Global Industrial Communication Gateways Market 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 8.25%

Global industrial communication gateways market to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is the emergence of wireless gateways. A wireless gateway links a wireless and wired network and provides integration between wireless communication protocols and the enterprise. It enables machines that have an internet connection with access to shared wireless internet connection.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in high-speed communication. At present, communication in industries has become more sophisticated owing to the need for high data connectivity. Communication protocols have also progressed with vast changes in network speeds.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is time delays and difficulties in network diagnosis in gateways. gateways require a translation algorithm to transfer from one protocol to another. This requires them to keep a copy of information from one network, which can be accessed by the other network. The huge amount of information being transferred from one network to another and the number of times this information is transferred affects the memory and processor of the gateways.



Key Vendors

ABB

Advantech

Cisco

Emerson Electric

HMS Industrial Networks

Moxa

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROTOCOL

Segmentation by protocol



PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Process industry- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

The emergence of wireless gateways

Multiple protocols supporting gateways and additional support tools with gateways

Growing demand for industrial Ethernet gateways



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

Advantech

Cisco

Emerson Electric

HMS Industrial Networks

Moxa



PART 16: APPENDIX



