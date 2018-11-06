Global Industrial Cybersecurity Services Market 2018-2022 - Market Participants are Focusing on Offering a Comprehensive Portfolio

DUBLIN, Nov 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Cybersecurity Services Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cyber attacks in the energy and utilities industries alone cost an average of $13.2million/year.

Industrial cybersecurity market has been experiencing rapid growth and gaining widespread significance in recent years. High penetration of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology in critical infrastructure industries (power utilities, oil & gas etc.) and the manufacturing sector has resulted in increased threat attack surfaces.

These cyber physical attacks have gained government and end-user scrutiny, resulting in a number of cybersecurity regulations being enforced globally. Rising incidences of cyber attacks, evolving compliance regulations by governments, and increased awareness among mature and less mature market have accelerated the adoption of cybersecurity approaches. However, the high complexity of cybersecurity and unclear return on investment (ROI) benefits are creating ambiguity among end users. Market participants are addressing current industry needs by introducing a number of service packages consisting of an assortment of managed and professional cybersecurity services.

With the attacks increasing in target and sophistication, cybersecurity approaches need to evolve over time. End users want scalability and flexibility in cybersecurity amid an ever-changing threat landscape. Service providers have hence started to transition to cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) models. A service-based approach to cybersecurity has given rise to service models such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS). Service providers are also focusing on pay-as-you-go expertise by providing SaaS models on a subscription basis that enables continuous monitoring and assessment of the industrial environment.

The industrial cybersecurity services market is largely fragmented with vendors from both the information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) sides leveraging their domain expertise to provide lifecycle services for cybersecurity with innovative service platforms and management consoles. North America, Europe and Middle East are mature markets in terms of cybersecurity with a high degree of adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and increased scrutiny on critical infrastructure protection.

Outsourcing of managed security services is a growing trend with service providers presenting subscription-based models to implement scalability and flexibility in cybersecurity and enable alignment of their services as per end-user requirements. Professional services are also seeing high market acceptance with the increasing need of expertise as a service in the cybersecurity field owing to the crippling shortage of in-house talent.

Market participants are focusing on offering a comprehensive portfolio, providing end users the ability to select services best suited to their cybersecurity goals. With security gaps existing in the IT and OT divergent scenarios of the industrial control systems (ICS) space, market participants are establishing partnerships with vendors from different backgrounds to provide joint solutions for IT/OT security in the industrial environment.

Key Questions Answered

What is the market adoption, requirements and trends of industrial cybersecurity services market?

What is the market acceptance of industrial cybersecurity services among end users across global regions and what are the key customer challenges?

What are emerging service models and how are companies leveraging them to strengthen their cybersecurity as a service (CSaaS) strategy?

How do you monetize CSaaS models to generate recurring revenue?

Who are the key market players and what are they doing to transition to Security-as-a-Service?

What partnerships do companies need to consider for expansion of their services portfolio?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Current and Future Areas of Differentiation

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Talk to Experts

Services 2.0 Framework



2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation Services Type

Market Distribution Channel



3. Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation

Industrial Cybersecurity Service Providers Market Landscape

Major Industrial Cybersecurity Service Providers

Market Opportunity Matrix for Industrial Cybersecurity Services



4. Drivers and Restraints - Total Industrial Cybersecurity Services Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained



5. Market Forecasts

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market



6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Analysis

Top Competitors

Companies to Action



7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Acquisition Integration Model

Growth Opportunity 2 - Coopetition: Emerging Partnership With Competitors

Growth Opportunity 3 - Subscription-based Services

Strategic Imperatives for Service Providers



8. Visioning Scenarios

Transition to Security as a Service

Cybersecurity Platforms for Service Deployments

Monetization of Cybersecurity as a Service

Emerging Partnerships



9. Managed Security Services Segment Analysis

Implications of Managed Security Services

Overview of Current Managed Security Services

Managed Security Services - Integrated Model ServiceDelivery

Managed Security Services - Pricing Model Approach for Service Packages

Managed Security Services - Pricing Model Development

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis



10. Professional Services Segment Analysis

Implications of Professional Services

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

Companies to Action



11. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer



12. Appendix



