Understand the role of network slicing and edge computing in industrial automation

Identify key investment areas for Robotics as a Service and Cloud Robotics Platforms

Understand the relationship between Teleoperation, Robotics, and Cloud Computing

Learn how Cloud Robotics will become an important growth area for enterprise automation

Identify opportunities and outlook by industry vertical for enterprise and industrial segments

Target Audience:

Robotics companies

Telecom service providers

Manufacturing companies

Embedded systems companies

Wireless device manufacturers

Systems integration companies

Sensors and actuators suppliers

IoT and industrial service providers

