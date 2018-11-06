Global Industrial Cybersecurity Services Market 2018-2022 - Market Participants are Focusing on Offering a Comprehensive Portfolio
The "Global Industrial Cybersecurity Services Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cyber attacks in the energy and utilities industries alone cost an average of $13.2million/year.
Industrial cybersecurity market has been experiencing rapid growth and gaining widespread significance in recent years. High penetration of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology in critical infrastructure industries (power utilities, oil & gas etc.) and the manufacturing sector has resulted in increased threat attack surfaces.
These cyber physical attacks have gained government and end-user scrutiny, resulting in a number of cybersecurity regulations being enforced globally. Rising incidences of cyber attacks, evolving compliance regulations by governments, and increased awareness among mature and less mature market have accelerated the adoption of cybersecurity approaches. However, the high complexity of cybersecurity and unclear return on investment (ROI) benefits are creating ambiguity among end users. Market participants are addressing current industry needs by introducing a number of service packages consisting of an assortment of managed and professional cybersecurity services.
With the attacks increasing in target and sophistication, cybersecurity approaches need to evolve over time. End users want scalability and flexibility in cybersecurity amid an ever-changing threat landscape. Service providers have hence started to transition to cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) models. A service-based approach to cybersecurity has given rise to service models such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS). Service providers are also focusing on pay-as-you-go expertise by providing SaaS models on a subscription basis that enables continuous monitoring and assessment of the industrial environment.
The industrial cybersecurity services market is largely fragmented with vendors from both the information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) sides leveraging their domain expertise to provide lifecycle services for cybersecurity with innovative service platforms and management consoles. North America, Europe and Middle East are mature markets in terms of cybersecurity with a high degree of adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and increased scrutiny on critical infrastructure protection.
Outsourcing of managed security services is a growing trend with service providers presenting subscription-based models to implement scalability and flexibility in cybersecurity and enable alignment of their services as per end-user requirements. Professional services are also seeing high market acceptance with the increasing need of expertise as a service in the cybersecurity field owing to the crippling shortage of in-house talent.
Market participants are focusing on offering a comprehensive portfolio, providing end users the ability to select services best suited to their cybersecurity goals. With security gaps existing in the IT and OT divergent scenarios of the industrial control systems (ICS) space, market participants are establishing partnerships with vendors from different backgrounds to provide joint solutions for IT/OT security in the industrial environment.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the market adoption, requirements and trends of industrial cybersecurity services market?
- What is the market acceptance of industrial cybersecurity services among end users across global regions and what are the key customer challenges?
- What are emerging service models and how are companies leveraging them to strengthen their cybersecurity as a service (CSaaS) strategy?
- How do you monetize CSaaS models to generate recurring revenue?
- Who are the key market players and what are they doing to transition to Security-as-a-Service?
- What partnerships do companies need to consider for expansion of their services portfolio?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Key Findings
Current and Future Areas of Differentiation
Market Engineering Measurements
CEO's Perspective
Talk to Experts
Services 2.0 Framework
2. Market Overview
Market Definitions
Key Questions This Study Will Answer
Market Segmentation Services Type
Market Distribution Channel
3. Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation
Industrial Cybersecurity Service Providers Market Landscape
Major Industrial Cybersecurity Service Providers
Market Opportunity Matrix for Industrial Cybersecurity Services
4. Drivers and Restraints - Total Industrial Cybersecurity Services Market
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
5. Market Forecasts
Market Engineering Measurements
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
Market Share Analysis
Competitive Environment
Competitive Analysis
Top Competitors
Companies to Action
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Growth Opportunity 1 - Acquisition Integration Model
Growth Opportunity 2 - Coopetition: Emerging Partnership With Competitors
Growth Opportunity 3 - Subscription-based Services
Strategic Imperatives for Service Providers
8. Visioning Scenarios
Transition to Security as a Service
Cybersecurity Platforms for Service Deployments
Monetization of Cybersecurity as a Service
Emerging Partnerships
9. Managed Security Services Segment Analysis
Implications of Managed Security Services
Overview of Current Managed Security Services
Managed Security Services - Integrated Model ServiceDelivery
Managed Security Services - Pricing Model Approach for Service Packages
Managed Security Services - Pricing Model Development
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Market Share Analysis
10. Professional Services Segment Analysis
Implications of Professional Services
Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Discussion
Market Share Analysis
Companies to Action
11. The Last Word
The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
Legal Disclaimer
12. Appendix
