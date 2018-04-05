Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ABB, Arista Networks, Belden, Cisco, Huawei & Siemens

DUBLIN, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.42% during the period 2017-2022.
Industrial Ethernet switches along with gateways and routers provide critical infrastructure for connectivity-enabled business in industries. They are also central to industrial Ethernet's continued displacement of legacy network alternatives.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from power industry, oil and gas industry, and food and beverages industry. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is miniaturization of Ethernet switches. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing Power over Ethernet (PoE) speeds. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market increasing use of WLAN solutions
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- ABB
- Arista Networks
- Belden
- Cisco
- Huawei
- Siemens
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BANDWIDTH
- Segmentation by bandwidth
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Managed industrial Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Process industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing Power over Ethernet (PoE) speeds
- Time-sensitive networking in Ethernet
- Increasing demand for Ethernet IP to PROFIBUS Linking Devices
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competition overview
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 17: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kdcrtq/global_industrial?w=5
