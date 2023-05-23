Global Industrial Connector Market to Surpass USD 15.87 Billion by 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Industrial Connector Market by Type (Rectangular Connectors, Circular Connectors [M8, M9, M12, M16, M23, M27, Others], Valve Connectors), Usage (Data [RJ45, Sub-D, Single Pair Ethernet, Others], Power, Signal), End-user Industry (Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metal & Mining, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", The global industrial connector market size was valued at USD 8.34 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.87 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2031.


Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • Amphenol Corporation
  • Eaton
  • Franz Binder GmbH & Co Elektrische Bauelemente KG
  • HUBER+SUHNER
  • ITT Inc.
  • J.S.T. Mfg. Co.,Ltd
  • Lapp Holding AG
  • Molex
  • Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG
  • Radiall
  • Renhotec Group Ltd
  • TE Connectivity

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include type, device, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Market Segment Highlights:

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global industrial connector market due to the ongoing industrialization in the region especially in developing countries such as China and India. In these countries, the easy availability of labor and the low cost of raw materials makes these countries ideal location for manufacturers and this can create new opportunities for the global market.

The market in Europe is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing demand for renewable energy sources and governments across the region are taking new initiatives, especially the UK government to install more renewable energy sources which can increase the demand for industrial connectors.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • Industrial connectors are a type of electrical connector that can be used in harsh environments for industrial factories settings.
  • Industrial connectors are available in various designs including D-sub connectors, high-density connectors, actuators, and control systems.
  • The demand for automation in industrial factories with the increasing use of connected devices and machinery in factories can drive the market.
  • The increasing demand for industrial connectors is rapidly increasing in emerging economies as the electric vehicles market is rapidly growing and the demand for industrial connectors for charging infrastructure and power inverters is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.
  • Based on type, the rectangular segment is expected to dominate the market as it offers a high-density and compact design which is ideal for applications with limited space.
  • On the basis of usage, the data segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR in the coming years growing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 Technologies to enhance productivity.
  • In terms of end-user technology, the semiconductor and electronics segment holds a major market share due to the growing demand for various industrial connectors for high-speed data transmission.

Read 185 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global Industrial Connector Market

Segments - By Type (Rectangular Connectors, Circular Connectors [M8, M9, M12, M16, M23, M27, Others], Valve Connectors), By Usage (Data [RJ45, Sub-D, Single Pair Ethernet, Others], Power, Signal), By End-user Industry (Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Metal & Mining, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

By Type

  • Rectangular Connectors
    • M8
    • M9
    • M12
    • M16
    • M23
    • M27
  • Circular Connectors
  • Valve connector

By Usage

  • Data
    • RJ45
    • Sub-D
    • Single Pair Ethernet
    • Others
  • Power
  • Signal

By End-user Industry

  • Semiconductor & Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Food & Beverage
  • Oil & Gas
  • Chemical
  • Metal & Mining
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

