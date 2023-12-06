Global Industrial Fasteners Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $124.9 Billion by 2030 - Lighter the Better Driving Sales, Titanium Aerospace Fasteners to Grow in Importance

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Fasteners - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Fasteners Market to Reach $124.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Industrial Fasteners estimated at US$89.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$124.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$110.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Plastic segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The industrial fasteners market faced significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in supply chain disruptions and difficulties in meeting demand. This industry is highly competitive and fragmented, with numerous key players vying for market share. In the aerospace fasteners segment, competition remains fierce, as reflected in the global market share percentages.

The global industrial fasteners market is on a positive growth trajectory, driven by key sectors like manufacturing, construction, and automotive. Increased vehicle sales and a resurgence in air travel are expected to boost the automotive and aerospace fasteners markets, respectively. Other application segments also show promise in maintaining their market presence.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR

Regional dynamics play a crucial role in the growth of the global industrial fasteners market. Overall, industrial fasteners continue to be a critical component in various industries, supporting infrastructure development and manufacturing activities.

The Industrial Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Review of Latest Trends and Advancements in the Industrial Fasteners Market

Fastening Technology and Sustainability

Use of Industrial Fasteners for Manufacturing Automobiles, Aerospace, and Medical Devices Components Witnesses Surge

Burgeoning Automobile and Construction Sector Propel Demand for Industrial Fasteners

Automotive Industry: A Key End-user of Industrial Fasteners

Structure of the World Automotive Fasteners Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales of Fasteners by Type - Bolts, Nuts, Washers and Others

Onset of COVID-19 Brings Automotive Fasteners Industry to a Screeching Halt

Pandemic Impact & the New Normal

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis on Quality

Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spur Opportunities in the Repair & Maintenance Services Sector

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E

Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities for Fasteners

Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Innovation

Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting, as Measured by the Robust Demand for Automotive Lightweight Materials, Catalyzes Fastener Material & Design Innovations: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Performance Characteristics of Common Lightweight Materials

Growing Shift Towards Lightweight Materials in Automobile Construction Spurs Development of Self-Tapping & Self-Locking Fasteners: % Breakdown of Automotive Materials Used by Type for the Years 2017 & 2030

Novel Coatings Help Automotive Fasteners to Comply with Lightweighting

Adoption of Thermoplastics for Vehicle Production Facilitate Advancements in Automotive Fasteners

Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling

Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity

Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat over Mechanical Fasteners

of Threat over Mechanical Fasteners Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign

Aerospace Industry: A Strong End-Use Market for Fasteners

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Aerospace Fasteners

Growth Patterns in Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth Opportunities

Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

Fastener Innovations over the Years

Thermission Coating for Longer Lasting Surface Protection for Fasteners

Technological Innovations Driving Demand

Focus on Safety Spurs Tool Innovations

Lighter the Better' - New Mantra Driving Sales

Titanium Aerospace Fasteners to Grow in Importance

Development of Precise Engineering Solutions and Cutting-edge Technologies in Industrial Applications: Foundation for Market Adoption

Rising Demand for and Production of General Manufacturing & Industrial Machinery Augurs Well for the Market

Fasteners Technology Effect on Manufacturing Sector

Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Favor Market Growth

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

An Insight into Construction Fastener Developments

Motors and Pumps Become Efficient with the Use of Latest Fasteners

Electrical & Electronic Equipment: Potential Growth Sector in Years to Come

Special End-Use Industries Underpin Growth

Medical Equipment Industry: Yet another Crucial End-use Sector

Developments in the Industrial Fastener Industry

Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamlining Supply Chain Networks

Introduction of Advance Industrial Engineering Devices Enabling Companies to Minimize Production Costs

Increasing Concerns for Minimizing Environment Pollution Levels Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly Industrial Fasteners

A Note on Technological Advancements

Recent Innovations

Challenges to Reckon With

Secondary Locking Devices to Bite into Fastener Share

Impact of e-business and e-commerce on Industrial Fastener Industry

