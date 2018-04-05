Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ABB, Arista Networks, Belden, Cisco, Huawei & Siemens

The Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.42% during the period 2017-2022.



Industrial Ethernet switches along with gateways and routers provide critical infrastructure for connectivity-enabled business in industries. They are also central to industrial Ethernet's continued displacement of legacy network alternatives.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from power industry, oil and gas industry, and food and beverages industry. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is miniaturization of Ethernet switches. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing Power over Ethernet (PoE) speeds. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market increasing use of WLAN solutions



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Key vendors

ABB

Arista Networks

Belden

Cisco

Huawei

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BANDWIDTH

Segmentation by bandwidth

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Managed industrial Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Process industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Power over Ethernet (PoE) speeds

Time-sensitive networking in Ethernet

Increasing demand for Ethernet IP to PROFIBUS Linking Devices

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competition overview

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 17: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kdcrtq/global_industrial?w=5



