Global Industrial Detergents Markets 2016-2018 & 2022 - Increasing Demands from the Textile & Oil and Gas Industries

Industrial detergents constitute of surfactant, builder, acids, bases, solvents, alkanol amides, dyes, preservatives, ingestion deterrents and several other ingredients for effective cleaning in the industrial application. They are used to enhance the cleaning efficiency of products, particularly water-based. Industrial detergents ease the surface tension of liquids and can modify, disperse, and emulsify the lubricity of water-based compositions.



Industrial detergents are surface-active agents used in emulsifying, wetting, dispersing, cleaning, and for foaming in anti-foaming agents. They are also used in applications such as manufacturing and commercial offices, healthcare, commercial laundry, food and beverage, transportation cleaning and other applications including oil and gas, cosmetics, metal and degreasers, paper and pulp industry, leather industry, mining and metals and several other applications.



The industrial detergents are primarily used to decrease the surface tension in between two interfaces such as liquid-gas, liquid-liquid, and liquid-solid. They have multiple functions and are more effective than commodity detergents. Owing to their cleaning properties, industrial detergents are commonly used in manufacturing and commercial offices and healthcare and commercial laundry application.



Industrialization and urbanization in India and China, along with the increasing awareness regarding workplace hygiene, has resulted in significant growth of the industrial detergents market in the Asia- Pacific region.



In terms of substrates, the market is divided into synthetic and bio-based industrial detergents. Low pricing has resulted in synthetic industrial detergents holding a huge market share. However, increasing environmental concerns globally has resulted in increased demand for bio-based detergents. Traditional petroleum-based detergents, which have very harmful effects on the environment, are used mostly by manufacturers because of its price advantage over bio-based detergents.



Petroleum-based detergents do not degrade and instead contaminate the soil and marine areas where the industrial wastes are dumped. The governments of many countries are establishing laws and regulations to enforce manufactures to shift use to bio-detergents and cease the use of traditional detergents. Bio-based detergents are completely biodegradable and not toxic. Many experiments show that bio-detergents are better in functionality than traditional detergents.



Despite bio-based detergents being a good substitute for synthetic detergents, they are not widely used by the manufactures because of the high cost of producing bio-based detergents. The molecules of each produced bio-detergents have different properties and thus can be used for different applications.



There are several factors driving the growth of the global market including the increasing requirements for hygiene in commercial sectors, increasing demands from the textile industry, and increasing demands from oil and gas industries. Presently, the market has also witnessed several ongoing trends such as the increasing adoption of environmental friendly products and application of rhamnolipids for cleaning diesel particulate filters.



Market Dynamics



Factors Driving the Growth of Industrial Detergents Market



Increasing Hygiene Awareness in Commercial Sectors

Increasing Demand from the Textile Industry

Increasing Demand from Oil and Gas Industries

Growth in Global Industrial Waste Has Led to Increased Availability of Feedstock for Bio-Based Industrial Detergents

Factors Impeding the Growth of the Industrial Detergents Market



Volatility in Crude Oil Prices

Increasing Environmental Regulations

Expense of Bio-Based Industrial Detergents

Major Trends Observed



Adoption of Environmentally Friendly Products

Application of Rhamnolipids for Cleaning Diesel Particulate Filter

