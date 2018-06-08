Global Industrial Enzymes Market 2018-2024: Key Business Trends Focusing on Product Innovations/Developments, M&As, JVs and Other Recent Industry Developments

The global market for industrial enzymes is forecast to reach US$5.6 billion in 2018.

Food & Beverages is the largest market for Industrial Enzymes with an estimated share of 26% that is equivalent to US$1.4 billion in 2017, followed by Biofuels and Detergents with 18% (US$969.3 million) and 14% (US$754.4 million) respectively in the same year. Industrial Enzymes in Biofuels is expected the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of about 7.3% through to 2024.

Demand for industrial enzymes is showing rapid growth due to increasing demand for food and beverages attributed to changing lifestyles and increase in disposable income in a wide segment of the population. Governments across the globe have incentivized the use of biofuels as cleaner alternatives to fossil fuel-based energy options, which has spurred the market for industrial enzymes.

Advancements in various areas of biotechnology, particularly protein engineering have provided further impetus to the demand for industrial enzymes. Food & beverages account for about a quarter of the global market for industrial enzymes, though demand for them in the biofuels industry is likely to post the fastest growth during the analysis period.



Research Findings & Coverage

The report analyzes the global market for Industrial Enzymes with respect to product segment, key application sector and major geographic region/country

Product segments and each of the application sectors are thoroughly discussed in this study

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 23

The industry guide includes the contact details for 505 companies

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Enzymes

1.1.2 Industrial Enzymes

1.1.3 Types of Industrial Enzymes

1.1.3.1 Carbohydrases

1.1.3.1.1 Amylases

1.1.3.1.2 Cellulases

1.1.3.2 Proteases

1.1.3.3 Lipases

1.1.3.4 Phytases

1.1.3.5 Polymerases & Nucleases

1.1.3.6 Others

1.1.3.6.1 Papain

1.1.3.6.2 Lactase

1.1.3.6.3 Glucose Oxidase

1.1.3.6.4 Catalase

1.2 Applications of Industrial Enzymes

1.2.1 Food & Beverages

1.2.1.1 Dairy Applications

1.2.1.2 Bakery Applications

1.2.1.3 Brewing Applications

1.2.2 Detergents

1.2.3 Animal Feed

1.2.4 Biofuels

1.2.5 Textiles

1.2.6 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.2.7 Paper & Pulp

1.2.8 Nutraceuticals

1.2.9 Other Applications

1.2.9.1 Leather processing

1.2.9.2 Waste water treatment



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Papain's Success in the Food Industry to Translate into Other Areas

2.2 The Role of Enzymes in Bioconversion of Poultry Waste into Value Added Products

2.3 Enzyme-Like Catalytic Nanomaterials for Biomedical Applications

2.4 Newly Identified Enzyme Domains Enhance Performance in Cellulose Break Down

2.5 Researchers Target Reducing CO2 Emissions with Artificial Enzymes

2.6 Recent Advances in the Molecular Engineering of Industrial Enzymes

2.7 Enzymes Engineered for Eating Plastics

2.8 Essential Enzyme Yields an Unforeseen Pattern

2.9 CelA Enzyme Digests Simple and Highly Complex Cellulose Fibers

2.10 Development of Industrial Biocatalysts Speeded Up by Evolution of Enzymes and Synthetic Microorganisms



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

AB Enzymes GmbH ( Germany )

) Adisseo France SAS ( France )

) Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited ( India )

) Amano Enzyme Inc. ( Japan )

) AUM ENZYMES ( India )

) BASF Corporation ( United States )

) BIOCATALYSTS LTD. ( United Kingdom )

) BioResource International, Inc. ( United States )

) Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. ( United States )

) Cargill, Incorporated ( United States )

) Chr. Hansen Holding A/S ( Denmark )

) Codexis, Inc. ( United States )

) DIREVO Industrial Biotechnology GmbH ( Germany )

) DowDuPont Inc. ( United States )

) Dyadic International, Inc. ( United States )

) HAYASHIBARA CO., LTD. ( Japan )

) Iogen Corporation ( Canada )

) Maps Enzymes Ltd ( India )

) Novozymes A/S ( Denmark )

) Novus International, Inc. ( United States )

) Royal DSM N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co. ( United States )

) Sunson Industry Group ( China )

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Open Bio-Plastic Pilot Plant in Illinois

Codexis and Porton Pharma Solutions Entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement

Brain AG Acquires Majority Stake in Biocatalysts Ltd.

DuPont to Launch GENENCARE OSMS Pro at in-cosmetics Global

Dyadic International Announces R&D Collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp

DSM Showcases Its Dairy Products at CFIA Rennes 2018

Novozymes Moves into Yeast Production for Ethanol Producers

Dyadic International to Collaborate With Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) To Combat Emerging Diseases & Threats

DuPont Industrial Biosciences to Enter Into Materials Collaboration with Wools of New Zealand

Novozymes to Enter Into a Collaboration Agreement with Grundfos to Solve Global Water Challenges

Biocatalysts Ltd and European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) Launches MetXtra, Software Platform for Data Analysis

Chr. Hansen Enters Into Distribution Partnership Agreement With Rheolution Inc.

Buckman to Enter Into a Strategic Alliance with Engro

DuPont Launches Solution SYNERXIA THRIVE Fermentation

Chr. Hansen Launches New FreshQ Cultures for Dairy Products

DuPont Industrial Biosciences Launches OPTIMASH Ad-300, a Biogas Enzyme

Biocatalysts Launches New Carbohydrate Modifying Enzyme Panel at FIE17

BASF Opens First Biocatalyzed Acrylamide Production Plant in China

Codexis Collaborated With Nestl Health Science to Develop PKU Enzyme in Protein Engineering Platform

DSM Launches Tolerase G Enzyme to Assist Residual Gluten Digestion

DuPont Partnering With Bock to Expand Biogas Enzyme Distribution

Research Studies to Present the Effects of BRI's Xylanase and Protease Feed Enzymes at ASAS-CSAS 2017 Annual Meeting

DSM Targets Gluten-Free Bread With Enzymes Launch at IFT17

DuPont Launches Syncra SWI, an Adaptive Animal Feed Solution

Novozymes Launches New Medley Blends to Enable Better Detergents

DuPont Launches DuPont Axtra XBPHY for Boosting Indian Layer Production

Research Findings Confirm Xylamax Enzyme Feed Additive Improves Performance by Reducing Feed Costs

DuPont Launches GENENCARE OSMS MI for Skin Protection & Strength

Novozymes Launches Spirizyme T Portfolio Targeting DP2 Sugars in Ethanol Plants

DuPont Sorona Recognized in Global Awards Competition, the World Textile Awards

Codexis to Offer High-Performance Enzymes For In Vitro Molecular Diagnostic Applications

Novozymes to Expand Enzymes Production, Supply Capacity in India

Novozymes Debuts Biological Foam Control for Sugarcane Ethanol

P&G Recognizes Novozymes as External Business Partner of the Year

BASF Unveils New Enzyme Product Line Lavergy For Detergents and Cleaning Industries

Novozymes Strengthens Position with Organobalance GmbH Acquisition

DuPont Industrial Biosciences Launches New Biogas Enzyme OPTIMASH AD-100

Novozymes and DONG Energy Sign Agreement on Biological Waste Sorting

Novus Plans To Expand On First Enzyme CIBENZA EP150 Approval in the EU

Novozymes Launches Saphera Lactase to Improve Lactose-Free Dairy Production

BioResource International Signs Distribution Agreement with Connell Bros . Co

. Co Adisseo and Novozymes Co-Launch Probiotic Additive Alterion

Novozymes to Form Independent Company Called Albumedix

Dyadic Closes Sale of Industrial Technology Business to DuPont

Novozymes Biopharma Partnering with Paras Biopharmaceuticals to Embrace Veltis Technology

Novozymes Launches an Enzyme That Cuts Chemical Use at Ethanol Plants

Novozymes Launches Extenda, a New Enzyme Solution That Converts Starch Into Sweeteners

Novozymes Launches New Enzyme to Reduce Chemical Usage for Ethanol Producers

Direvo Proclaims Enzyme Blend Improves Ethanol Industry Margins

Novus Launches SERTIFY In-Vitro Testing Kit for CIBENZA DP100 Protease Feed Enzyme

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Market Overview by Product Segment

5.1.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Product Segment Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.1.1.1 Carbohydrases

5.1.1.2 Proteases

5.1.1.3 Lipases

5.1.1.4 Phytases

5.1.1.5 Polymerases & Nucleases

5.1.1.6 Other Industrial Enzymes

5.2 Global Industrial Enzymes Market Overview by Application

5.2.1 Global Industrial Enzymes Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.2.1.1 Food & Beverages

5.2.1.2 Detergents

5.2.1.3 Animal Feed

5.2.1.4 Biofuels

5.2.1.5 Textiles

5.2.1.6 Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.2.1.7 Paper & Pulp

5.2.1.8 Nutraceuticals

5.2.1.9 Other Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



1. NORTH AMERICA



2. EUROPE



3. ASIA-PACIFIC



4. SOUTH AMERICA



5. REST OF WORLD



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



