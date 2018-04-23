Global Industrial Cooling System Market Forecasts 2018-2023: Increasing Number of Manufacturing Facilities on Account of Rapid Growth of Industries in Many Regions

The global industrial cooling system market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period to reach a market size of US$16.213 billion by 2023, increasing from US$12.109 billion in 2017.

Increasing number of manufacturing facilities on account of rapid growth of industries in many regions is a major driving factor for this market. Many manufacturers across industries are funnelling huge amounts into expansion of their manufacturing facilities to expand their global footprints and increase their customer base. This is driving the adoption of advanced industrial cooling systems among them to ensure optimum efficiency of the machines and, thus high productivity. Market players are also pouring huge amounts into research and development to increase the capabilities of existing solutions and deliver a wider range of advanced solutions to the customers which will continue to boost the market growth over the projected period.



The competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are SPX Corporations , S.A. HAMON, Johnson Controls, Black Box Network Services , Emerson Electric Co. and ABB among others.



Report Scope



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments.

Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process and Design

2.2. Research Assumptions



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Industrial Cooling System Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

5.1. Once-Through Cooling System

5.2. Closed Recirculating System

5.3. Open Recirculating System

5.4. Water Cooling



6. Industrial Cooling System Market Forecast by End User Industry (US$ billion)

6.2. Manufacturing

6.3. Chemical

6.4. Food Processing

6.5. Metallurgy

6.6. Communication and Technology

6.8. Others



7. Industrial Cooling System Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

7.1. North America

7.1.1. United States

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. United Kingdom

7.3.2. Russia

7.3.3. Germany

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Spain

7.3.6. France

7.3.7. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. UAE

7.4.3. Israel

7.4.4. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1. India

7.5.2. China

7.5.3. Japan

7.5.4. Australia

7.5.5. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Investment Analysis

8.2. Recent Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. SPX Corporations

9.2. S.A. HAMON

9.3. Johnson Controls

9.4. Black Box Network Services

9.5. Emerson Electric Co.

9.6. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

9.7. Baltimore Aircoil Company

9.8. Siemens AG

9.9. ABB



