Global Industrial Convergence Markets 2018-2023: AI, 5G, Blockchain, and Edge Computing with IoT Facilitates for a $869.9B Opportunity

There is an ongoing convergence of five key technologies that are poised to transform the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) ecosystem. Those technologies are Fifth Generation (5G) cellular, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing (including Mobile Edge Computing), Data Analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Each of these technologies will have a huge impact in their own right, both on ICT as well as on all major industry verticals that depend on telecom and IT services. However, the combination of these technologies is poised to create opportunities to significantly enhance user experiences for communications, applications, digital content, and commerce.







AI is increasingly integrated in many areas including Internet search, entertainment, commerce applications, content optimization, and robotics. Leveraging various technologies such as directional antennas, millimeter wave RF, and edge computing solutions, 5G network provides much higher data rates (in a range of several gigabits per second) as compared to 4G/LTE. Equally important, 5G will provide ultra-low latency (less than 1 millisecond delay) required for certain portable or mobile apps and services such as industrial automation, robotics, haptic Internet, and virtual reality. The management of unstructured data (e.g. Big Data), the leveraging of analytics tools to derive value, and the integration between Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and enterprise operational technology are key focus areas for large companies across virtually every industry vertical.







This IoT research assesses 5G technologies and solutions in support of IoT. This IoT research also analyzes the impact of 5G in IoT across infrastructure components including hardware, processors, embedded devices, software, and cloud-based service platforms. This research also assesses the prospects for 5G IoT across all major industry verticals. The report includes detailed forecasts covering the aforementioned areas for the period 2020 to 2025. This research also evaluates IoT edge computing via Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) technology, architecture and building blocks, ecosystem, market drivers, applications, solutions, and deployment challenges. The report also analyzes MEC industry initiatives, leading companies, and solutions. The report includes a market assessment and forecast for MEC users and MEC revenue globally, regionally, and within the enterprise market for years 2017 to 2022. Forecasts include MEC infrastructure (equipment, platforms, software, APIs, and services).







This research also provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including business case issues/analysis, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, and a quantitative assessment of the industry with forecasting from 2018 to 2023. This report also evaluates the components of Big Data infrastructure and security framework. This research also represents the most comprehensive research covering core IoT hardware, software, and firmware as well as supporting technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Mobile Edge Computing. The report evaluates leading vendors, products, and services offerings. The quantitative portion of the report provides detailed forecasts for the global and regional IoT technology market for 2018 to 2023. The report also includes specific industry recommendations in key areas such as artificial intelligence hardware, software and services.







Select Report Findings:

The APAC region will lead the IoT technology market through 2023

The combined global IoT technology market will reach $869.9B USD by 2023

by 2023 Over 87 billion semiconductors and embedded devices will be shipped in support of IoT by 2023

The convergence of AI, 5G, Blockchain, and Edge Computing with IoT facilitates a multi-billion dollar market

Target Audience:

AI companies

IoT companies

Computing providers

Semiconductor vendors

Data management vendors

Industrial automation companies

Governments and R&D organizations

Datacenters and managed services providers

Key Topics Covered:





5G Technology and Solutions for IoT







1 Introduction







2 5G IoT Ecosystem Analysis







3 5G IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts







4 5G IoT Device and Things Market Analysis and Forecasts







5 Company Analysis







6 Conclusions and Recommendations







Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC): Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023







1 Executive Summary







2 Introduction







3 MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture







4 MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities







5 MEC Ecosystem







6 MEC Application and Service Strategies







7 MEC Market Forecasts 2018 - 2023







8 Conclusions and Recommendations







9 Appendix: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue 2018 - 2023







Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT 2018 - 2023







1 Overview







2 IIoT Cloud Computing Ecosystem







3 Industrial IoT Cloud Computing Market







4 IIoT Cloud Connected Devices/Things Forecasts

5 Company Analysis







6 Conclusions and Recommendations







Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023







1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction





3 Big Data Challenges and Opportunities





4 Big Data Technology and Business Case





5 Key Sectors for Big Data





6 The Big Data Value Chain

7 Big Data Analytics

8 Standardization and Regulatory Initiatives

9 Global Markets and Forecasts for Big Data

10 Key Big Data Players

11 Appendix: Big Data Support of Streaming IoT Data







IoT Technology by Component, Infrastructure, Software, Platform, Application, Service, and Industry Verticals 2018 - 2023







1 Introduction

2 Overview

3 Technology and Value Chain Analysis





4 IoT Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2018 - 2023





5 Company Analysis





6 Conclusions and Recommendations

