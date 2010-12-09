Global Industrial Fabric Market Analysis & Forecast (2018-2023) by Fiber, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Industrial Fabric Market by Fiber (Polyamide, Polyester, Aramid, Composite), Application (Conveyor Belts, Transmission Belts, Protective Apparel, Automotive Carpet, Flame Resistant Apparel), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market size of industrial fabric is estimated at USD 120.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 153.6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing use of industrial fabrics in the automotive industry owing to the superior properties offered by these fabrics, such as high strength, rigidity, and heat resistance.

Stringent government regulations pertaining to industrial fabrics restrain the industrial fabric market growth. Various regulations have been imposed by different countries regarding the manufacturing of industrial fabrics. These fabrics are subjected to various regulations in their entire ecosystem, starting from the sourcing stage, design stage, and pre-shipment stage to the manufacturing stage.

The industrial fabric market has been segmented based on application, fiber, and region. On the basis of application, the industrial fabric market has been classified into conveyor belts, transmission belts, protective apparel, automotive carpet, flame resistant apparel, and others. Automotive carpet is one of the major applications of industrial fabric, and this application segment is estimated to dominate the overall industrial fabric market in 2018. The useful properties offered by industrial fabrics, such as tensile strength, heat resistance, chemical resistance, and controlled elongation make them ideal for use in the aforementioned applications.



On the basis of fiber, the industrial fabric market has been classified into polyamide, polyester, aramid, composite, and other fibers. These fibers offer various useful properties, such as high durability, abrasion resistance, high strength, good elasticity, and quick drying. The polyester fiber segment is estimated to dominate the overall industrial fabric market, both in terms of value and volume, in 2018. The increasing use of aramid fiber in protective and flame resistant clothing is bolstering the growth of the aramid fiber segment of the global industrial fabric market.



APAC is estimated to be the largest market for industrial fabric in 2018. The growth of the industrial fabric market in APAC can be attributed to the expansion of the automotive end-use industry in this region. The demand for industrial fabric in different applications is expected to increase considerably owing to the increasing FDI and industrialization in APAC.



Forbo International SA (Switzerland), Ahlstrom-Munksj (Finland), Habasit AG (Switzerland), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), ContiTech AG (Germany), Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc.(US), W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Johns Manville (US), and Fitesa SA (Brazil) are the key players operating in the industrial fabric market. These key players offer a wide range of industrial fabrics to strengthen their competitive positions and to cater to the growing demand from various applications.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Fabric Market

4.2 Industrial Fabric Market, By Fiber

4.3 Industrial Fabric Market, By Application and Region

4.4 Industrial Fabric Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Superior Properties Offered By Industrial Fabric

5.1.1.2 Increasing Use of Industrial Fabric in Growing Automotive Industry

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Potential Opportunities in Filtration Applications

5.1.3.2 Emerging Markets in APAC Region

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Reducing the Cost of Industrial Fabric

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Industrial Fabric Market, By Fiber

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyamide

6.3 Polyester

6.4 Aramid

6.5 Composite Fiber

6.6 Others



7 Industrial Fabric Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Conveyor Belt

7.3 Transmission Belt

7.4 Protective Apparel

7.5 Automotive Carpet

7.6 Flame Resistant Apparel

7.7 Others



8 Industrial Fabric Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 By Fiber

8.2.2 By Application

8.2.3 By Country

8.2.3.1 US

8.2.3.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 By Fiber

8.3.2 By Application

8.3.3 By Country

8.3.3.1 Germany

8.3.3.2 Italy

8.3.3.3 Netherlands

8.3.3.4 France

8.3.3.5 Spain

8.3.3.6 UK

8.3.3.7 Poland

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 By Fiber

8.4.2 By Application

8.4.3 By Country

8.4.3.1 China

8.4.3.2 India

8.4.3.3 Japan

8.4.3.4 South Korea

8.5 MEA

8.5.1 By Fiber

8.5.2 By Application

8.5.3 By Country

8.5.3.1 Uae

8.5.3.2 Saudi Arabia

8.5.3.3 South Africa

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 By Fiber

8.6.2 By Application

8.6.3 By Country

8.6.3.1 Brazil

8.6.3.2 Mexico

8.6.3.3 Argentina

8.7 Introduction

8.8 Market Ranking

8.8.1 Forbo International SA

8.8.2 Ahlstrom Munksio

8.8.3 Habasit Ag

8.8.4 Key Growth Strategies

8.8.5 New Product Developments/Launches

8.8.6 Expansions

8.8.7 Acquisitions

8.8.8 Agreements, Partnerships & Collaboration



9 Company Profiles

9.1 Forbo International SA

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 Products Offered

9.1.3 Recent Developments

9.1.4 SWOT Analysis

9.1.5 MnM View

9.2 Ahlstrom-Munksj

9.2.1 Business Overview

9.2.2 Products Offered

9.2.3 Recent Developments

9.2.4 SWOT Analysis

9.2.5 MnM View

9.3 Habasit AG

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Products Offered

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3.6 MnM View

9.4 Toray Industries, Inc.

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Products Offered

9.4.4 Recent Developments

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4.6 MnM View

9.5 Contitech AG

9.5.1 Business Overview

9.5.2 Products Offered

9.5.4 Recent Developments

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9.5.6 MnM View

9.6 Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc.

9.6.1 Business Overview

9.6.2 Products Offered

9.6.3 MnM View

9.7 W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG

9.7.1 Business Overview

9.7.2 Products Offered

9.7.3 Recent Developments

9.7.5 MnM View

9.8 Dowdupont

9.8.1 Business Overview

9.8.2 Products Offered

9.8.3 MnM View

9.9 Johns Manville

9.9.1 Business Overview

9.9.3 Products Offered

9.9.5 Recent Developments

9.9.7 MnM View

9.10 Fitesa S.A.

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Products Offered

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.5 MnM View

9.11 G.R.Henderson Co. Textiles Ltd.

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Products Offered

9.11.3 MnM View

9.12 Other Companies

9.12.1 Berry Global Inc.

9.12.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

9.12.3 Freudenberg & Co. KG

9.12.4 Russett Holdings

9.12.5 Beaulieu Technical Textiles

9.12.6 The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

9.12.7 CBC India

9.12.8 Bridgestone Corporation

9.12.9 Zenith Rubber

9.12.10 Wovlene Tec Fab India

9.12.11 Parishudh Fibres Pvt. Ltd.

9.12.12 Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

9.12.13 ACME Mills



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t8tkth/global_industrial?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

