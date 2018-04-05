Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ABB, Arista Networks, Belden, Cisco, Huawei & Siemens

News provided by

Research and Markets

10:45 ET

DUBLIN, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.42% during the period 2017-2022.

Industrial Ethernet switches along with gateways and routers provide critical infrastructure for connectivity-enabled business in industries. They are also central to industrial Ethernet's continued displacement of legacy network alternatives.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from power industry, oil and gas industry, and food and beverages industry. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is miniaturization of Ethernet switches. One trend that is affecting the market is increasing Power over Ethernet (PoE) speeds. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market increasing use of WLAN solutions

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Arista Networks
  • Belden
  • Cisco
  • Huawei
  • Siemens

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BANDWIDTH

  • Segmentation by bandwidth

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Managed industrial Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Unmanaged industrial Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Process industries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing Power over Ethernet (PoE) speeds
  • Time-sensitive networking in Ethernet
  • Increasing demand for Ethernet IP to PROFIBUS Linking Devices

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competition overview

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

PART 17: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kdcrtq/global_industrial?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-ethernet-switches-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-abb-arista-networks-belden-cisco-huawei--siemens-300624976.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

10:30 ET UAE Building Automation Control Systems Market 2018-2024: Market...

10:15 ET Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market 2018-2022 - Craft Brewing...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are ABB, Arista Networks, Belden, Cisco, Huawei & Siemens

News provided by

Research and Markets

10:45 ET