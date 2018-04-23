Global Industrial Communication Gateways Market 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 8.25%

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Communication Gateways Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global industrial communication gateways market to grow at a CAGR of 8.25% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is the emergence of wireless gateways. A wireless gateway links a wireless and wired network and provides integration between wireless communication protocols and the enterprise. It enables machines that have an internet connection with access to shared wireless internet connection.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in high-speed communication. At present, communication in industries has become more sophisticated owing to the need for high data connectivity. Communication protocols have also progressed with vast changes in network speeds.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is time delays and difficulties in network diagnosis in gateways. gateways require a translation algorithm to transfer from one protocol to another. This requires them to keep a copy of information from one network, which can be accessed by the other network. The huge amount of information being transferred from one network to another and the number of times this information is transferred affects the memory and processor of the gateways.
Key Vendors
- ABB
- Advantech
- Cisco
- Emerson Electric
- HMS Industrial Networks
- Moxa
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROTOCOL
Segmentation by protocol
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Process industry- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
The emergence of wireless gateways
Multiple protocols supporting gateways and additional support tools with gateways
Growing demand for industrial Ethernet gateways
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
ABB
Advantech
Cisco
Emerson Electric
HMS Industrial Networks
Moxa
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3fkwvq/global_industrial?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-communication-gateways-market-2018-2022---cagr-to-grow-at-8-25-300634533.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article